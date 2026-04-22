First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: First Merchants Corporation First Merchants Corporation

MUNCIE, Ind., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) (the "Corporation")

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $27.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $56.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025. On an adjusted basis1, net income totaled $63.1 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $56.4 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in the prior quarter.
  • Completed legal closing on the acquisition of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (“First Savings”) on February 1, 2026.
  • Maintained strong capital position with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 11.22%.
  • Repurchased 708,856 shares totaling $27.6 million of common stock year-to-date, including 640,486 shares totaling $24.9 million in the first quarter.
  • Loans declined $18.8 million, or 0.5% annualized linked quarter, and increased $768.0 million, or 5.9%, during the last twelve months, excluding $1.8 billion of loans added from the First Savings acquisition.
  • Deposits declined $499.4 million, or 13.1% annualized linked quarter, and increased $333.5 million, or 2.3%, during the last twelve months, excluding $1.7 billion of deposits added from the First Savings acquisition.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 43 basis points compared to 38 basis points in the prior quarter.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio1 totaled 54.21% for the quarter.

"First Merchants delivered a strong start to 2026, highlighted by solid adjusted earnings growth, expanding net interest margin, and continued strength in commercial loan production," said Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully closed the acquisition of First Savings, adding $2.4 billion in assets and further strengthening our statewide Indiana presence while enhancing our ability to serve clients across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. Our capital, liquidity, and credit quality remain very strong, positioning us well for continued growth and long-term shareholder value creation."

First Quarter Financial Results:

The Corporation reported first quarter 2026 net income available to common stockholders of $27.7 million compared to $54.9 million during the same period in 2025. Diluted earnings per common share1 for the period totaled $0.45 compared to $0.94 in the first quarter of 2025. Current quarter results included acquisition costs of $17.0 million that primarily consist of employee retention bonuses and severance, contract termination charges and professional fees. Current quarter results also included a mark-to-market loss of $29.8 million on $357 million of mortgage loans moved to held-for-sale with a weighted average coupon of 3.46%. The loan sale is expected to close during the second quarter and will create incremental funding capacity. Excluding these non-core charges, adjusted earnings per common share1 for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $1.03 compared to $0.94 in the prior year period, an increase of 9.6%.

Total assets of the Corporation equaled $21.1 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $15.3 billion. Loans increased $2.3 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of First Savings contributed $1.8 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans and the impact of loans moved to held-for-sale, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $768.0 million, or 5.9%, during the past twelve months. On a linked quarter basis, loans declined $18.8 million, or 0.5% annualized.

Investment securities, totaling $3.3 billion, decreased $117.2 million, or 3.4%, during the last twelve months and decreased $68.7 million, or 8.1% annualized on a linked quarter basis. Investments declined during the quarter due to principal paydowns and maturities as well as a modest decline in the securities portfolio valuation.

Total deposits equaled $16.5 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $2.0 billion, over the past twelve months. The acquisition of First Savings contributed $1.7 billion in deposits. Excluding acquired deposits, the Corporation experienced an increase in organic deposit growth of $333.5 million, or 2.3%. Deposits decreased $499.4 million, or 13.1% annualized on a linked quarter basis, excluding acquired deposits. The balance sheet growth resulted in an increase in the loan to deposit ratio to 92.6% at period end from 90.3% in the prior quarter.

The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans (ACL) totaled $212.5 million as of quarter-end, or 1.39% of loans, an increase of $16.9 million from prior quarter. The ACL increased $22.3 million for the purchase accounting adjustment for estimated credit losses recorded for the First Savings loan portfolio. Net charge-offs totaled $10.3 million and provision for credit losses of $4.9 million was recorded during the quarter. Reserves for unfunded commitments totaled $18.5 million, an increase of $0.5 million from prior quarter recorded for estimated credit losses on unfunded commitments of First Savings. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.43% for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of five basis points compared to 0.38% in the prior quarter reflecting stable credit performance.

Net interest income totaling $151.3 million for the quarter, increased $12.2 million, or 8.8%, compared to prior quarter and increased $21.0 million, or 16.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025. Positively impacting net interest income was an interest recovery of $1.2 million recorded during the quarter from the successful resolution of a nonaccrual multifamily commercial real estate loan. Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.35%, an increase of six basis points compared to prior quarter and an increase of 13 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points in net interest margin from the prior quarter. This was more than offset by an improved funding mix and meaningfully lower deposit costs.

Noninterest income totaled $5.8 million for the quarter, a decrease of $27.3 million, compared to prior quarter and a decrease of $24.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2025. The declines were due to a valuation adjustment on mortgage loans that were reclassified to held-for-sale during the current quarter. Customer-related fees increased by $1.8 million from the previous quarter and $4.7 million over the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter increase was driven by higher wealth management fees and higher gains on the sales of loans offset by a slight reduction in derivative hedge fees.

Noninterest expense totaled $125.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $25.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of $32.2 million from the first quarter of 2025. Acquisition-related costs totaling $17.0 million were incurred during the quarter, including $5.2 million attributed to salaries and benefits and $11.3 million in professional and other outside services. Contributing to current quarter expenses was an annual benefit plan expense of $1.1 million and a $0.9 million one-time charge for the write-down of a held-for-sale building.

The Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.05%, common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.22%, and the tangible common equity ratio was 9.00%. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong capital position.

1 See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for reconciliation

CONFERENCE CALL

First Merchants Corporation will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIea2e66c5a6e240dea7770076185c1054)

To view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5u3npdn) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 23, 2027.

Detailed financial results are reported on the attached pages.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected benefits of the merger between First Merchants and First Savings, including future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, and accretion/dilution to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger, as well as other statements of expectations regarding the merger, and other statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits, whether with respect to the merger or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the risk that the businesses of First Merchants and First Savings will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; expected revenue synergies and cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; revenues following the merger may be lower than expected; customer and employee relationships and business operations may be disrupted by the merger; the ability to complete the merger on the expected timeframe; possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit-worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity (including the ability to grow and maintain core deposits and retain large uninsured deposits), credit and interest rate risks associated with First Merchants’ business; the impacts of epidemics, pandemics or other infectious disease outbreaks; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the SEC. Neither First Merchants nor First Savings undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this news release. In addition, the companies’ respective past results of operations do not necessarily indicate their anticipated future results, whether or not the merger is completed.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. For purposes of Regulation G, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of the registrant’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the issuer; or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. In this regard, GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, First Merchants Corporation has provided reconciliations within this news release, as necessary, of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)   
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31,
  2026   2025 
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$98,083  $86,113 
Interest-bearing deposits 175,354   331,534 
Investment securities available for sale 1,372,417   1,378,489 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 in 2026 and 2025 1,937,485   2,048,632 
Loans held for sale 401,839   23,004 
Loans 15,261,889   13,004,905 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (212,520)  (192,031)
Net loans 15,049,369   12,812,874 
Premises and equipment 146,013   128,749 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70,835   45,006 
Interest receivable 97,026   88,352 
Goodwill 782,789   712,002 
Other intangibles 41,678   18,302 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 371,238   304,918 
Other real estate owned 1,264   4,966 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 116,814   87,665 
Other assets 410,317   369,181 
TOTAL ASSETS$21,072,521  $18,439,787 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$3,748,279  $2,185,057 
Interest-bearing 12,737,338   12,276,921 
Total Deposits 16,485,617   14,461,978 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased 170,000   185,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 89,458   122,947 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,299,192   972,478 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 86,345   62,619 
Total Borrowings 1,644,995   1,343,044 
Interest payable 18,890   13,304 
Other liabilities 250,454   289,247 
Total Liabilities 18,399,956   16,107,573 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:   
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares   
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 62,508,055 and 57,810,232 shares 7,813   7,226 
Additional paid-in capital 1,369,879   1,183,263 
Retained earnings 1,418,609   1,306,911 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148,861)  (190,311)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,672,565   2,332,214 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$21,072,521  $18,439,787 
        


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)Three Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31,
  2026   2025 
INTEREST INCOME   
Loans:   
Taxable$213,627  $187,728 
Tax-exempt 11,589   10,532 
Investment securities:   
Taxable 7,547   8,372 
Tax-exempt 12,597   12,517 
Deposits with financial institutions 1,244   2,372 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,965   997 
Total Interest Income 248,569   222,518 
INTEREST EXPENSE   
Deposits 84,093   80,547 
Federal funds purchased 590   812 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 332   742 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,048   9,364 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,203   783 
Total Interest Expense 97,266   92,248 
NET INTEREST INCOME 151,303   130,270 
Provision for credit losses 4,900   4,200 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 146,403   126,070 
NONINTEREST INCOME   
Service charges on deposit accounts 9,037   8,072 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,768   8,644 
Card payment fees 5,275   4,526 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 6,511   5,022 
Derivative hedge fees 564   404 
Other customer fees 593   415 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 3,446   2,179 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities    (7)
Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale (29,755)   
Other income 390   793 
Total Noninterest Income 5,829   30,048 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE   
Salaries and employee benefits 69,443   54,982 
Net occupancy 8,301   7,216 
Equipment 7,818   7,008 
Marketing 1,601   1,353 
Outside data processing fees 7,190   5,929 
Printing and office supplies 377   347 
Intangible asset amortization 2,302   1,526 
FDIC assessments 3,893   3,648 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,100   600 
Professional and other outside services 14,593   3,261 
Other expenses 8,527   7,032 
Total Noninterest Expense 125,145   92,902 
Income Before Income Taxes 27,087   63,216 
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,069)  7,877 
NET INCOME 28,156   55,339 
Preferred stock dividends 469   469 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$27,687  $54,870 
PER SHARE DATA:   
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.46  $0.95 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.45  $0.94 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36  $0.35 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$29.34  $27.34 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 61,008   58,242 
        


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2026   2025 
NET CHARGE-OFFS$10,256  $4,926 
    
AVERAGE BALANCES:   
Total Assets$20,407,523  $18,341,738 
Total Loans 14,995,685   12,941,353 
Total Earning Assets 18,842,984   16,960,475 
Total Deposits 16,080,470   14,419,338 
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,655,756   2,340,874 
    
FINANCIAL RATIOS:   
Return on Average Assets 0.55%  1.21%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 4.17   9.38 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 6.39   14.12 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.33   92.47 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.39   1.47 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.27   0.15 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.01   12.76 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.41   5.39 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.06   2.17 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.35   3.22 
Efficiency Ratio 74.45   54.54 
        


ASSET QUALITY         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Nonaccrual Loans$89,592  $71,773  $65,740  $67,358  $81,922 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 1,264   658   1,270   177   4,966 
Nonperforming Assets (NPA) 90,856   72,431   67,010   67,535   86,888 
90+ Days Delinquent 4,078   2,042   1,925   4,443   4,280 
NPAs & 90+ Days Delinquent$94,934  $74,473  $68,935  $71,978  $91,168 
          
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans$212,520  $195,597  $194,468  $195,316  $192,031 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs 10,256   6,021   5,148   2,315   4,926 
NPAs / Assets % 0.43%  0.38%  0.36%  0.36%  0.47%
NPAs & 90 Day / Assets % 0.45%  0.39%  0.37%  0.39%  0.49%
NPAs / Loans and OREO % 0.60%  0.52%  0.49%  0.51%  0.67%
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Loans (%) 1.39%  1.42%  1.43%  1.47%  1.47%
Quarterly Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.27%  0.18%  0.15%  0.07%  0.15%
                    


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$98,083  $84,158  $88,079  $81,567  $86,113 
Interest-bearing deposits 175,354   196,300   168,706   223,343   331,534 
Investment securities available for sale 1,372,417   1,407,102   1,386,903   1,358,130   1,378,489 
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,937,485   1,971,539   1,995,488   2,022,826   2,048,632 
Loans held for sale 401,839   20,079   23,190   28,783   23,004 
Loans 15,261,889   13,791,707   13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (212,520)  (195,597)  (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)
Net loans 15,049,369   13,596,110   13,396,706   13,101,443   12,812,874 
Premises and equipment 146,013   121,058   121,771   122,808   128,749 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70,835   47,245   47,264   47,290   45,006 
Interest receivable 97,026   93,374   89,102   93,258   88,352 
Goodwill 782,789   712,002   712,002   712,002   712,002 
Other intangibles 41,678   13,800   15,298   16,797   18,302 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 371,238   308,438   306,583   305,695   304,918 
Other real estate owned 1,264   658   1,270   177   4,966 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable 116,814   78,664   89,758   97,749   87,665 
Other assets 410,317   374,574   369,509   380,909   369,181 
TOTAL ASSETS$21,072,521  $19,025,101  $18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$3,748,279  $2,137,262  $2,100,570  $2,197,416  $2,185,057 
Interest-bearing 12,737,338   13,157,593   12,769,409   12,600,162   12,276,921 
Total Deposits 16,485,617   15,294,855   14,869,979   14,797,578   14,461,978 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased 170,000   40,000   199,370   85,000   185,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 89,458   103,755   122,226   114,758   122,947 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,299,192   798,549   798,626   898,702   972,478 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 86,345   57,630   57,632   62,617   62,619 
Total Borrowings 1,644,995   999,934   1,177,854   1,161,077   1,343,044 
Interest payable 18,890   18,235   18,240   16,174   13,304 
Other liabilities 250,454   245,410   333,154   269,996   289,247 
Total Liabilities 18,399,956   16,558,434   16,399,227   16,244,825   16,107,573 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares         
Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125   125   125   125   125 
Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference:         
Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares         
Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000   25,000 
Common Stock, $0.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding 7,813   7,119   7,149   7,159   7,226 
Additional paid-in capital 1,369,879   1,150,816   1,158,026   1,163,170   1,183,263 
Retained earnings 1,418,609   1,413,742   1,377,966   1,342,473   1,306,911 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148,861)  (130,135)  (155,864)  (189,975)  (190,311)
Total Stockholders' Equity 2,672,565   2,466,667   2,412,402   2,347,952   2,332,214 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$21,072,521  $19,025,101  $18,811,629  $18,592,777  $18,439,787 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans:         
Taxable$213,627  $203,120  $200,406  $195,173  $187,728 
Tax-exempt 11,589   10,905   11,173   10,805   10,532 
Investment securities:         
Taxable 7,547   7,736   8,288   8,266   8,372 
Tax-exempt 12,597   12,459   12,460   12,516   12,517 
Deposits with financial institutions 1,244   2,187   1,676   1,892   2,372 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,965   1,037   1,092   1,083   997 
Total Interest Income 248,569   237,444   235,095   229,735   222,518 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits 84,093   88,670   90,821   84,241   80,547 
Federal funds purchased 590   218   224   965   812 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 332   405   654   663   742 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 11,048   8,047   8,638   9,714   9,364 
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,203   1,040   1,093   1,138   783 
Total Interest Expense 97,266   98,380   101,430   96,721   92,248 
NET INTEREST INCOME 151,303   139,064   133,665   133,014   130,270 
Provision for credit losses 4,900   7,150   4,300   5,600   4,200 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 146,403   131,914   129,365   127,414   126,070 
NONINTEREST INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts 9,037   8,704   8,921   8,566   8,072 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees 9,768   9,175   8,842   8,831   8,644 
Card payment fees 5,275   5,325   5,007   4,932   4,526 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans 6,511   5,421   4,983   5,849   5,022 
Derivative hedge fees 564   1,053   1,097   831   404 
Other customer fees 593   315   414   401   415 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 3,446   1,854   1,667   1,913   2,179 
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities          (1)  (7)
Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale (29,755)            
Other income (loss) 390   1,259   1,546   (19)  793 
Total Noninterest Income 5,829   33,106   32,477   31,303   30,048 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE         
Salaries and employee benefits 69,443   58,254   57,317   54,527   54,982 
Net occupancy 8,301   7,283   7,057   6,845   7,216 
Equipment 7,818   7,681   6,998   6,927   7,008 
Marketing 1,601   2,324   2,120   1,997   1,353 
Outside data processing fees 7,190   7,509   6,943   7,107   5,929 
Printing and office supplies 377   450   311   272   347 
Intangible asset amortization 2,302   1,498   1,499   1,505   1,526 
FDIC assessments 3,893   2,684   3,526   3,552   3,648 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 1,100   775   121   29   600 
Professional and other outside services 14,593   3,774   3,718   3,741   3,261 
Other expenses 8,527   7,290   6,951   7,096   7,032 
Total Noninterest Expense 125,145   99,522   96,561   93,598   92,902 
Income Before Income Taxes 27,087   65,498   65,281   65,119   63,216 
Income tax expense (benefit) (1,069)  8,433   8,516   8,287   7,877 
NET INCOME 28,156   57,065   56,765   56,832   55,339 
Preferred stock dividends 469   469   468   469   469 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$27,687  $56,596  $56,297  $56,363  $54,870 
PER SHARE DATA:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.46  $0.99  $0.98  $0.98  $0.95 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.45  $0.99  $0.98  $0.98  $0.94 
Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders$0.36  $0.36  $0.36  $0.36  $0.35 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$29.34  $30.18  $29.08  $27.90  $27.34 
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 61,008   57,442   57,448   57,773   58,242 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets 0.55%  1.20%  1.22%  1.23%  1.21%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 4.17   9.23   9.51   9.63   9.38 
Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 6.39   13.57   14.21   14.49   14.12 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 92.33   92.69   92.73   92.71   92.47 
Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.39   1.42   1.43   1.47   1.47 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.27   0.18   0.15   0.07   0.15 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 13.01   12.88   12.71   12.64   12.76 
Fully Taxable Equivalent (FTE) Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.41   5.52   5.58   5.50   5.39 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 2.06   2.23   2.34   2.25   2.17 
Net Interest Margin FTE 3.35   3.29   3.24   3.25   3.22 
Efficiency Ratio 74.45   54.52   55.09   53.99   54.54 
                    


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Commercial and industrial loans$4,611,596  $4,478,282  $4,604,895  $4,440,924  $4,306,597 
Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 310,788   283,125   275,817   265,172   243,864 
Real estate loans:         
Construction 899,895   804,775   789,021   836,033   793,175 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 3,192,337   2,338,666   2,304,889   2,171,092   2,177,869 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,334,959   1,237,100   1,232,117   1,226,797   1,214,739 
Residential 2,273,860   2,420,310   2,412,783   2,397,094   2,389,852 
Home equity 1,104,739   710,980   687,021   673,961   650,499 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 153,283   155,436   138,703   141,045   140,954 
Public finance and other commercial loans 1,380,432   1,363,033   1,145,928   1,144,641   1,087,356 
Loans 15,261,889   13,791,707   13,591,174   13,296,759   13,004,905 
Allowance for credit losses - loans (212,520)  (195,597)  (194,468)  (195,316)  (192,031)
NET LOANS$15,049,369  $13,596,110  $13,396,706  $13,101,443  $12,812,874 
                    


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025
Demand deposits$8,009,548 $7,770,473 $7,645,698 $7,798,695 $7,786,554
Savings deposits 6,204,526  5,481,785  5,164,707  4,984,659  4,791,874
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or less 665,639  603,690  627,828  617,857  625,203
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,012,922  915,293  910,337  891,139  896,143
Brokered certificates of deposits (1) 592,982  523,614  521,409  505,228  362,204
TOTAL DEPOSITS$16,485,617 $15,294,855 $14,869,979 $14,797,578 $14,461,978
               

(1) Total brokered deposits of $1.5 billion, which includes brokered CD's of $593.0 million at March 31, 2026.

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS      
(Dollars In Thousands)           
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
ASSETS           
Interest-bearing deposits$212,164 $1,244 2.35% $294,016 $2,372 3.23%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,720  1,965 12.53   43,980  997 9.07 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable 1,510,344  7,547 2.00   1,634,452  8,372 2.05 
Tax-exempt (2) 2,062,071  15,946 3.09   2,046,674  15,844 3.10 
Total Investment Securities 3,572,415  23,493 2.63   3,681,126  24,216 2.63 
Loans held for sale 70,911  1,427 8.05   20,965  319 6.09 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial 10,234,765  164,765 6.44   8,770,282  147,772 6.74 
Real estate mortgage 2,369,115  27,915 4.71   2,191,384  24,446 4.46 
HELOC and installment 1,123,844  19,520 6.95   828,874  15,191 7.33 
Tax-exempt (2) 1,197,050  14,634 4.89   1,129,848  13,332 4.72 
Total Loans 14,995,685  228,261 6.09   12,941,353  201,060 6.21 
Total Earning Assets 18,842,984  254,963 5.41%  16,960,475  228,645 5.39%
Total Non-Earning Assets 1,564,539      1,381,263    
TOTAL ASSETS$20,407,523     $18,341,738    
LIABILITIES           
Interest-Bearing Deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$5,430,190 $29,781 2.19% $5,522,434 $34,606 2.51%
Money market deposits 4,566,275  32,048 2.81   3,437,998  25,952 3.02 
Savings deposits 1,371,796  2,233 0.65   1,299,405  2,445 0.75 
Certificates and other time deposits 2,243,417  20,031 3.57   1,947,854  17,544 3.60 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 13,611,678  84,093 2.47   12,207,691  80,547 2.64 
Borrowings 1,408,233  13,173 3.74   1,262,926  11,701 3.71 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,019,911  97,266 2.59   13,470,617  92,248 2.74 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,468,792      2,211,647    
Other liabilities 263,064      318,600    
Total Liabilities 17,751,767      16,000,864    
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,655,756      2,340,874    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$20,407,523     $18,341,738    
    Net Interest Income (FTE)  $157,697     $136,397  
    Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    2.82%     2.65%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    5.41%     5.39%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    2.06%     2.17%
    Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.35%     3.22%
            
(1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2026 and 2025. These totals equal $6.4 million and $6.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(3)   Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.
 


ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025  2025 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$27,687  $56,596  $56,297  $56,363 $54,870 
Adjustments:         
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities          1  7 
Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale 29,755            
Acquisition-related expenses 16,968   524   276      
Non-core expenses (1)(2)    (743)  633      
Tax on adjustments (11,279)  53   (220)    (2)
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (non-GAAP)$63,131  $56,430  $56,986  $56,364 $54,875 
          
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 61,008   57,442   57,448   57,773  58,242 
          
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (GAAP)$0.45  $0.99  $0.98  $0.98 $0.94 
Adjustments:         
Net realized losses on sales of available for sale securities             
Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale 0.49            
Acquisition-related expenses 0.28            
Non-core expenses (1)(2)    (0.01)  0.01      
Tax on adjustments (0.19)           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (non-GAAP)$1.03  $0.98  $0.99  $0.98 $0.94 
          
(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
          


NET INTEREST MARGIN (FTE) (NON-GAAP)    
(Dollars in Thousands)    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$151,303  $139,064  $133,665  $133,014  $130,270 
Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Adjustment 6,394   6,185   6,209   6,199   6,127 
Net Interest Income (FTE) (Non-GAAP)$157,697  $145,249  $139,874  $139,213  $136,397 
          
Average Earning Assets (GAAP)$18,842,984  $17,648,233  $17,282,901  $17,158,984  $16,960,475 
Net Interest Margin (GAAP) 3.21%  3.15%  3.09%  3.10%  3.07%
FTE Adjustment 0.14%  0.14%  0.15%  0.15%  0.15%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.35%  3.29%  3.24%  3.25%  3.22%
                    


RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (NON-GAAP)
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)$2,655,756  $2,452,005  $2,367,971  $2,340,010  $2,340,874 
Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)  (25,125)
Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (784,490)  (723,466)  (724,619)  (725,813)  (726,917)
Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (non-GAAP)$1,846,141  $1,703,414  $1,618,227  $1,589,072  $1,588,832 
          
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP)$27,687  $56,596  $56,297  $56,363  $54,870 
Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,819   1,183   1,185   1,188   1,206 
Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP)$29,506  $57,779  $57,482  $57,551  $56,076 
          
Return on Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) 6.39%  13.57%  14.21%  14.49%  14.12%
                    


EFFICIENCY RATIO (NON-GAAP)         
(Dollars In Thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Noninterest Expense (GAAP)$125,145  $99,522  $96,561  $93,598  $92,902 
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization (2,302)  (1,498)  (1,499)  (1,505)  (1,526)
Less: OREO and Foreclosure Expenses (1,100)  (775)  (121)  (29)  (600)
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP)$121,743  $97,249  $94,941  $92,064  $90,776 
          
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$151,303  $139,064  $133,665  $133,014  $130,270 
Plus: Fully Taxable Equivalent Adjustment 6,394   6,185   6,209   6,199   6,127 
Net Interest Income on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (non-GAAP)$157,697  $145,249  $139,874  $139,213  $136,397 
          
Noninterest Income (GAAP)$5,829  $33,106  $32,477  $31,303  $30,048 
Less: Investment Securities (Gains) Losses          1   7 
Adjusted Noninterest Income (non-GAAP)$5,829  $33,106  $32,477  $31,304  $30,055 
Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP)$163,526  $178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452 
Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 74.45%  54.52%  55.09%  53.99%  54.54%
          
Adjusted Noninterest Expense (non-GAAP)$121,743  $97,249  $94,941  $92,064  $90,776 
Less: Acquisition-related Expenses (16,968)  (524)  (276)      
Less: Non-core Expenses (1)(2)    743   (633)      
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Excluding Non-core Expenses (non-GAAP)$104,775  $97,468  $94,032  $92,064  $90,776 
          
Adjusted Revenue (non-GAAP)$163,526  $178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452 
Add: Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held for sale 29,755             
Adjusted Revenue Excluding Net loss on mortgage loans reclassified to held to sale (non-GAAP)$193,281  $178,355  $172,351  $170,517  $166,452 
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) 54.21%  54.65%  54.56%  53.99%  54.54%
                    
(1) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 included a $0.7 million reduction in the FDIC special assessment
(2) Non-core expenses in the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 included $0.6 million of severance costs
                    

SOURCE: First Merchants Corporation, Muncie, Indiana


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