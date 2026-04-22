Lifecore Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHASKA, Minn., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”) a fully integrated injectables contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that effective on April 20, 2026, Lifecore granted a restricted stock unit (“RSU”) award with respect to 5,000 shares of its common stock under Lifecore’s Equity Inducement Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”) to a newly hired employee of Lifecore. The RSU award was granted pursuant to the offer letter between Lifecore and the employee, and as a material inducement to the employee joining Lifecore.

The RSU award was approved by Lifecore’s compensation committee and was granted as inducement equity award in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the Inducement Plan.

The RSUs will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The RSU award is governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)

415-675-7401

sdiaz@vidasp.com



Jennifer Arcure (Media)

917-603-0681

jarcure@vidasp.com



Lifecore Biomedical

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)

952-368-6244

ryan.lake@lifecore.com