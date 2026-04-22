Nick Schneider of Arctic Wolf named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Heartland finalist by EY US

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick Schneider, President and CEO of Arctic Wolf, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Heartland Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

An independent panel of judges selected Nick Schneider among 28 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

“To be named a finalist for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is truly an honor and a reflection of the journey and the people behind Arctic Wolf,” said Nick Schneider, President and CEO of Arctic Wolf. “From day one, our mission has been to fundamentally improve how organizations manage cyber risk—bringing clarity, confidence, and better outcomes to an increasingly complex threat landscape. This acknowledgment reinforces the impact our teams, customers, and partners are making together as we continue raising the standard for security operations.”

Founded in 2012, Arctic Wolf is a global leader in cybersecurity and AI, delivering modern security operations by combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision to help organizations end cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. The company currently serves more than 10,000 customers worldwide across a wide range of industries. Under CEO Nick Schneider’s leadership, Arctic Wolf has scaled to operate the world’s largest commercial agentic Security Operations Center, processing more than 9 trillion security events per week while continuing to expand its platform through strategic innovation and acquisitions.

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year’s Heartland finalists represent Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Missouri across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 18 during a special celebration in Minneapolis and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Heartland, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Twin Cities Business, regional Gold sponsor Padilla, and regional Silver sponsors ADP and Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI-driven automation with expert-validated precision, Arctic Wolf helps organizations confidently manage cyber risk— so organizations can operate with control and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.