Prometheum Institute Announces Publication of 'A Meaningful Life'

NORTH YORK, Ontario, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our youth are in danger, and we appear to be at a loss in knowing how to help them.

There is an urgent global concern about their struggles with drug use, depression, hopelessness, intrusive social media, apathy, indifference, radicalization, and violent extremism. The Prometheum Institute asserts that it is because we have coddled them, assisted them, or abandoned them to navigate the hardships of a life we, too, did not understand. Traditionally, society has viewed aberrant behavior in youth and adults as an illness and relied on pharmacological, psychotherapeutic, or correctional interventions to address it. In 'A Meaningful Life,' Dr. de Goias offers a different perspective: the belief that our youth are only insufficiently inspired to face a challenging life with creative self-reliance, and provides insights on how to change that. This publication is set to shift the narrative, moving away from treating symptoms to empowering young individuals to find purpose and inspire themselves. As Dr. Albert de Goias, Founder of Prometheum Institute, notes, "The most effective way to inspire our youth is to teach them why and how they can inspire themselves."

The Prometheum Institute invites parents, educators, policymakers, and anyone concerned with the wellbeing of younger generations to explore 'A Meaningful Life' and join us toward empowering our youth to face life’s challenges with resilience and creativity.

For more information about 'A Meaningful Life,' visit the book's official website or get and read the book from Barnes and Noble, Indigo, Waterstones, or Amazon.. Let’s work together to help our youth redirect their vision and focus on building truly meaningful lives.

About Prometheum Institute

Prometheum Institute is dedicated to the mission of enabling youth to understand themselves in a world of chaos and change. Our consummate goal is to enlighten parents in guiding their protégés, and youth in seeking enlightenment, so every individual conducts themselves with wisdom and creative deliberation. Prometheum Institute bases its mission on Prometheus, the Greek god of wisdom who stole fire from heaven and taught man to use it. Our youth needs and deserves that fire of self-realization.