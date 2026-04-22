Bridlefield - Reserve Collection by Toll Brothers Now Open in Milton, Georgia

MILTON, Ga., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community, Bridlefield, has now opened its Reserve Collection in Milton, Georgia. This stunning collection features expansive home sites of one acre or more, offering home shoppers the opportunity to create their dream home in one of the most sought-after locations in the northern Atlanta suburbs.





Homes in Bridlefield - Reserve Collection are thoughtfully designed with luxurious finishes and open-concept floor plans. Home designs range up to 4,675 square feet and include 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages, with options for basements. Pricing begins from $1.32 million.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Bridlefield - Reserve Collection offers the perfect combination of luxury, space, and location," said Eric White, Georgia Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "With expansive home sites and proximity to top-rated schools, shopping, dining, and recreation, this community is ideal for home shoppers looking to build their dream home in Milton."

Bridlefield - Reserve Collection provides convenient access to downtown Alpharetta and Crabapple. The community is assigned to highly regarded schools in Fulton County, including Cambridge High School, Hopewell Middle School, and Cogburn Woods Elementary School.





For more information about Bridlefield - Reserve Collection or other Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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