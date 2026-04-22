NN, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2026, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 6th, 2026. The Company will hold a related conference call on Thursday, May 7th, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. E.T. Participants on the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing 800-715-9871 and from outside the U.S. at +1 646-307-1963.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and in its entirety through the NN, Inc. Investor Relations website. Shareholders, media representatives and others may participate in the webcast by registering through the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://investors.nninc.com/.

For those who are unavailable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available shortly after the call on NN’s website through May 7th, 2027.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Investor Relations:

Joe Caminiti or Abe Plimpton

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870