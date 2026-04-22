MSI Expands Midwest Presence with Grand Opening of Grand Rapids Showroom

ORANGE, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America, is excited to celebrate the grand opening of its Grand Rapids showroom, located at 5085 Kraft Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512.

MSI invites you to commemorate the event with live showroom tours, curated product showcases, and fresh design inspiration—plus exclusive giveaways. Connect with designers, builders, and fellow industry professionals on Wednesday, April 29th, from 1 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks as you explore and network.

Marking another step in MSI’s strategic growth, the 50,000 sq ft facility is built with state-of-the-art capabilities, strengthening service speed, expanding available inventory, and improving overall accessibility for customers across the Midwest. It also reinforces MSI’s distribution network while contributing to the local economy through new job opportunities and ongoing regional development.

The new MSI Grand Rapids showroom will feature an extensive selection of premium products, including Everlife® Waterproof Flooring with porcelain and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collections, Q™ Quartz, and W™ Luxury Genuine Hardwood. A curated range of hardscaping solutions—such as Arterra® Porcelain Pavers, Rockmount® Veneers, and Stacked Stone Collections—extends elevated design to outdoor spaces as well. Created to inspire designers, builders, contractors, and homeowners, the showroom offers an interactive, hands-on experience with MSI’s newest and most in-demand products.





“The Grand Rapids location is a testament to MSI’s continued momentum and long-term vision,” said Laura Larsen, Branch Leader at MSI Grand Rapids. “It strengthens our ability to meet customer demand with speed and scale, while also allowing us to invest in the region and support its economic development.”

See MSI’s premier assortment and visit the MSI Grand Rapids showroom Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays until 6:00 pm, and Saturdays until 12:00 pm.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for Q™ Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit www.msisurfaces.com.

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

Kristina.d@msisurfaces.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b65de6e9-3a0a-4439-bdd4-d9677cfa2332