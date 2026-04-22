Avis Budget Group to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results on April 29, 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2026 financial results at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, followed by a conference call for institutional investors to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call via the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing 877-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A webcast replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 12:30 p.m. Eastern time on April 29, 2026, until 10:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 13, 2026, by dialing 877-660-6853 and using conference code 13760060.

ABOUT AVIS BUDGET GROUP

We are a leading global provider of mobility solutions through our three most recognized brands, Avis, Budget and Zipcar, as well as several other brands, well recognized in their respective markets. We license the use of the Avis, Budget, Zipcar and other brands’ trademarks to licensees in areas in which we do not operate directly. We and our licensees operate our brands in approximately 180 countries throughout the world. Our brands and mobility solutions have an extended global reach with approximately 10,000 rental locations throughout the world. We operate most of our car rental locations in North America, Europe and Australasia. We are headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Calabria

IR@avisbudget.com