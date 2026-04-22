TOMI Environmental Solutions Scales Automation with SteraMist iHP Robot Upgrade; Targets Fast Growing Robotaxi Market

FREDERICK, Md., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced the Company is embarking on a sophisticated redesign of the SteraMist iHP robot into a line of autonomous products. This transformation aims to elevate the existing platform to a more agile and versatile product, ensuring it remains at the forefront of a rapidly diversifying market that increasingly demands high-tech, autonomous solutions.

Central to this evolution is a shift toward a more mobile and operationally flexible humanoid design, intended to significantly improve the robot’s mobility and operational flexibility. By adopting a more compact and "human-like" form factor, the updated SteraBot will be better equipped to navigate complex indoor environments and reach tight spaces that traditional, bulkier automated systems often struggle to access. By integrating augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI) and gamification training, this version of the SteraMist iHP SteraBot robot emphasizes durability and responsiveness, allowing it to provide precise disinfection across various industries including the fast growing Robotaxi market that require rigorous and consistent decontamination protocols without the need for constant human intervention.

TOMI intends to strategically invest capital resources in this project, with a primary objective being the localization of the robot's power source. In an effort to enhance supply chain resilience and support domestic manufacturing, the Company is transitioning to a U.S.-based lithium provider. This move not only streamlines production logistics but also aligns with broader industrial trends toward sourcing critical components within the United States to ensure long-term reliability and performance consistency, while reducing reliance on foreign supply chains which may be unpredictable and more costly to acquire.

“The evolution of the SteraMist iHP robot represents a pivotal milestone in our mission to bridge the gap between advanced robotics and superior decontamination science,” stated Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. “By transitioning to a more compact, operationally flexible humanoid architecture and reshoring our battery supply chain to the United States, we are not just improving a product; we are enhancing the agility and reliability of automated disinfection for our global partners. This strategic investment underscores our commitment to domestic innovation and ensures that TOMI remains the definitive standard for safety and efficacy in an increasingly automated world.”

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s products and services to serve the autonomous disinfection market and use of capital resources. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com