Acebet Launches Slot Battles With Three PvP Modes

New York City, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York City, April 15, 2026 -- Golden Frog Inc., operator of the gaming platform Acebet.co (licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority), launched Acebet Originals Slot Battles on April 4th. According to Acebet, 1,300 players have completed 22,000 rounds since launch.

Bonus buy slot battles have been a fixture of igaming since Rollbit introduced the format in 2021, with platforms including Gamdom adopting it in the years since. The mechanic is consistent across all of them: players buy into the same bonus round on the same slot at the same stake, every round plays out simultaneously, and whoever's bonus pays out the most wins the combined pot. Acebet's version keeps that structure, adds two additional competitive modes, and takes no platform fee on human-only battles.

Three Unique Slot Battle Modes

Acebet’s slot battles come in three modes: normal, crazy, and group. Normal mode works as the format does everywhere else, awarding the pot to the highest payout. Crazy mode awards it to the lowest. That reversal changes which games are worth picking: high-variance Hacksaw Gaming titles like SixSixSix and Le Bandit can produce anywhere from 10x to 5,000x off the same feature, which is an asset in Normal mode and a liability in Crazy. Pragmatic Play's more consistent outputs become the stronger pick. Group mode is team-based, combining each player's payout with their teammates and splitting the prize evenly among the winning side. Ties across all three modes go to a random selection.

All rounds run simultaneously on a shared screen, so players watch their own bonus play out while tracking opponents in real time.

The companys described the launch humorously on its slot battles announcement post on X : "Giving degens more things to degen on."

Available Titles on Slot Battles

Slot Battles runs on 13 titles across two providers. Pragmatic Play: Sweet Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza 1000, Sugar Rush, Sugar Rush 1000, Gates of Olympus, Gates of Olympus 1000, Sweet Rush Bonanza, and Fruit Party. Hacksaw Gaming: Le Bandit, SixSixSix, Wanted Dead or a Wild, Rip City, and Le Fisherman. RTP is displayed on every game card during selection, and all players in a battle are locked into the same title at the same stake. Open battles are listed in the lobby with game, mode, player count, and entry cost visible before joining.

Bots and Fees

Players can fill any open slots with bots to start immediately, with a 1% fee applied to bot payouts to cover provider costs. Human-only battles carry no fee, with the winner receiving 100% of the combined pot.

Slot Battles Technical Details

Slot Battles is live on Acebet.co. It supports 12 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, SOL, LTC, DOGE, USDT, ERC, TRX, USDC, XRP, BNB, and ADA, with wallet integrations for Phantom, Solflare, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet. Acebet Originals run on a provably fair system using SHA-256 hashed server seeds, player-controlled client seeds, and per-bet nonce increments, with outcomes independently verifiable through the platform's Fairness History page. Slot Battles titles from Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming run on those providers' own certified RNG systems. A stable connection of 50 Mbps or faster is recommended; if a player disconnects mid-battle, their round continues and the winner is credited once all rounds complete.

About Acebet

Acebet is an online gaming platform operated by Golden Frog Inc. and licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority. The platform launched in January 2026 with slots, live dealer games, and a sportsbook, built around fast crypto withdrawals, Web3 wallet support, and provably fair originals. Acebet.cc serves US players through a sweepstakes model using the same game library and reward systems. Full licensing documentation is available on Acebet’s licensing page . Acebet has now processed over 40,000 payouts total since launching in late 2025 . Acebet.co was formerly Acebet.com, and migrated for technical reasons a few weeks ago .

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