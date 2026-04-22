Stefanie L. DeMario-Germershausen of Angiuli & Gentile, LLP Joins “Breaking the Silence” Elder Abuse Awareness Seminar

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is proud to participate in Breaking the Silence: Together for a Safe & Seen Aging Community, an upcoming Elder Abuse Awareness Seminar focused on empowering older adults and their families through education, prevention, and legal preparedness.

The seminar will feature Stefanie Lynn DeMario-Germershausen , partner at Angiuli & Gentile, LLP, who brings over 13 years of experience and leads the firm’s Estates, Trusts, Real Estate, and Medicaid Departments. She will provide valuable insight into how thoughtful legal planning can help older adults remain protected, independent, and in control of their futures.

This informative session will cover key topics including advance planning, wills and trusts, guardianship, and strategies to safeguard against the misuse of power of attorney. Attendees will also learn how to strike a balance between maintaining personal independence and ensuring proper protections are in place, as well as explore legal resources that support informed and secure decision-making.

The event will take place on April 28, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at The Brielle, located at 140 Friendship Lane in Staten Island, New York. Admission is free, and community members are encouraged to attend and reserve their spot in advance at https://cascsiny.org/breaking-the-silence-casc-seminar/ .

This event is proudly sponsored by CASC, with funding primarily provided through NYC Aging and the New York State Office of Victim Services.

About Angiuli & Gentile, LLP

Angiuli & Gentile, LLP is a trusted Staten Island law firm with more than three decades of experience helping clients navigate divorce, family law, personal injury, elder law, real estate, and business matters. Known for clear guidance and steady advocacy, the firm blends practical insight with personal attention, giving every client a strategic plan and a team that genuinely listens.