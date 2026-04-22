$LAKE DEADLINE: Lakeland Industries Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton Before April 24th To Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton reminds investors that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Lakeland Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAKE) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Lakeland Industries, Inc. investment should contact the firm before April 24, 2026, to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/lake.

What is this all about?

A case has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Lakeland Industries, Inc. and certain executives alleging violations of the federal securities laws. The complaint alleges that defendants misled investors by touting the benefits of the Company’s Pacific Helmets and Jolly acquisitions and reaffirming EBITDA and revenue guidance while failing to disclose ongoing production and shipping delays, certification and material flow issues, and tariff-related headwinds that were negatively impacting results and rendering guidance unreliable. On December 9, 2025, Lakeland reported a significant earnings miss, withdrew its FY2026 guidance, and disclosed the departure of its CFO, and shares fell nearly 39% the following day.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Lakeland Industries, Inc. common stock between December 1, 2023 and December 9, 2025 and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is April 24, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Lakeland Industries, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com