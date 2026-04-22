Repeat: Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long-Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Members of Hydro’s Executive Leadership Team have received shares in Hydro via the Long-Term Incentive plan and purchased shares via the employee share purchase program.

Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program in the form of a maximum remuneration of 30 percent of the annual base salary, dependent on two equally weighted performance metrics for the President and CEO, and the other members of the Executive Leadership Team.

The two performance measures are 1.) Hydro's three year average adjusted RoaCE relative to Hydro's adjusted RoaCE target, with adjusted RoaCE based on market value of equity, and 2.) Hydro's three year Total Shareholder Return (TSR) relative to a group of peers.

The LTI payment is conditional on Hydro having a positive adjusted EBIT in the previous year. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and they must hold the shares for at least three years.

On April 22, 2026, the below listed primary insiders received shares allocated under the LTI plan at NOK 87.36 per share.

Sale of shares to employees

Primary insiders in Hydro have also agreed to purchase shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 29,964.48, with a 50 percent discount. For employees taking part in this arrangement, the share price is NOK 43.68. per share, for 343 shares, and shares were transferred on April 22, 2026.

Below is an overview of shares transferred to primary insiders today, April 22, 2026 under the LTI program and under the employee share plan:

Name Position Acquired shares LTI plan Acquired shares employee share plan New holding Eivind Kallevik President & CEO 4,985 343 116,933 Anne-Lene Midseim EVP, Legal and Compliance 2,165 343 61,407 Hanne K. Simensen EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 2,849 343 9,856 John Thuestad EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina 4,311 343 112,109* Hilde V. Nordh EVP, People & HSE 1,990 686** 53,719*** Paul Warton EVP, Hydro Extrusions 4,865 57,903 Therese Rød Holm SVP Head of Group Internal and Leadership Communication 1,791 343 16,674 Kari E. Thørud EVP, Hydro Energy 2,590 343 7,699 Trond Olaf Christophersen CFO & EVP, Corporate Development 2,849 343 26,851 Olav Magnus Linge EVP, Communication & Public Affairs **** 343 1,071

* Including shares in private holding company Jothur AS

** Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative

*** Including shares owned by close relative

**** Olav Magnus Linge was appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) for Communication & Public Affairs, effective April 1, 2026. He was not part of the LTI-program for the Executive Management Team before this date.

Former Executive Vice President (EVP) Communication & Public Affairs, Therese Rød Holm, has been allocated 1,791 shares under the LTI program for 2025. Therese Rød Holm is no longer a primary insider.

Investor contact:

Baard Erik Haugen

+47 92497191

erik.haugen@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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