Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2026 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on May 6, 2026 to announce its operating results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2026.

CONTACTS: Brian K. Little (Media) Matt Blickley (Investors) Vice President, Corporate Communications Officer Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer (980) 378-5537 (704) 557-4910 Brian.Little@cokeconsolidated.com Matt.Blickley@cokeconsolidated.com

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company, and other partner companies, in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia, to approximately 60 million consumers. For over 124 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, to serve others, to pursue excellence and to grow profitably.

More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn .

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–