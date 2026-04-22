CCS Fundraising Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 List

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCS Fundraising has been named to Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 list, an annual ranking produced by Forbes in partnership with independent market research firm Statista.



The recognition reflects CCS Fundraising’s advisory work supporting complex fundraising, advancement, and organizational strategy for nonprofit organizations across all nonprofit sectors, including healthcare systems, faith institutions, and mission‑driven organizations in the arts, human services, and environment across North America.





The Forbes America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 list recognizes management consulting firms most frequently recommended by both clients and industry peers. The rankings are based on nationwide surveys conducted by Statista of more than 2,000 consultants and clients who evaluated firms across multiple industries and functional areas. As with all Forbes lists, firms do not pay a fee to participate or be selected.



Now in its 11th year, the Forbes America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list evaluates firms by industry and functional expertise, with star ratings determined by the frequency of recommendations. Firms are assessed using a weighted combination of peer‑to‑peer and client feedback to reflect consistent performance over time.





The full list of Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms 2026 and methodology are available at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-management-consulting-firms/





About CCS Fundraising: CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofits for nearly 80 years to create meaningful change and lasting impact. CCS provides a wide array of services to support and strengthen nonprofit fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning, data analytics, gift planning, systems and change management, and major gift strategy. The firm’s expert consultants work closely with organizations of all sizes across every nonprofit sector.

Contact Info



Jackie Nelson

pr@ccsfundraising.com

+1 312-952-1914