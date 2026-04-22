Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results, Highlighted by Continued Peer Leading Profitability Metrics and Solid Capital Growth

 | Source: Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) -- Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

“Horizon’s first quarter results demonstrate the consistency of our profitability profile and the strength of Horizon’s high quality community banking model. Annualized returns on average assets again exceeded 1.60% and the net interest margin continued to be durable at 4.29%. Notably, our strategic focus on core deposit gathering yielded significant results during the quarter, delivering 11% annualized growth, led by 23% annualized growth in non-interest-bearing balances", President and CEO, Thomas Prame stated. "We are encouraged by the stability and predictability we see in our financial performance, driving significant value for our shareholders, despite what has become a volatile macro-economic environment. Our 2026 outlook is unchanged, which should yield solid balance sheet growth coupled with consistent, top-tier profitability metrics. The commercial loan engine continues to produce disciplined, high-quality growth, funded by relationship-based deposits across our attractive footprint. Within the quarter, credit quality remained excellent, expenses were well managed and capital generation continues to be a strength. Most importantly, our long-term shareholder value proposition remained steadfast, aimed at delivering a durable profitability profile, disciplined organic growth and peer leading capital generation".

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $26.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income of $26.9 million, or $0.53, for the fourth quarter of 2025 and net income of $23.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, which included the $7.0 million pre-tax gain on the sale of the mortgage warehouse business.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Durability of top-tier performance metrics are reflective of the strong performance of Horizon’s community banking model. The Company generated a return on average assets was 1.62%, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2025, and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.02%.
  • Net interest income of $62.2 million was up 19.1% compared with $52.3 million in the year ago period. The net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, remained strong at 4.29%. These results were consistent with the three months ended December 31, 2025, and significantly higher than the 3.04% reported in the comparable year ago period.
  • Excellent growth in total deposits, up $146.9 million, or 11.3% annualized, highlighted by an increase of $60.8 million in non-interest-bearing deposits, or 22.8% annualized. Additionally, total interest-bearing deposit costs declined by another 7 basis points from the prior quarter. The strong quarter in deposits provides ample funding for loan growth in subsequent quarters, but did result in elevated interest-earning cash balances during the first quarter. The elevated cash balance dampened the Q1 2026 net interest margin by about 4 basis points.
  • Commercial loans increased $34.2 million, or 4.0% annualized, while total loans were stable from year end 2025. Management maintained disciplined pricing on new mortgage originations, electing to not leverage the balance sheet into lower yielding residential mortgages in Q1. Lending activity exiting the quarter provides confidence in future loan growth expectations and new production spreads.
  • Credit quality remained strong, with annualized net charge offs of 0.05% of average loans during the first quarter. Non-performing assets remain well within expected and historical ranges, with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.67%.
  • Expenses for the first quarter were well managed at $40.7 million, reflecting a disciplined approach to the continuous review of staffing models and variable expenses.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  
 Financial Highlights
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Income statement:         
Net interest income$62,240  $63,476  $58,386  $55,355  $52,267 
Provision for credit losses 391   1,630   (3,572)  2,462   1,376 
Non-interest income (loss) 11,243   11,463   (295,334)  10,920   16,499 
Non-interest expense 40,747   40,615   52,952   39,417   39,306 
Income tax expense (benefit) 6,177   5,773   (64,338)  3,752   4,141 
Net Income (Loss)$26,168  $26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,943 
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings (loss) per share$0.51  $0.53  $(4.69) $0.47  $0.55 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.51   0.53   (4.69)  0.47   0.54 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 13.69   13.50   12.96   18.06   17.72 
Market value - high 18.68   18.47   16.88   15.88   17.76 
Market value - low 15.57   15.04   15.01   12.92   15.00 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 50,987,426   50,975,693   47,311,642   43,794,490   43,777,109 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 51,243,002   51,277,134   47,311,642   44,034,663   43,954,164 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 51,056,888   50,978,030   50,970,530   43,801,507   43,785,932 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets 1.62%  1.63% (12.07)%  1.09%  1.25%
Return on average stockholders' equity 14.99   15.71   (120.37)  10.49   12.44 
Total equity to total assets 10.65   10.69   9.84   10.34   10.18 
Total loans to deposit ratio 90.15   92.62   87.41   87.52   85.21 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05   1.05   1.04   1.09   1.07 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.05   0.08   0.07   0.02   0.07 
Efficiency ratio 55.45   54.20   (22.35)  59.47   57.16 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2)         
Net FTE interest margin 4.29%  4.29%  3.52%  3.23%  3.04%
Return on average tangible common equity 19.02   20.66   (155.03)  13.24   15.79 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.39   8.38   7.60   8.37   8.19 
Tangible book value per common share$10.52  $10.32  $9.76  $14.32  $13.96 
          
          
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $62.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $63.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by the continued strength of the Company's net FTE interest margin1, which remained consistent at 4.29% for the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025. The margin's resilience is reflective of continued disciplined loan and deposit pricing, a favorable cash reinvestment profile and strong core deposit growth during the quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.4 million. This compares to a recorded provision for credit losses of $1.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, and $1.4 million during the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2026 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to modest net loan growth and slight changes in the baseline economic outlook.

For the first quarter of 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or an annualized 0.08% of average loans outstanding for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net charge-offs of $0.9 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans outstanding, in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.05% at March 31, 2026, consistent with December 31, 2025, and down from 1.07% at March 31, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedMarch 31,
 December 31,
 September 30, June 30,
 March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands)2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Non-interest (Loss) Income            
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,524  $3,341  $3,474  $3,208  $3,208 
Wire transfer fees 63   66   71   69   71 
Interchange fees 3,373   3,445   3,510   3,403   3,241 
Fiduciary activities 1,556   1,560   1,363   1,251   1,326 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities    1   (299,132)     (407)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,090   1,296   1,208   1,219   1,076 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 337   352   351   375   385 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 333   360   379   346   335 
Other income (loss) 967   1,042   (6,558)  1,049   7,264 
Total non-interest (loss) income$11,243  $11,463  $(295,334) $10,920  $16,499 
                    

Total non-interest income was $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to non-interest income of $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest income of $0.2 million is primarily attributable to a decrease in gains on the sale of mortgage loans, due to reduced loan origination and sales volumes. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in seasonal service charges on deposit accounts of $0.2 million. All other components of non-interest income remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedMarch 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands)2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Non-interest Expense              
Salaries and employee benefits$23,187  $21,895  $22,698  $22,731  $22,414 
Net occupancy expenses 4,197   3,718   3,321   3,127   3,702 
Data processing 3,353   3,128   2,933   2,951   2,872 
Professional fees 929   1,083   808   735   826 
Outside services and consultants 2,764   3,035   3,844   3,278   3,265 
Loan expense 1,219   1,183   1,237   1,231   689 
FDIC insurance expense 1,023   1,251   1,345   1,216   1,288 
Core deposit intangible amortization 675   706   706   816   816 
Merger related expenses             305 
Prepayment penalties       12,680       
Other losses 192   732   131   245   228 
Other expense 3,208   3,884   3,249   3,087   2,901 
Total non-interest expense$40,747  $40,615  $52,952  $39,417  $39,306 
                    

Total non-interest expense was $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $40.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The slight increase was primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million, largely reflecting increased benefit-related costs at the beginning of the year, and a $0.5 million seasonal increase in occupancy expense. These increases were partially offset by a $0.7 million reduction in other expenses, primarily due to lower marketing cost and decreased outside services and consulting expense. In addition, other losses declined by $0.5 million, as the prior quarter included the write-off of unamortized issuance costs related to the early redemption of the Company's subordinated notes due 2030. All other components of non-interest expense remained relatively stable quarter over quarter.

Income Taxes

Horizon recorded a net tax expense of $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.1%, which is consistent with the Company's estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased by $127.6 million, or 2.0%, to $6.6 billion as of March 31, 2026, compared to $6.4 billion as of December 31, 2025. Asset growth during the period was primarily driven by an increase in interest earning deposits of $118.1 million, reflecting strong liquidity positioning, and a $6.9 million increase in investment securities. Total loans were $4.9 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2025. Net loan growth in the quarter was modest, but expressed solid origination volumes and disciplined pricing in commercial loans that was largely offset by runoff within the consumer and residential loan portfolios.

Total deposits increased by $146.9 million, or 2.8%, to $5.4 billion as of March 31, 2026 compared to December 31, 2025. Deposit growth was driven by a $61.3 million increase in time deposits, a $60.8 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $52.9 million increase in savings and money market balances, reflecting continued success in core deposit gathering efforts. These increases were partially offset by a $28.1 million decrease in interest-bearing deposits, consistent with management's previously communicated strategy to de-emphasize higher-cost, transactional deposit relationships.

Overall, balance sheet growth during the quarter reflected a combination of steady asset growth, proactive liquidity management, and ongoing efforts to grow and optimize the deposit base. Management continues to focus on maintaining a strong funding position while supporting measured, relationship-driven loan growth aligned with long-term strategic objectives.

Capital

The following table presents the Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters, and the Company’s preliminary estimate of its consolidated regulatory capital ratios for the quarter ended March 31, 2026:

For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2026* 2025
 2025
 2025
Consolidated Capital Ratios        
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 14.77% 14.36% 15.00% 14.44%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.91  11.51  11.27  12.48 
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.82  10.42  10.17  11.48 
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 9.84  9.55  8.22  9.59 
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change  
   

As of March 31, 2026, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 10.65%. Book value per common share was $13.69, increasing $0.19 during the first quarter of 2026, as growth in retained earnings was partially offset by modestly higher levels of other comprehensive losses.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $537.3 million at March 31, 2026, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 8.39% at March 31, 2026, up from 8.38% at December 31, 2025. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $10.52, increasing $0.20 during the first quarter of 2026.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2026, total non-accrual loans increased by $2.3 million from December 31, 2025, and represent 0.71% of total loans held for investment. Total non-performing assets increased $3.4 million, to $44.0 million, compared with $40.6 million at December 31, 2025. Non-performing assets are 0.67% of total assets at quarter end, up slightly from 0.63% at December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, net charge-offs were $0.6 million, or 0.05% annualized of average loans, compared to $1.0 million as of December 31, 2025. Charge‑off levels during the quarter remained low and consistent with management’s expectations, reflecting a continued focus on discipline underwriting and proactive portfolio monitoring. Overall, credit metrics remain stable, and management continues to closely monitor portfolio performance in the current economic environment.

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1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its first quarter financial results and operating performance.

Participants may access the live conference call on April 23, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 1-833-974-2379 from the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through May 23, 2026. The replay may be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 from the United States and Canada, or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 2139263.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $6.6 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serves customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to one-time costs and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, changes within the domestic and international macroeconomic environment, including trade policy, monetary and fiscal policy, inflation levels, and conditions in the investment, credit, interest rate, and derivatives markets, and their impact on Horizon and its customers; current financial conditions within the banking industry; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, and the effects of foreign and military policies of the U.S. government; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

  
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30, June 30,
 March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Interest Income            
Loans receivable$75,104  $77,238  $79,561  $78,618  $74,457 
Investment securities - taxable 7,494   7,688   6,631   5,941   6,039 
Investment securities - tax-exempt 2,544   2,498   4,581   6,088   6,192 
Other 1,509   1,864   2,063   830   2,487 
Total interest income 86,651   89,288   92,836   91,477   89,175 
Interest Expense            
Deposits 19,944   21,228   25,726   26,052   25,601 
Borrowed funds 1,654   1,749   5,924   8,171   9,188 
Subordinated notes 1,830   1,811   1,731   829   829 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 983   1,024   1,069   1,070   1,290 
Total interest expense 24,411   25,812   34,450   36,122   36,908 
Net Interest Income 62,240   63,476   58,386   55,355   52,267 
Provision for credit losses 391   1,630   (3,572)  2,462   1,376 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 61,849   61,846   61,958   52,893   50,891 
Non-interest Income            
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,524   3,341   3,474   3,208   3,208 
Wire transfer fees 63   66   71   69   71 
Interchange fees 3,373   3,445   3,510   3,403   3,241 
Fiduciary activities 1,556   1,560   1,363   1,251   1,326 
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities    1   (299,132)     (407)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,090   1,296   1,208   1,219   1,076 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 337   352   351   375   385 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 333   360   379   346   335 
Other income (loss) 967   1,042   (6,558)  1,049   7,264 
Total non-interest income (loss) 11,243   11,463   (295,334)  10,920   16,499 
Non-interest Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 23,187   21,895   22,698   22,731   22,414 
Net occupancy expenses 4,197   3,718   3,321   3,127   3,702 
Data processing 3,353   3,128   2,933   2,951   2,872 
Professional fees 929   1,083   808   735   826 
Outside services and consultants 2,764   3,035   3,844   3,278   3,265 
Loan expense 1,219   1,183   1,237   1,231   689 
FDIC insurance expense 1,023   1,251   1,345   1,216   1,288 
Core deposit intangible amortization 675   706   706   816   816 
Merger related expenses             305 
Prepayment penalties       12,680       
Other losses 192   732   131   245   228 
Other expense 3,208   3,884   3,249   3,087   2,901 
Total non-interest expense 40,747   40,615   52,952   39,417   39,306 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 32,345   32,694   (286,328)  24,396   28,084 
Income tax expense (benefit) 6,177   5,773   (64,338)  3,752   4,141 
Net Income (Loss)$26,168  $26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,943 
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share$0.51  $0.53  $(4.69) $0.47  $0.55 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.51   0.53   (4.69)  0.47   0.54 
                    


  
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended for the Period
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold$  $  $  $2,024  $ 
Interest earning deposits 190,717   72,646   381,860   34,174   80,023 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713   45,713   45,713   45,412   45,412 
Investment securities, held for trading 3,983   3,883   598       
Investment securities, available for sale 882,168   875,414   883,242   231,999   231,431 
Investment securities, held to maturity          1,819,087   1,843,851 
Loans held for sale 9,821   9,778   1,921   2,994   3,253 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,878,549   4,876,542   4,823,669   4,985,582   4,909,815 
Total Interest earning assets 6,010,951   5,883,976   6,137,003   7,121,272   7,113,785 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (51,297)  (51,299)  (50,178)  (54,399)  (52,654)
Cash 68,354   66,813   76,395   101,719   89,643 
Cash value of life insurance 37,065   36,732   37,762   37,755   37,409 
Other assets 217,649   215,460   226,247   148,773   143,675 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 6,505   7,180   7,886   8,592   9,407 
Premises and equipment, net 90,763   92,805   93,413   93,398   93,499 
Interest receivable 29,015   29,733   28,758   39,730   38,663 
Total non-interest earning assets 553,265   552,635   575,494   530,779   514,853 
Total assets$6,564,216  $6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,638 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits$3,119,034  $3,094,231  $3,198,332  $3,385,413  $3,393,371 
Time deposits 1,163,807   1,102,478   1,199,681   1,193,180   1,245,088 
Borrowings 159,825   160,118   160,206   880,336   812,218 
Repurchase agreements 66,004   88,468   86,966   95,089   87,851 
Subordinated notes 98,262   98,215   154,011   55,807   55,772 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,740   57,688   57,636   57,583   57,531 
Total interest earning liabilities 4,664,672   4,601,198   4,856,832   5,667,408   5,651,831 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,139,466   1,078,708   1,122,888   1,121,163   1,127,324 
Interest payable 8,537   12,892   12,395   14,007   11,441 
Other liabilities 52,514   55,562   59,611   58,621   61,981 
Total liabilities 5,865,189   5,748,360   6,051,726   6,861,199   6,852,577 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 459,799   459,243   458,734   360,758   360,522 
Retained earnings 272,941   255,004   236,312   466,497   452,945 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (33,713)  (25,996)  (34,275)  (36,403)  (37,406)
Total stockholders’ equity 699,027   688,251   660,771   790,852   776,061 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$6,564,216  $6,436,611  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,638 
                    


      
 Loans and Deposits    
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)    
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, % Change
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 Q1'26 vs Q4'25 Q1'26 vs Q1'25
Loans:             
Commercial real estate$2,443,582 $2,421,863 $2,366,956 $2,321,951 $2,262,910 1% 8%
Commercial & Industrial 1,023,068  1,010,545  989,609  976,740  918,541 1% 11%
Total commercial 3,466,650  3,432,408  3,356,565  3,298,691  3,181,451 1% 9%
Residential Real estate 750,108  772,427  783,850  786,026  801,726 (3)% (6)%
Consumer 661,791  671,707  683,254  900,865  926,638 (1)% (29)%
Total loans held for investment 4,878,549  4,876,542  4,823,669  4,985,582  4,909,815 % (1)%
Loans held for sale 9,821  9,778  1,921  2,994  3,253 % 202%
Total loans$4,888,370 $4,886,320 $4,825,590 $4,988,576 $4,913,068 % (1)%
              
Deposits:             
Interest bearing deposits$1,611,795 $1,639,857 $1,715,471 $1,713,058 $1,713,991 (2)% (6)%
Savings and money market deposits 1,507,239  1,454,374  1,482,861  1,672,355  1,679,380 4% (10)%
Time deposits 1,163,807  1,102,478  1,199,681  1,193,180  1,245,088 6% (7)%
Total Interest bearing deposits 4,282,841  4,196,709  4,398,013  4,578,593  4,638,459 2% (8)%
Non-interest bearing deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,139,466  1,078,708  1,122,888  1,121,164  1,127,324 6% 1%
Total deposits$5,422,307 $5,275,417 $5,520,901 $5,699,757 $5,765,784 3% (6)%
                    


  
 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4)		 Average
Balance		 Interest(4)(6) Average
Rate(4)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets                 
Interest earning deposits (incl. Fed Funds Sold)$165,084  $1,509 3.71% $182,017  $1,866 4.07% $223,148  $2,487 4.52%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 45,713   551 4.89%  45,713   616 5.35%  51,769   1,012 7.93%
Investment securities - taxable (1) 581,146   6,944 4.85%  570,786   7,071 4.91%  974,109   5,027 2.09%
Investment securities - non-taxable (1) 319,276   3,220 4.09%  312,988   3,162 4.01%  1,120,249   7,838 2.84%
Total investment securities 900,422   10,164 4.58%  883,774   10,233 4.59%  2,094,358   12,865 2.49%
Loans receivable (2) (3) 4,873,753   75,485 6.28%  4,855,824   77,628 6.34%  4,865,449   74,840 6.24%
Total interest earning assets 5,984,972   87,709 5.94%  5,967,328   90,343 6.01%  7,234,724   91,204 5.11%
Non-interest earning assets                 
Cash and due from banks 68,007       74,102       88,624     
Allowance for credit losses (51,217)      (49,815)      (51,863)    
Other assets 533,989       545,520       483,765     
Total average assets$6,535,751      $6,537,135      $7,755,250     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                 
Interest bearing liabilities                 
Interest bearing demand deposits$1,638,208  $4,587 1.14% $1,686,435  $5,572 1.31% $1,750,446  $6,491 1.50%
Saving and money market deposits 1,475,444   5,619 1.54%  1,445,144   5,587 1.53%  1,674,590   8,263 2.00%
Time deposits 1,153,484   9,739 3.42%  1,134,417   10,071 3.52%  1,212,386   10,847 3.63%
Total Deposits 4,267,136   19,945 1.90%  4,265,996   21,230 1.97%  4,637,422   25,601 2.24%
Borrowings 150,229   1,421 3.84%  150,304   1,452 3.83%  971,496   8,772 3.66%
Repurchase agreements 77,376   233 1.22%  87,160   295 1.34%  88,469   416 1.91%
Subordinated notes 98,231   1,830 7.56%  98,185   1,812 7.32%  55,750   829 6.03%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,706   983 6.91%  57,655   1,023 7.04%  57,497   1,290 9.10%
Total interest bearing liabilities 4,650,678   24,412 2.13%  4,659,300   25,812 2.20%  5,810,634   36,908 2.58%
Non-interest bearing liabilities                 
Demand deposits 1,117,930       1,137,639       1,085,826     
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 59,227       60,375       78,521     
Stockholders' equity 707,916       679,821       780,269     
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$6,535,751      $6,537,135      $7,755,250     
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP) (5)  $63,297     $64,531     $54,296  
Less FTE adjustments (4)   1,057      1,055      2,029  
Net Interest Income  $62,240     $63,476     $52,267  
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP) (4)(5)    4.29%     4.29%     3.04%
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate.
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
(6)Includes dividend income on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
 


      
 Credit Quality    
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)    
 Quarter Ended    
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, % Change
 2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
 Q1'26 vs Q4'25 Q1'26 vs Q1'25
Non-accrual loans             
Commercial$15,761  $14,549  $12,303  $7,547  $8,172  8% 93%
Residential Real estate 10,607   10,087   9,256   9,525   12,763  5% (17)%
Consumer 8,416   7,821   7,799   7,222   7,875  8% 7%
Total non-accrual loans 34,784   32,457   29,358   24,294   28,810  7% 21%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest 2,211   2,489   1,608   2,113   1,582  (11)% 40%
Total non-performing loans$36,995  $34,946  $30,966  $26,407  $30,392  6% 22%
              
Other real estate owned             
Commercial$594  $539  $272  $176  $360  10% 65%
Residential Real estate 631   672   769   463   641  (6)% (1)%
Consumer 1,875   480   480   480   34  291% 5415%
Total other real estate owned 3,100   1,691   1,521   1,119   1,035  83% 200%
              
              
Other non-performing assets(1)$3,935  $3,991  $3,228  $2,937  $  (1)% %
              
Total non-performing assets$44,030  $40,628  $35,715  $30,463  $31,427  8% 40%
              
Loan data:             
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans$19,379  $24,580  $24,784  $31,401  $19,034  (21)% 2%
Substandard loans 63,419   59,365   63,236   64,100   66,714  7% (5)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)             
Commercial$339  $436  $294  $84  $(47) (22)% (821)%
Residential Real estate 1   (25)  19   52   (47) (104)% (102)%
Consumer 285   559   518   118   963  (49)% (70)%
Total net charge-offs$625  $970  $831  $254  $869  (36)% (28)%
              
Allowance for credit losses             
Commercial$34,997  $35,473  $34,390  $34,413  $32,640  (1)% 7%
Residential Real estate 3,183   3,183   3,082   3,229   3,167  % %
Consumer 13,117   12,643   12,706   16,757   16,847  4% (22)%
Total allowance for credit losses$51,297  $51,299  $50,178  $54,399  $52,654  % (3)%
              
Credit quality ratios             
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.71%  0.67%  0.61%  0.49%  0.59%    
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.67%  0.63%  0.53%  0.40%  0.41%    
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.05%  0.08%  0.07%  0.02%  0.07%    
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.05%  1.05%  1.04%  1.09%  1.07%    
(1)Other non-performing assets consist of a single available for sale debt security placed on non-accrual status.
 


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Interest income (GAAP)(A)$86,651  $89,288  $92,836  $91,477  $89,175 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:          
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)  676   665   1,218   1,619   1,646 
Loan receivable (2)  381   390   379   382   383 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B) 87,708   90,343   94,433   93,478   91,204 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C) 24,411   25,812   34,450   36,122   36,908 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) =(A) - (C)$62,240  $63,476  $58,386  $55,355  $52,267 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)$63,297  $64,531  $59,983  $57,356  $54,296 
Average interest earning assets(F) 5,984,972   5,967,328   6,766,742   7,125,467   7,234,724 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 4.29%  4.29%  3.52%  3.23%  3.04%
           
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
           
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)$26,168  $26,921  $(221,990) $20,644  $23,943 
           
Average stockholders' equity(B)$707,916  $679,821  $731,657  $789,535  $780,269 
Average intangible assets(C) 162,148   162,838   163,552   164,320   165,138 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)$545,768  $516,983  $568,105  $625,215  $615,131 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D) 19.02%  20.66% (155.03)%  13.24%  15.79%
*Annualized          
           


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$699,027  $688,251  $660,771  $790,852  $776,061 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,716   162,391   163,097   163,803   164,618 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$537,311  $525,860  $497,674  $627,049  $611,443 
           
Total assets (GAAP)(D)$6,564,216  $6,436,612  $6,712,497  $7,652,051  $7,628,636 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,716   162,391   163,097   163,803   164,618 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)$6,402,500  $6,274,221  $6,549,400  $7,488,248  $7,464,018 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 8.39%  8.38%  7.60%  8.37%  8.19%
                     


   
  Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
  (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended

  March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
  2026
 2025
 2025
 2025
 2025
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$699,027  $688,251  $660,771  $790,852  $776,061 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 161,716   162,391   163,097   163,803   164,618 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$537,311  $525,860  $497,674  $627,049  $611,443 
Common shares outstanding(D) 51,056,888   50,978,030   50,970,530   43,801,507   43,785,932 
                
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)$10.52  $10.32  $9.76  $14.32  $13.96 
                     


  
Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814–5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280
  



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