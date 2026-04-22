Appian Corporation to Host Investor Day on May 14, 2026

MCLEAN, Va., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on May 14, 2026 in New York City.

The Appian Investor Day presentation will begin at 1:00pm Eastern Time and is expected to conclude at 4:00pm Eastern Time. Appian executives presenting at the event will include Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Calkins, and Chief Financial Officer, Serge Tanjga. In addition, the event will showcase Appian customers and partners, who will discuss how they are using the Appian platform.

If you are interested in attending, please email investors@appian.com . The presentation will also be webcast live at the following link: Registration | Appian 2026 Investor Day

Replays of the presentation will be available for a limited time under the “News and Events” section of the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.appian.com .

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We’ve been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Investor Contact

investors@appian.com