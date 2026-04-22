QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income of $33.4 million for the First Quarter of 2026

 | Source: QCR Holdings, Inc. QCR Holdings, Inc.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Net income of $33.4 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, representing a 31% year-over-year increase in diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) and a 1.40% return on average assets (“ROAA”)
  • Net interest income of $67.4 million, representing 12% growth on a year-over-year basis
  • Solid loan growth of 8% annualized prior to m2 Equipment Finance (“m2”) runoff
  • Robust core deposit growth of $409 million, or 23% annualized
  • Significant noninterest expense reduction of 17% on a linked-quarter basis
  • Tangible book value (“TBV”) per share1 expansion of $1.33, or 9% annualized on a linked-quarter basis
  • Repurchased 247,289 shares at an average price of $84.28 per share

MOLINE, Ill., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced quarterly net income of $33.4 million and diluted EPS of $1.99 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $35.7 million and diluted EPS of $2.12 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $25.8 million and $1.52 in the first quarter of 2025. Notably, first quarter 2026 net income represented a record first quarter result for the Company.

Adjusted net income1 and adjusted diluted EPS1 for the first quarter of 2026 were $33.4 million and $1.99, respectively, compared to $37.3 million and $2.21 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $26.0 million and $1.53 in the first quarter of 2025.

          
     For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
$ in millions (except per share data)    2026    2025    2025
Net Income $33.4 $35.7 $25.8
Diluted EPS $1.99 $2.12 $1.52
Adjusted Net Income1 $33.4 $37.3 $26.0
Adjusted Diluted EPS1 $1.99 $2.21 $1.53
          

“We are very pleased to have delivered record first quarter net income, representing 1.40% ROAA and 31% EPS growth compared to a year ago, in what is historically a softer quarter for capital markets revenue. Our strong first quarter results were highlighted by healthy loan and deposit growth, significantly lower noninterest expense, and modest margin expansion. These results underscore the continued progress we are making in strengthening profitability across our traditional banking and wealth management businesses. We also maintained excellent asset quality and generated meaningful growth in tangible book value per share while returning nearly $21 million to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases. Additionally, we continued investing in our digital transformation as we build a more modern, scalable bank for our clients and employees,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Continued Strong Loan Growth

In the first quarter of 2026, total loans grew $145.3 million, or 8% annualized, excluding the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio. The Company identified $522.9 million of low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) loans planned for the next permanent loan securitization and construction loan sale. Following the successful completion of the Company’s first sale of LIHTC construction loans to a private investor during the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects to close on its second LIHTC construction loan sale of approximately $207.3 million in funded balances to a new private investor during the second quarter of 2026. The Company also expects to close on its next Freddie Mac LIHTC tax-exempt permanent loan securitization of $315.6 million during the second quarter of 2026.

“Our first quarter loan growth was driven by both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses and was within our guidance range. The upcoming offtake of LIHTC loans will allow us to expand LIHTC lending opportunities and drive incremental capital markets revenue. Our pipelines are strong, and we anticipate increased traditional and LIHTC lending in the coming quarters that will mitigate the expected short-term net interest income dilution from these transactions,” said Mr. Gipple. “Accordingly, we are reaffirming our gross loan growth guidance of 10% to 15% annualized for the final three quarters of 2026.”

Core Deposit Growth Accelerates

Total core deposits increased by $409.1 million, or 23% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The deposit mix remained stable while total brokered deposits declined by $52.4 million in the first quarter. The Company’s total deposits at the end of the first quarter were $7.8 billion, an increase of $356.7 million, or 19% annualized, contributing to a decrease in the gross loans/leases held for investment to total deposits ratio to 87%.

“We remain focused on growing core deposits and improving our deposit mix across our markets,” added Mr. Gipple. “During the quarter, noninterest bearing balances increased $37 million while higher-cost brokered deposits declined $52 million to just 2% of total deposits, further strengthening our funding profile.”

Ongoing Margin Expansion

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $67.4 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, but increased slightly when adjusted for two fewer days in the first quarter. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.17% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.58% for the first quarter, as compared to 3.06% and 3.57%, respectively for the prior quarter.

With robust core deposit growth during the first quarter of 2026, the Company was able to reduce higher-cost wholesale and brokered funding, contributing to a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of funds. The decline in the cost of funds was partially offset by a 19 basis point reduction in average earning asset yields, reflecting lower average loan and investment balances during the quarter.

“Our NIM TEY1 increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2025, which was below the low end of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer. “Our robust deposit growth occurred early in the quarter, enabling us to reduce higher-cost wholesale and brokered funding, while loan growth occurred late in the quarter, muting the full benefit to margin expansion. We are guiding to second quarter NIM TEY1 ranging from static to an increase of 3 basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate changes.”

Capital Markets Revenue at Historical First Quarter Average and Wealth Management Revenue up 14% Annualized

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $23.0 million, down from $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company generated $10.7 million of capital markets revenue in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter. Wealth Management revenue totaled $5.4 million for the quarter, representing a 3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025.

“Our capital markets business performed as expected in the first quarter, reflecting typical seasonality and in line with the historical first quarter average. Given the strength of our pipeline and the continued robust demand for affordable housing, we are increasing the lower end of our capital markets revenue guidance by $5 million, establishing a range of $60 million to $70 million over the next four quarters. With nearly a decade of experience in the LIHTC business, we continue to view it as a highly durable, profitable, and differentiated business for the Company, supported by long-standing developer relationships and consistently high-quality assets,” said Mr. Gipple.

“Our Wealth Management business delivered 14% annualized revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by new client relationships and fee income from tax-related services. We expect this momentum to continue, supported by the strategic investments we have made in this business,” said Mr. Gipple.

Flexible Expense Structure Delivers Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $52.1 million compared to $62.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The $10.7 million linked-quarter decrease primarily reflected a $5.5 million reduction in salary and employee benefits from lower variable compensation tied to earnings performance. The decline was also due to $2.1 million in lower professional and data processing fees reflecting the timing of digital transformation expenses and the impact from the debt extinguishment loss of $2.0 million in the prior quarter.

“Our noninterest expense decreased 17% during the quarter, reflecting the flexibility of our expense structure, particularly variable compensation tied to performance and the timing of digital transformation investments. As a result, expenses were well below our guided range. Our variable compensation structure is designed to support operating leverage while maintaining expense flexibility through revenue cycles,” said Mr. Anderson. “This structure closely aligns our underlying expense base with performance, supporting a pay-for-performance culture and value creation for shareholders.”

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects noninterest expense to be in the range of $55 million to $58 million, which assumes capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges while continuing to invest in digital transformation initiatives. “This outlook reflects our disciplined approach to expense management under our 9/6/5 strategic model, which targets noninterest expense growth of less than 5% annually while enhancing operating leverage and profitability,” added Mr. Anderson.

Asset Quality Remains Excellent

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $42.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.4 million from the prior quarter which resulted in the NPA to total assets ratio remaining static at 0.45% as of March 31, 2026. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2026, was 2.01%, remaining well below the Company’s long-term historical average and near the five-year low of 1.94% established in the prior quarter. The marginal increase in criticized loans was primarily driven by one large credit which is expected to be resolved favorably later this year.

The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $2.5 million during the quarter, down from $5.5 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.9 million during the first quarter of 2026, a decline of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment remained static from the prior quarter at 1.26% as of March 31, 2026. The first quarter change in the ACL balance included a $5.4 million reserve release associated with LIHTC loans transferred to held for sale in connection with the planned securitization and sale activities.

Exceptional TBV1 Per Share Growth

The Company’s TBV¹ per share increased by $1.33, or 9% annualized, during the first quarter of 2026. This growth was driven by strong earnings during the quarter, partially offset by share repurchases.

As of March 31, 2026, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio¹ decreased 2 basis points to 10.31%, the common equity tier 1 ratio increased 2 basis points to 10.54%, and the total risk-based capital ratio decreased 19 basis points to 14.00%. These quarterly changes reflect the combined impact of strong earnings and share repurchases during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio was also impacted by a reduction in subordinated debt capital treatment on our 2019 issuance and lower ACL balances. By comparison, these ratios were 10.33%, 10.52%, and 14.19%, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.

Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases

The Company continued share repurchase activity during the first quarter, purchasing approximately 247 thousand shares and returning $20.8 million of capital to shareholders. Share repurchases during the quarter were completed at an attractive valuation relative to TBV1. The repurchase program authorized in October 2025 provides a flexible capital allocation tool to deploy capital consistently with strategic and financial objectives, underscoring management’s confidence in the Company’s long-term earnings power and commitment to shareholder value creation.

Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2026. The replay access information is 855-669-9658 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8231225. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company’s News and Events page at www.qcrh.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.

About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $9.6 billion in assets, $7.3 billion in loans and $7.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com

Endnotes
1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “bode”, “predict,” “suggest,” “project”, “appear,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” ”annualize,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “likely,” “might,” “potential,” “continue,” “annualized,” “target,” “outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by federal and local governments, including changes in local, state and federal laws and regulations, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company’s commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company’s cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of the Company’s or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company’s assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management framework; and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Contact:
Doug Neumann
VP, Investor Relations
(309) 743-7753
dneumann@qcrh.com 

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2026
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
   (dollars in thousands)
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET               
Cash and due from banks $80,038  $76,494  $77,581  $104,769  $98,994 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits  39,290   76,399   84,738   90,120   163,891 
Securities, net of allowance for credit losses  1,324,750   1,312,310   1,308,689   1,263,452   1,220,717 
Loans receivable held for sale (1)  524,931   1,429   1,457   1,162   2,025 
Loans/leases receivable held for investment  6,760,569   7,165,526   7,177,464   6,923,762   6,821,142 
Allowance for credit losses  (85,459)  (90,127)  (88,770)  (88,732)  (90,354)
Intangibles  7,574   8,080   9,077   9,738   10,400 
Goodwill  138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595   138,595 
Derivatives  209,836   188,409   202,703   178,002   172,231 
Other assets  613,571   621,079   576,401   558,899   544,547 
Total assets $ 9,613,695  $ 9,498,194  $ 9,487,935  $ 9,179,767  $ 9,082,188 
                
Total deposits $7,770,850  $7,414,198  $7,380,068  $7,318,353  $7,337,390 
Total borrowings  418,257   638,541   706,827   509,359   429,921 
Derivatives  149,836   137,051   150,375   146,941   136,334 
Other liabilities  152,288   196,093   163,750   154,560   155,796 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,122,464   1,112,311   1,086,915   1,050,554   1,022,747 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,613,695  $ 9,498,194  $ 9,487,935  $ 9,179,767  $ 9,082,188 
                
ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO               
Loan/lease mix: (2)               
Commercial and industrial - revolving $376,284  $384,656  $386,674  $380,029  $388,479 
Commercial and industrial - other  1,059,148   1,094,064   1,107,896   1,180,859   1,231,198 
Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC  237,125   224,802   222,772   194,830   212,921 
Total commercial and industrial  1,672,557   1,703,522   1,717,342   1,755,718   1,832,598 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied  588,098   577,352   586,578   593,675   599,488 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied  1,000,673   1,036,655   1,053,732   1,036,049   1,040,281 
Construction and land development  608,039   566,891   515,787   454,022   403,001 
Construction and land development - LIHTC  693,591   741,531   1,028,978   1,075,000   1,016,207 
Multi-family  355,349   340,080   316,353   301,432   289,782 
Multi-family - LIHTC  1,582,573   1,429,251   1,187,243   950,331   888,517 
Direct financing leases  7,947   9,533   11,090   12,880   14,773 
1-4 family real estate  618,973   603,683   599,838   592,253   592,127 
Consumer  157,700   158,457   161,980   153,564   146,393 
Total loans/leases $7,285,500  $7,166,955  $7,178,921  $6,924,924  $6,823,167 
Less allowance for credit losses  85,459   90,127   88,770   88,732   90,354 
Net loans/leases $ 7,200,041  $ 7,076,828  $ 7,090,151  $ 6,836,192  $ 6,732,813 
                
ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO               
Securities mix:               
U.S. government sponsored agency securities $15,059  $16,024  $14,208  $14,267  $17,487 
Municipal securities  1,081,102   1,081,274   1,085,669   1,033,642   1,003,985 
Residential mortgage-backed and related securities  86,222   68,855   57,108   58,864   43,194 
Asset backed securities  4,076   4,439   4,918   6,684   7,764 
Other securities  55,845   58,143   63,824   67,358   66,105 
Trading securities (3)  82,728   83,857   83,225   82,900   82,445 
Total securities $1,325,032  $1,312,592  $1,308,952  $1,263,715  $1,220,980 
Less allowance for credit losses  282   282   263   263   263 
Net securities $ 1,324,750  $ 1,312,310  $ 1,308,689  $ 1,263,452  $ 1,220,717 
                
ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS               
Deposit mix:               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $982,696  $945,513  $931,774  $952,032  $963,851 
Interest-bearing demand deposits  5,634,742   5,196,438   5,176,364   5,087,783   5,119,601 
Time deposits  968,914   1,035,317   1,004,980   974,341   951,606 
Brokered deposits  184,498   236,930   266,950   304,197   302,332 
Total deposits $ 7,770,850  $ 7,414,198  $ 7,380,068  $ 7,318,353  $ 7,337,390 
                
ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS               
Borrowings mix:               
Term FHLB advances $10,609  $10,383  $145,383  $145,383  $145,383 
Overnight FHLB advances  15,000   235,000   145,000   80,000    
Other borrowings  107,457   107,395   130,609       
Other short-term borrowings  1,950   2,650   2,850   1,350   2,050 
Subordinated notes  234,217   234,122   234,027   233,701   233,595 
Junior subordinated debentures  49,024   48,991   48,958   48,925   48,893 
Total borrowings $ 418,257  $ 638,541  $ 706,827  $ 509,359  $ 429,921 

_____________________

(1)Loans with a fair value of $522.9 million have been identified for LIHTC securitization or LIHTC loan sales and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2026. There were none for December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025.
(2)Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026.
(3)Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2026
    2025    2025    2025    2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INCOME STATEMENT               
Interest income $120,091  $127,491 $125,015 $120,247 $116,673 
Interest expense  52,653   59,137  60,216  58,165  56,687 
Net interest income  67,438   68,354  64,799  62,082  59,986 
Provision for credit losses  2,454   5,499  4,305  4,043  4,234 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 64,984  $ 62,855 $ 60,494 $ 58,039 $ 55,752 
                
Trust fees (1) $3,894  $3,749 $3,544 $3,395 $3,686 
Investment advisory and management fees (1)  1,539   1,504  1,488  1,254  1,254 
Deposit service fees  1,973   2,092  2,231  2,187  2,183 
Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net  614   666  529  556  297 
Capital markets revenue  10,701   24,481  23,832  9,869  6,516 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  931   888  952  998  524 
Debit card fees  1,659   1,640  1,648  1,648  1,488 
Correspondent banking fees  693   699  664  699  614 
Loan related fee income  950   930  846  1,096  898 
Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities  (869)  800  324  230  (1,007)
Other  867   1,216  593  183  439 
Total noninterest income $ 22,952  $ 38,665 $ 36,651 $ 22,115 $ 16,892 
                
Salaries and employee benefits $31,389  $36,898 $34,338 $28,474 $27,364 
Occupancy and equipment expense  7,479   7,364  7,363  6,837  6,455 
Professional and data processing fees  5,162   7,303  6,741  6,089  5,144 
FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees  2,072   2,232  2,035  1,960  1,970 
Loan/lease expense  106   378  345  407  381 
Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate  16   36  3  50  (9)
Advertising and marketing  1,775   2,346  1,830  1,746  1,613 
Communication and data connectivity  202   184  40  274  290 
Supplies  233   238  259  252  207 
Bank service charges  664   706  678  720  596 
Losses on debt extinguishment, net     1,963       
Correspondent banking expense  333   329  338  314  329 
Intangibles amortization  506   997  662  661  661 
Payment card processing  508   577  569  547  594 
Trust expense  474   436  412  413  357 
Other  1,206   865  974  839  587 
Total noninterest expense $ 52,125  $ 62,852 $ 56,587 $ 49,583 $ 46,539 
                
Net income before income taxes $ 35,811  $ 38,668 $ 40,558 $ 30,571 $ 26,105 
Federal and state income tax expense  2,428   3,004  3,844  1,552  308 
Net income $ 33,383  $ 35,664 $ 36,714 $ 29,019 $ 25,797 
                
Basic EPS $2.00  $2.13 $2.17 $1.71 $1.53 
Diluted EPS $1.99  $2.12 $2.16 $1.71 $1.52 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,651,808   16,756,717  16,919,785  16,928,542  16,900,785 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,741,541   16,858,672  17,015,730  17,006,282  17,013,992 

_____________________

(1)Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.
  

         

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

 
                
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,  March 31,
     2026
    2025
    2025
        2025
    2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
COMMON SHARE DATA               
Common shares outstanding  16,496,102   16,690,603   16,838,866   16,934,698   16,920,363 
Book value per common share (1) $68.04  $66.64  $64.55  $62.04  $60.44 
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $59.18  $57.86  $55.78  $53.28  $51.64 
Closing stock price $85.45  $83.30  $75.64  $67.90  $71.32 
Market capitalization $1,409,592  $1,390,327  $1,273,692  $1,149,866  $1,206,760 
Market price / book value  125.58%  124.99%  117.18%  109.45%  117.99%
Market price / tangible book value  144.38%  143.98%  135.61%  127.45%  138.11%
Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $8.01  $7.54  $7.21  $6.69  $6.71 
Price earnings ratio LTM (3)  10.67x  11.05x  10.49x  10.15x  10.63x
TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)  10.31%  10.33%  10.06%  9.99%  9.78%
                
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY               
Beginning balance $1,112,311  $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747  $997,387 
Net income  33,383   35,664   36,714   29,019   25,797 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (1,879)  1,981   8,342   (1,671)  404 
Common stock cash dividends declared  (1,674)  (1,011)  (1,017)  (1,016)  (1,015)
Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program  (20,842)  (12,635)  (8,993)      
Other (5)  1,165   1,397   1,315   1,475   174 
Ending balance $ 1,122,464  $ 1,112,311  $ 1,086,915  $ 1,050,554  $ 1,022,747 
                
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):               
Total risk-based capital ratio  14.00%  14.19%  14.03%  14.26%  14.18%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.05%  11.02%  10.85%  10.96%  10.81%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  11.44%  11.07%  11.29%  11.22%  11.06%
Common equity tier 1 ratio  10.54%  10.52%  10.34%  10.43%  10.27%
                
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS                
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.40%  1.46%  1.57%  1.27%  1.14%
Return on average total equity (annualized)  11.75%  12.78%  13.65%  11.15%  10.14%
Net interest margin  3.17%  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP)(7)  3.58%  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)  57.67%  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets  70.32%  75.44%  75.65%  75.42%  75.10%
Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits  87.00%  96.65%  97.25%  94.61%  92.96%
Effective tax rate  6.78%  7.77%  9.48%  5.08%  1.18%
Full-time equivalent employees (9)  997   1004   994   1,001   972 
                
AVERAGE BALANCES                
Assets $9,550,010  $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439 
Loans/leases  7,183,312   7,292,592   7,048,314   6,881,731   6,790,312 
Deposits  7,650,696   7,620,212   7,383,373   7,218,540   7,146,286 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,136,307   1,116,342   1,075,715   1,041,428   1,017,487 

_____________________

(1)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(2)Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(3)LTM: Last twelve months.
(4)TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
(5)Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
(6)Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
(7)TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(8)See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(9)The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.
  

         

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                         
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
                         
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
     Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost    Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost    Average Balance    Interest Earned or Paid    Average Yield or Cost
                         
   (dollars in thousands)
Fed funds sold $8,003 $73 3.64% $12,148 $121 3.89% $9,009 $99 4.40%
Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions  71,131  591 3.60%  175,520  1,731 3.91%  166,897  1,804 4.38%
Investment securities - taxable  410,342  4,962 4.84%  404,238  4,887 4.83%  400,779  4,588 4.59%
Investment securities - nontaxable (1)  943,300  14,049 5.97%  956,457  14,409 6.02%  843,476  11,722 5.57%
Restricted investment securities  24,525  385 6.28%  31,067  546 6.88%  30,562  534 6.99%
Loans (1)  7,183,312  108,881 6.15%  7,292,592  117,073 6.37%  6,790,312  107,439 6.42%
Total earning assets (1) $8,640,613 $128,941 6.02% $8,872,022 $138,767 6.21% $8,241,035 $126,186 6.20%
                         
Interest-bearing deposits $5,451,672 $35,493 2.64% $5,353,498 $38,001 2.82% $5,005,853 $37,698 3.05%
Time deposits  1,208,298  11,061 3.71%  1,277,865  12,483 3.88%  1,204,593  12,690 4.27%
Short-term borrowings  3,244  27 3.36%  2,884  28 3.85%  1,839  18 3.97%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  41,827  297 2.84%  188,209  2,130 4.43%  177,883  1,996 4.49%
Other borrowings  107,416  1,167 4.35%  122,665  1,812 5.90%     N/A
Subordinated notes  234,155  3,920 6.70%  234,060  4,001 6.84%  233,525  3,602 6.17%
Junior subordinated debentures  49,002  687 5.61%  48,969  681 5.44%  48,871  684 5.60%
Total interest-bearing liabilities $7,095,614 $52,652 3.00% $7,228,150 $59,136 3.25% $6,672,564 $56,688 3.44%
                         
Net interest income (1)    $76,289      $79,631      $69,498  
Net interest margin (2)       3.17%       3.06%       2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)       3.58%       3.57%       3.42%
Cost of funds (4)       2.64%       2.86%       3.02%

_____________________

(1)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(2)See “Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
(3)TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
(4)Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2026
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
   (dollars in thousands)
                
ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES               
Beginning balance $90,127  $88,770  $88,732  $90,354  $89,841 
Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS  (3,450)            
Provision for credit losses  2,688   5,562   4,225   4,667   4,743 
Loans/leases charged off  (4,447)  (4,469)  (4,746)  (6,490)  (4,944)
Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off  541   264   559   201   714 
Ending balance $ 85,459  $ 90,127  $ 88,770  $ 88,732  $ 90,354 
                
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                
Nonaccrual loans/leases $41,823  $42,212  $42,167  $42,482  $47,259 
Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more  35   85   43   7   356 
Total nonperforming loans/leases  41,858   42,297   42,210   42,489   47,615 
Other real estate owned  540   540      62   402 
Other repossessed assets  500   500   510   113   122 
Total nonperforming assets $ 42,898  $ 43,337  $ 42,720  $ 42,664  $ 48,139 
                
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS               
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.45%  0.45%  0.45%  0.46%  0.53%
ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment  1.26%  1.26%  1.24%  1.28%  1.32%
ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases  204.16%  213.08%  210.31%  208.84%  189.76%
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases  0.05%  0.06%  0.06%  0.09%  0.06%
                
INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)               
Special mention $82,819  $74,765  $76,750  $68,621  $55,327 
Substandard (2)  63,491   64,142   67,319   81,040   85,033 
Doubtful (2)               
Total Criticized loans (3) $ 146,310  $ 138,907  $ 144,069  $ 149,661  $ 140,360 
                
Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)  0.87%  0.89%  0.94%  1.17%  1.25%
Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)  2.01%  1.94%  2.01%  2.16%  2.06%

_____________________

(1)Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
(2)Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
(3)Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
  


QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
          
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,  December 31, March 31,
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES    2026
    2025
    2025
   (dollars in thousands)
          
TOTAL ASSETS         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $3,105,984  $2,705,319  $2,777,634 
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  155,889   181,761   276,096 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,848,359   2,855,840   2,617,143 
Community State Bank  1,740,480   1,717,264   1,583,646 
Guaranty Bank  2,418,895   2,411,570   2,331,944 
          
TOTAL DEPOSITS         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,726,530  $2,302,234  $2,397,047 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1,979,934   1,983,600   1,883,952 
Community State Bank  1,313,221   1,341,915   1,238,307 
Guaranty Bank  1,775,974   1,833,590   1,840,774 
          
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $2,048,394  $2,030,858  $2,041,181 
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  160,877   187,642   284,983 
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2,020,322   1,988,870   1,790,065 
Community State Bank  1,317,469   1,281,036   1,197,005 
Guaranty Bank  1,899,315   1,866,190   1,794,915 
          
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  75%  88%  85%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  102%  100%  95%
Community State Bank  100%  95%  97%
Guaranty Bank  107%  102%  98%
          
TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  66%  75%  73%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  71%  70%  68%
Community State Bank  76%  75%  76%
Guaranty Bank  79%  77%  77%
          
ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.30%  1.31%  1.44%
m2 Equipment Finance, LLC  4.96%  4.84%  4.37%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  1.32%  1.32%  1.38%
Community State Bank  1.04%  1.06%  1.08%
Guaranty Bank  1.32%  1.27%  1.30%
          
RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  1.33%  1.31%  1.31%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  2.49%  3.55%  2.14%
Community State Bank  1.36%  1.05%  1.07%
Guaranty Bank  1.24%  1.09%  0.72%
          
NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)         
Quad City Bank and Trust (1)  3.24%  3.35%  3.45%
Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust  3.99%  4.03%  4.00%
Community State Bank  3.91%  3.90%  3.78%
Guaranty Bank  3.45%  3.35%  3.05%

_____________________

(1)Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
(2)Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
  

  

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS    2026
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)               
Stockholders’ equity (GAAP) $1,122,464  $1,112,311  $1,086,915  $1,050,554  $1,022,747 
Less: Intangible assets  146,169   146,675   147,672   148,333   148,995 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $976,295  $965,636  $939,243  $902,221  $873,752 
                
Total assets (GAAP) $9,613,695  $9,498,194  $9,487,935  $9,179,767  $9,082,188 
Less: Intangible assets  146,169   146,675   147,672   148,333   148,995 
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,467,526  $9,351,519  $9,340,263  $9,031,434  $8,933,193 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)  10.31%  10.33%  10.06%  9.99%  9.78%
                
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1)               
                
Common shares outstanding  16,496,102   16,690,603   16,838,866   16,934,698   16,920,363 
                
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) $ 59.18  $ 57.86  $ 55.78  $ 53.28  $ 51.64 

_____________________

(1)These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
  

 

QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)    2026
    2025
    2025
    2025
    2025
   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net income (GAAP) $33,383  $35,664  $36,714  $29,019  $25,797 
                
Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):               
Income:               
Fair value loss on derivatives, net  (13)  (88)  (223)  (397)  (156)
Total adjusted income (non-GAAP) $(13) $(88) $(223) $(397) $(156)
                
Expense:               
Losses on debt extinguishment, net     1,551          
Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP) $  $1,551  $  $  $ 
                
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1) $ 33,396  $ 37,303  $ 36,937  $ 29,416  $ 25,953 
                
ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)               
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $33,396  $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $25,953 
                
Weighted average common shares outstanding  16,651,808   16,756,717   16,919,785   16,928,542   16,900,785 
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding  16,741,541   16,858,506   17,015,730   17,006,282   17,013,992 
                
Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):               
Basic $ 2.01  $ 2.23  $ 2.18  $ 1.74  $ 1.54 
Diluted $ 1.99  $ 2.21  $ 2.17  $ 1.73  $ 1.53 
                
ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)               
                
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above) $33,396  $37,303  $36,937  $29,416  $25,953 
                
Average Assets $9,550,010  $9,758,848  $9,354,411  $9,155,473  $9,015,439 
                
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)  1.40%  1.53%  1.58%  1.29%  1.15%
Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)  11.76%  13.37%  13.73%  11.30%  10.20%
                
NET INTEREST MARGIN TEY (3)               
                
Net interest income (GAAP) $67,438  $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $59,986 
Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)  8,851   11,277   10,864   10,090   9,513 
Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP) $76,289  $79,631  $75,663  $72,172  $69,499 
                
Average earning assets $8,640,613  $8,872,022  $8,575,514  $8,377,361  $8,241,035 
                
Net interest margin (GAAP)  3.17%  3.06%  3.00%  2.97%  2.95%
Net interest margin TEY (non-GAAP)  3.58%  3.57%  3.51%  3.46%  3.42%
                
EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)               
                
Noninterest expense (GAAP) $52,125  $62,852  $56,587  $49,583  $46,539 
                
Net interest income (GAAP) $67,438  $68,354  $64,799  $62,082  $59,986 
Noninterest income (GAAP)  22,952   38,665   36,651   22,115   16,892 
Total income $90,390  $107,019  $101,450  $84,197  $76,878 
                
Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)  57.67%  58.73%  55.78%  58.89%  60.54%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP)  57.66%  56.84%  55.62%  58.54%  60.38%

_____________________

(1)Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2)Adjusted or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
(3)Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
(4)Net interest margin TEY is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(5)Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 