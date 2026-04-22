Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy Calls for Expansion of Canada Student Loan Forgiveness Program to Include Occupational Therapy

Ottawa, Ontario, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT) is calling on the federal government to expand the Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program to include occupational therapists (OTs), recognizing their essential role in delivering services to underserved rural or remote communities and addressing critical health workforce shortages across the country.

OTs are key providers in Canada’s health system, supporting individuals of all ages to participate in daily life following injury, illness, or disability. From helping seniors remain safely in their homes, to supporting recovery, to facilitating injured workers’ return to employment, OTs are central to improving health outcomes and reducing strain on hospitals and emergency services.

Yet, despite their vital contributions, OTs are excluded from the federal Student Loan Forgiveness program, which is designed to attract and retain health professionals in underserved communities.

“Including OTs in the Student Loan Forgiveness program would strengthen primary care, improve access to essential services, and support healthier communities across Canada. It isn’t just good for OTs — it's good for Canadians,” said Lisa Diamond-Burchuk, Chair of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy’s Board. “Right now, we are asking new occupational therapy graduates to choose between financial survival and serving the communities that need them most. That's not a choice anyone should have to make.”

Nearly one in five Canadians lives in rural, remote, Indigenous, coastal, or northern communities—areas where access to rehabilitation and mental health services is often limited. OTs working in these locations help fill critical gaps, reducing hospital admissions, supporting aging in place, and improving quality of life.

However, like many health professionals, OTs graduate with significant student debt. Without access to loan forgiveness incentives, recruitment and retention in high-need communities becomes even more challenging.

“Loan forgiveness is not simply a financial incentive—it is a strategic policy tool,” added Irving Gold, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy. “This is not just about supporting a profession—it is about ensuring that Canadians, regardless of where they live, can access the care they need to function, recover, and thrive.”

CAOT is urging the federal government to take immediate action to ensure OTs are recognized within the Canada Student Loan Forgiveness program. Doing so would align policy with the realities of modern, team-based care and help ensure Canadians—no matter where they live—can access the services they need.

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About the Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT)

The Canadian Association of Occupational Therapy (CAOT) is the national organization representing more than 20,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapist assistants, and students across Canada. CAOT supports evidence-informed, person-centred, and equitable access to occupational therapy services that support people to participate fully in the activities of everyday life.

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