Morgan & Morgan Expands Employment Rights Group With New Hire in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that employment attorney, Michael Sigall, has joined the firm based in its Los Angeles office to help spearhead building out its California employment practice team. Bringing a wealth of experience in employment disputes, Michael strengthens the firm's commitment to protecting the rights of workers across California.

“We are thrilled to welcome Michael Sigall to our Employment Law Group in Los Angeles,” said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan. “Michael is a strong litigator with an impressive track record of securing justice for his clients and has been recognized consistently by the legal community for his dedication and achievements. He will be a huge asset for our clients in Southern California so they have the best possible advocate in their corner.”

Prior to joining Morgan & Morgan, Michael was at Seyfarth Shaw LLP, where he spent nearly four years representing employers, including litigating complex employment matters including wage and hour class actions, actions pursuant to California’s Private Attorneys General Act, and cases involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Notably, while he was at Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro & Rabkin LLP, he secured a landmark victory in Halliburton Energy Services, Inc. v. Carter et al., an arbitration involving 11 plaintiffs that resulted in a recovery of approximately $17 million.

"I’m excited to embark on this new journey in my career. At Morgan & Morgan, I will be able to apply my rigorous litigation skills and inside knowledge from my years representing employers to help individuals who have been wronged in the workplace,” said Sigall. “I’ve spent my career navigating the complexities of employment disputes, and I look forward to continuing that work at a firm that is fearlessly dedicated to achieving justice for its clients.”

Michael received his B.A. in Political Communications at the University of Washington in 2011 and his juris doctorate at Loyola Law School in 2015. In 2012, Michael was awarded the Wiley W. Manuel Certificate for Pro Bono Legal Services, an award issued by the California Lawyers Association to lawyers, law students, paralegals, legal secretaries and other non-attorneys in California who volunteer their time and expertise on behalf of low-income clients. He was also recognized as "Ones to Watch" for in Labor and Employment Law in 2026 by Best Lawyers in America.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America’s largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com .