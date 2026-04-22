ATN International to Host First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on May 7, 2026

BEVERLY, Mass., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results starting at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5wkpr8dz

To listen to the live audio webcast of the conference call, use the “Webcast Link” above or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the conference call will be available starting at approximately 1:00 pm Eastern time on the same day and can be accessed using the links above. Additionally, the Company will provide a supplemental investor presentation to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities.

For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Company Contact:

Michele Satrowsky

SVP, Head of IR & Treasury

ATN International Inc.

ir@atni.com Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn

Three Part Advisors, LLC

jnoyons@threepa.com;

kbuchhorn@threepa.com



