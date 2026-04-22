Gold Candle Announces the Appointment of Kerry Sparkes as Senior Vice President Exploration

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Candle Ltd. (Private) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kerry Sparkes as Senior Vice President, Exploration, effective April 27th.

Kerry Sparkes has over 37 years of experience in mineral exploration as an exploration geologist and mining executive. His career has included the exploration, delineation and development of two major Canadian deposits (Voisey’s Bay & Rainy River). Recently, he served as technical advisor and director to Prime Mining Corp. (bought by Torex Gold Resources Inc. in 2025), and is a director of Aurion Resources Ltd. and former director of Fokus Mining Ltd. He was previously Vice President-Geology for Franco Nevada Corporation and was also a founder and director of Orla Mining Ltd. He received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from the Memorial University of Newfoundland and is a registered professional geologist in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Kerry will be an integral member of the Executive Leadership Team of Gold Candle as we continue to explore and develop our significant gold resources in both Ontario and Quebec.

Gold Candle Chief Executive Officer Rick Howes said: “On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors I am thrilled to welcome Kerry to our team. Kerry brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and exploration success to our team, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to advance one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada, located in the prolific Abitibi region.”

About Gold Candle



Gold Candle is a privately funded Canadian exploration company led by a diverse and experienced team of mining professionals. In 2015, the Company acquired claims over the historic Kerr-Addison Gold Mine and surrounding area in McGarry Township, located in the Timiskaming District of Ontario. Gold Candle is committed to responsible mineral exploration that benefits local communities, employees and shareholders while respecting people and the environment.

Media Contact:

Hannes Portmann

Chief Financial Officer

contact@goldcandle.com