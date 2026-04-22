Women Gone Wild: Leadership Edition Launches May 12, 2026 — A Barnes & Noble Bestselling Series Redefining Female Leadership Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary entrepreneurs Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, founders of WILD Global Inc., announce the release of the third installment in their globally recognized book series:

Women Gone Wild: Leadership Edition

Official Launch Date: May 12th, 2026

Building on the momentum of its predecessors, the Women Gone Wild series has rapidly evolved into a Barnes & Noble bestselling collection and a global platform for female empowerment.

Wealth Edition (2023 Launch)





Intuition Edition (2024 Launch)





Leadership Edition (2026 Release)





Dynasty Edition (Coming April 2027)





Following the success of the first two editions, both of which contributed to the series achieving Barnes & Noble bestseller status, the Leadership Edition marks a bold next chapter focused on visibility, influence, and legacy.

A GLOBAL COLLECTIVE OF FEMALE LEADERS







This edition brings together 18 influential female leaders, including:

Missy Kelly, Rhonda Swan, Jules Schroeder, Kate Starr, Mary Butaye, Aang Lakey, Jeannette Fuentes, Carolina López Saglietti, Alena Uzhnyeva, Hanalei Swan, Dr. Theresa “TGo” Goss, Hilary DeCesare, Lisa Thomas, Reena Merchant, Kayla Elderkin, Chelsea Ouimet, Manuela Mejía Escobar, and Kirsty Tait.

Through powerful storytelling and real-world insight, these women redefine leadership as an internal identity rooted in confidence, intuition, and truth and empower others to step fully into their voice and impact.

FOREWORD BY GLOBAL ICON MARIE DIAMOND

The book features a transformative foreword by Marie Diamond, globally renowned Feng Shui master and star of The Secret.

With over three decades of experience, Diamond has worked with high-level entrepreneurs, celebrities, and global leaders, helping them align their environments for success. Her teachings integrate Feng Shui, energy alignment, and the Law of Attraction, reaching hundreds of millions worldwide.

“True leadership begins with alignment within your mind, your environment, and your energy. When women understand how to align their inner world with their external reality, they unlock a level of success and fulfillment that is limitless. This book is a powerful example of women stepping into that alignment and leading from a place of purpose and authenticity.”

— Marie Diamond

Her contribution elevates the book’s message by introducing a new paradigm of leadership rooted in energy, alignment, and intentional living.

FOUNDER VISION

“We didn’t create this series just to inspire, we created it to activate. Every woman in this book has made a decision to step into her power and lead in her own way. This edition is about embodiment—living your truth so boldly that it gives others permission to do the same.

Visibility is power. The women in this book aren’t waiting to be recognized; they’re stepping forward and claiming it.”

— Jules Schroeder

“This book represents a shift in how women see themselves as leaders. It’s no longer about waiting for permission or fitting into outdated models; it’s about owning your voice, your story, and your influence. Women Gone Wild: Leadership Edition is a movement for women who are ready to be seen, heard, and remembered.

Women don’t need another seat at the table; we’re building our own. This book is about leadership on our terms.”

— Rhonda Swan

ENDORSED BY JOHN ASSARAF

The series is also endorsed by John Assaraf, a leading authority on mindset, neuroscience, and peak performance. Known for his work in The Secret, Assaraf has helped millions reprogram limiting beliefs and achieve success through brain-based strategies, further validating the impact of this series.

GLOBAL RECOGNITION & MEDIA FEATURES

The Women Gone Wild series has been featured across leading media platforms, including:

USA Today





Woman’s World





LA Weekly





LA Magazine





New York Post





New York Daily News





In 2026, the series was also recognized by Forbes as one of the top books for women’s empowerment, solidifying its position as a leading voice in the space.

NEW YORK CITY MEDIA TOUR

April 29th, 2026 – Media Day

Featuring national interviews, including PIX11 and the New York Daily News, alongside major press coverage.

April 30th, 2026 – Book Signing

Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue

1:00 PM – Meet the Authors & Book Signing

LOS ANGELES OFFICIAL BOOK LAUNCH

May 12th, 2026 – Barnes & Noble at The Grove

Barnes & Noble The Grove

Red Carpet: 6:00 PM





Meet the Authors: 7:00 – 8:00 PM





VIP AFTER PARTY EXPERIENCE

May 12th, 2026 – The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood

9:00 PM – 11:30 PM





Live DJ





Red Carpet Celebration





VIP Networking Experience





ABOUT WILD GLOBAL INC.

WILD Global Inc. is a global media and publishing company dedicated to elevating voices, building powerful personal brands, and creating platforms for thought leaders to share their message on a worldwide stage.

MEDIA CONTACT

Unstoppable Branding Agency

Email: support@wgwbook.com

Website: www.wgwbook.com