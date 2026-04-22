ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Webcast

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America, will release its second quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a video presentation via webcast at 8:15 a.m. ET to discuss those results. The webcast will be followed by an audio question-and-answer session.

To watch the Company presentation and listen to the question-and-answer session, please register in advance at this webcast link. For those planning to participate in the question-and-answer session that follows the video presentation, please register for the webcast to view the presentation in addition to registering in advance via this audio link to receive call-in details and a unique PIN. The replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor website, where an archive of the press release and any accompanying information will remain available for at least a 12-month period.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the Company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are market-leading in their categories. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:

Brad Chelton

Vice President

Treasury, Tax and Investor Relations

brad.chelton@scotts.com

(937) 309-2503

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864