Northrim BanCorp Earns $13.7 Million, or $0.61 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2026

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $13.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago. The increase in first quarter 2026 profitability as compared to the first quarter a year ago was mostly due to an increase in net interest income and higher mortgage banking income, which were partially offset by higher other operating expenses and an increase in the provision for credit losses.

Dividends per share in the first quarter of 2026 remained consistent with quarterly dividends in 2025 at $0.16 per share.

“2026 is off to a strong start as another quarter of core loan growth, continued deposit growth and normalized operating expenses reflects Northrim’s ability to consistently execute our strategy,” said Mike Huston, Northrim’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our investments in people, technology and customer relationships continue to drive profitable growth, strengthen our market position and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2026 Highlights:

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 decreased 2% to $34.7 million compared to $35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and increased 11% compared to $31.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”) * was 4.77% for the first quarter of 2026, up 2-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 16-basis points from the first quarter a year ago.

was 4.77% for the first quarter of 2026, up 2-basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 16-basis points from the first quarter a year ago. Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.69% and return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 16.60% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to ROAA of 1.50% and ROAE of 15.16% in the prior quarter and ROAA of 1.76% and ROAE of 19.70% for the first quarter of 2025.

Portfolio loans were $2.36 billion at March 31, 2026, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 11% from a year ago, primarily due to new customer relationships and expanding market share, as well as retaining certain mortgages originated by Residential Mortgage, a subsidiary of Northrim Bank (the “Bank”). Core loans (excluding consumer mortgages) were $2.09 billion at March 31, 2026, up 8% from a year ago.

Total deposits were $2.87 billion at March 31, 2026, up 2% from the preceding quarter, and up 3% from $2.78 billion a year ago. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 14% from the preceding quarter and increased 11% year-over-year to $826.4 million at March 31, 2026 and represent 29% of total deposits.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.77% at March 31, 2026, down from 1.91% at December 31, 2025 and 2.01% at March 31, 2025.

Average purchased receivables and loan balances for the Specialty Finance segment were $132.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to average balance of $137.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $97.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total assets $ 3,354,908 $ 3,290,273 $ 3,312,332 $ 3,243,760 $ 3,140,960 Total portfolio loans $ 2,358,702 $ 2,295,499 $ 2,218,970 $ 2,202,115 $ 2,124,330 Total deposits $ 2,873,746 $ 2,813,029 $ 2,906,463 $ 2,809,170 $ 2,777,977 Net income $ 13,675 $ 12,441 $ 27,065 $ 11,778 $ 13,324 Adjusted net income* $ 13,675 $ 12,231 $ 16,195 $ 11,778 $ 13,324 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 1.20 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 Adjusted diluted earnings per share* $ 0.61 $ 0.54 $ 0.72 $ 0.52 $ 0.60 Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.50 % 3.32 % 1.48 % 1.76 % Adjusted return on average assets* 1.69 % 1.47 % 1.99 % 1.48 % 1.76 % Return on average shareholders’ equity 16.60 % 15.16 % 35.66 % 16.37 % 19.70 % Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity* 16.60 % 14.91 % 21.34 % 16.37 % 19.70 % NIM 4.72 % 4.70 % 4.83 % 4.66 % 4.55 % NIMTE* 4.77 % 4.75 % 4.88 % 4.72 % 4.61 % Efficiency ratio 61.81 % 64.70 % 45.51 % 64.68 % 63.54 % Adjusted efficiency ratio* 61.81 % 65.05 % 57.85 % 64.68 % 63.54 % Total shareholders’ equity/total assets 10.01 % 9.92 % 9.53 % 8.95 % 8.91 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 8.63 % 8.51 % 8.12 % 7.50 % 7.41 %





* NIMTE, pre-provision pre-tax net revenue, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity to tangible common assets, (both of which exclude intangible assets), represent non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average shareholders' equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio items exclude the impact of the sale of assets by Pacific Wealth Management and also represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

Alaska Economic Update

(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 12.)

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.8% at the end of 2025, compared to 4.4% for the United States, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Alaska had a total of 323,900 payroll jobs in December of 2025 in Alaska, not including uniformed military. This was an increase of 0.5% or 1,500 jobs from December of 2024.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted aggregate personal income was $59.2 billion in the third quarter of 2025 according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis (“BEA”). Alaska enjoyed an annual personal income improvement of 4.4% between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025. Per capita personal income in Alaska was estimated at $79,850 compared to the U.S. average of $76,513, according to the BEA, ranking Alaska 14th highest of the 50 U.S. states.

Alaska’s Gross State Product (“GSP”) in the third quarter of 2025 reached $75.3 billion according to the BEA. Alaska’s inflation adjusted “real” GSP increased 1.5% in 2024, and 3.8% annualized through the third quarter of 2025. The average U.S. GDP growth rate was 2.8% for 2024, and 4.4% annualized through the third quarter of 2025.

Alaska exported $6.7 billion in goods directly to foreign countries in 2025 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a 13.4% increase over 2024 totals. South Korea took over the top trade spot by importing $1.1 billion in goods directly from Alaska. This was a 73% increase over 2024. South Korea imports significant quantities of fish, lead and zinc. The rapid growth came from $515 million in gold and silver purchases in 2025. Australia imported over $1 billion in goods, primarily gold, zinc and lead. Australia’s growth rate in Alaska products was 30% in 2025. Japan moved up to the third spot with a 38% growth in purchases totaling $927 million in 2025. Japan has been a leading customer of a large variety of fish products from Alaska for decades and also purchases an array of minerals. China slipped from first to fourth place due in part to complex U.S. tariff negotiations. China’s imports from Alaska dropped 47% from $1.5 billion in 2024 to $803 million in 2025. Oil & Gas does not contribute a significant amount to international exports ($246 million in 2025) because the majority of Alaska’s production is refined and consumed within the United States.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) for the U.S. increased 2.4% between February of 2025 and February of 2026. In Alaska, the rate of increase was lower at 1.5% for the same time period. The largest increases since last February came from Apparel (+9.7%), Motor Fuel (+4.9%), Housing (+3.3%), and Recreation (+2%). Slower increases or declining costs in Food and Beverage (+1.7%) Medical Care (+1.2%), Education (-1.3%), and Transportation (-3.3%), helped moderate inflationary pressures in Alaska relative to the U.S. in 2025.

The monthly average price of Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil ranged between $76.39 a barrel in January of 2025 and $62.70 in December 2025. Prices began to rise dramatically in 2026 after conflict began in Venezuela and Iran. ANS was priced at $110 a barrel on March 31, 2026. The Alaska Department of Revenue (“DOR”) calculated ANS crude oil production was 468 thousand barrels per day (“bpd”) in Alaska’s fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. In the Fall 2025 Revenue Forecast published December 19, 2025, the DOR expects production to average 457 thousand bpd in fiscal year 2026 and 518 thousand bpd in fiscal year 2027. Over the next decade it is expected to continue to grow to 621 thousand bpd, or 33% by fiscal year 2036. This is primarily a result of new production coming on-line in and around the NPR-A region west of Prudhoe Bay. A partnership between Santos and Repsol is constructing the new Pikka field and ConocoPhillips is developing the large new Willow field. There are also several smaller new fields in Alaska’s North Slope that are contributing to the State of Alaska’s production growth estimate.

The Alaska Permanent Fund is seeded annually by the oil wealth the State continues to save each year and has grown significantly over 40 years of successful investment. As of February 28, 2026 the fund’s value was $88.8 billion. According to the DOR it is scheduled to contribute $3.8 billion to Alaska’s General Fund in fiscal year 2026 and $4 billion in fiscal year 2027 for general government spending and to pay the annual dividend in October to Alaskan residents.

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services, the average sales price of a single-family home in Anchorage rose 4.4% in 2025 to $532,339, following an increase of 6.2% in 2024 and 5.2% in 2023. This was the eighth consecutive year of price increases.

The average sales price for single family homes in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 6.6% in 2025 to $440,217, after climbing 3.8% in 2024 and 4% in 2023. This continues a trend of average price increases for more than a decade in the region. These two markets represent where the majority of the Bank’s residential lending activity occurs.

The Alaska Multiple Listing Services reported a 0.6% decrease in the number of units sold in Anchorage when comparing 2025 to 2024. There were 2,222 homes sold in 2025 and 2,235 sold in 2024. Last year there were 1,766 homes sold in the Matanuska Susitna Borough, compared to 1,632 in 2024, an increase of 8.2%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased 2% to $34.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $35.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and increased 11% compared to $31.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. Interest expense on deposits decreased to $9.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

NIMTE* was 4.77% in the first quarter of 2026 up from 4.75% in the preceding quarter and 4.61% in the first quarter a year ago. NIMTE* increased 2 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a favorable change in the mix of earning-assets towards higher loan balances as a percentage of total earning-assets and lower cost of funds due to lower rates on deposits, which were only partially offset by increased borrowing balances and costs. The weighted average interest rate for new loans booked in the first quarter of 2026 was 6.70% compared to 6.78% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 7.30% in the first quarter a year ago. The yield on the investment portfolio in the first quarter of 2026 increased to 3.44% from 3.18% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2.97% in the first quarter of 2025. “We did see a slight decrease in our loan yields as a result of interest rate cuts at the end of last year, however we are also seeing impacts from the decrease in our deposit costs benefiting our overall margin,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average of 3.48% posted by the S&P U.S. Small Cap Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a provision for credit losses of $960,000 in the first quarter of 2026, which was comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.3 million, a $322,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and benefit to the provision for credit losses on purchased receivables of $5,000. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which was comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $990,000, a $757,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a benefit to the provision for credit losses on purchased receivables of $120,000. In the first quarter a year ago, Northrim recorded a benefit to the provision for credit losses of $1.4 million which was comprised of a $1.1 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans, a $322,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, and a provision for credit losses on purchased receivables of $46,000. The $1.1 million benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of the reclassification of $100 million in mortgage loans to loans held for sale.

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), net of government guarantees, increased during the quarter to $15.3 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $11.4 million at December 31, 2025, and increased compared to $12.3 million at March 31, 2025. The Community Banking segment added one loan and Specialty Finance segment added two loans to nonaccrual in the first quarter of 2026.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was 175% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared to 210% three months earlier and 262% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing. Other operating income contributed $14.9 million, or 30% of total first quarter 2026 revenues, as compared to $16.3 million, or 32% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $13.0 million, or 29% of revenues in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other operating income in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 is primarily the result of a decrease in interest rate swap income of $343,000, as well as the increase in unrealized losses on marketable securities and the absence of the gain on the sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $30.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $33.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and other personnel expense, mostly due to a $917,000 decrease in mortgage originator commission expense, as well as a $858,000 decrease in profit share and equity compensation expense. Additionally, marketing expense decreased due to timing of annual charitable contributions and some one-time expenses that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2025. Insurance expense decreased due to a decrease in FDIC insurance expense resulting primarily from higher capital ratios. The increase in total other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter a year ago was primarily due to an increase in salaries and other personnel expense, which was partially offset by a decrease in insurance expense mostly attributable to the Company's FDIC insurance expense.

Income Tax Provision

In the first quarter of 2026, Northrim recorded $4.3 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 23.9%, compared to $4.2 million, or 25.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $4.3 million, or 24.2% in the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in the tax rate in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2025 is primarily the result of an increase in tax credits and tax exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the same quarter in 2025.

Community Banking

In the most recent deposit market share data from the FDIC, Northrim’s deposit market share in Alaska increased to 17.53% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2025 compared to 15.66% of Alaska's total deposits as of June 30, 2024. This represents 187 basis points of growth in market share percentage for Northrim during that period while, according to the FDIC, the total deposits in Alaska were up 1.3% during the same period. Northrim opened a branch in Homer in the first quarter of 2024. See below for further discussion regarding the Company's deposit movement for the quarter.

Northrim is committed to meeting the needs of the diverse communities in which it operates. As a testament to that support, the Bank has branches in four regions of Alaska identified by the Federal Reserve as 'distressed or underserved non-metropolitan middle-income geographies'.

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $31.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $32.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $28.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income increased $3.7 million or 13% in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 mostly due to higher interest income on loans and on deposits in banks as well as lower interest expense on deposits. This increase was only partially offset by higher interest expense on borrowings, as a result of the issuance of subordinated debt in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses in the Community Banking segment was $153,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million benefit to the provision for credit losses in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease in the provision for credit losses in the Community Banking segment in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower growth in loans in this segment during the quarter. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter a year ago was primarily a result of the fact that there were changes in the Company's loss rate regression models for commercial, commercial real estate, and construction loans in the first quarter of 2025.

The decrease in other operating income in the Community Banking segment in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily the result of a loss on fair value of marketable securities and a decrease in interest rate swap income, which was only partially offset by higher service charges on deposit accounts.

Other operating expenses in the Community Banking segment totaled $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, down $1.7 million or 8% from $22.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and up $1.8 million or 10% from $18.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a decrease in marketing expense due to timing of annual charitable contributions. Additionally, there was a decrease in salaries and other personnel expense, including $501,000 decrease in equity compensation expense. The increase in other operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the same quarter a year ago was mostly due to an increase in salaries and other personnel expense, which was only partially offset by a decrease in FDIC insurance expense.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net interest income $ 31,840 $ 32,202 $ 32,309 $ 29,971 $ 28,151 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 153 1,226 1,561 1,319 (1,768 ) Gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors — 275 14,211 — — Other operating income 2,416 3,229 2,896 3,268 2,703 Other operating expense 20,390 22,090 19,965 21,764 18,581 Income before provision for income taxes 13,713 12,390 27,890 10,156 14,041 Provision for income taxes 3,213 3,628 5,634 2,413 3,253 Net income $ 10,500 $ 8,762 $ 22,256 $ 7,743 $ 10,788 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,577,720 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Community Banking $ 0.47 $ 0.39 $ 0.98 $ 0.35 $ 0.48

Home Mortgage Lending

During the first quarter of 2026, mortgage loans funded for sale were $123.4 million, compared to $199.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2026, and $108.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Bank purchased loans of $28.3 million from its subsidiary, Residential Mortgage, of which approximately two-thirds were jumbos, and the remaining one-third were adjustable rate mortgages, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.91%, as compared to $31.6 million and 6.01% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million and 6.39% in the first quarter of 2025. Net interest income contributed $2.8 million to total Home Mortgage Lending revenue in the first quarter of 2026, down from $2.9 million in the prior quarter, and $3.0 million in the first quarter a year ago.

The Company reclassified $100 million in consumer mortgages held for investment to held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 and recorded unrealized losses of $1.2 million related to this portfolio in the first quarter of 2025. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company sold $61 million of the $100 million that was reclassified to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 for a total realized loss of $545,000. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold $16 million of the $100 million that was reclassified to loans held for sale in the first quarter of 2025 for a total realized loss of $37,000.

The Arizona, Colorado, and Pacific Northwest mortgage expansion markets were responsible for 35% of Residential Mortgage's $152 million total production in the first quarter of 2026, 29% of the $231 million total production in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 20% of the $122 million total production in the first quarter of 2025.

The provision for credit losses in the Home Mortgage Lending segment was $562,000 in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $688,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $307,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2026 in the Home Mortgage Lending segment as compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of lower growth in home mortgage loans.

The net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights decreased mortgage banking income by $127,000 during the first quarter of 2026 compared to a decrease of $859,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of $855,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Mortgage servicing revenue increased to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $2.1 million in the prior quarter and remained consistent with $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to an increase in production of Alaska Housing Finance Corporation (“AHFC”) mortgages, which contribute to servicing revenues at origination. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company's servicing portfolio of $1.642 million increased $12.7 million compared to a $28.4 million increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $24.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, Northrim serviced 6,637 loans in its $1.64 billion home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, a 1% increase compared to the $1.63 billion serviced as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, and a 11% increase from the $1.48 billion serviced a year ago.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Mortgage commitments $ 85,755 $ 45,704 $ 74,017 $ 73,198 $ 68,258 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 123,384 $ 199,619 $ 218,234 $ 249,680 $ 108,499 Mortgage loans funded for investment 28,301 31,624 15,815 27,455 13,061 Total mortgage loans funded $ 151,685 $ 231,243 $ 234,049 $ 277,135 $ 121,560 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 29 % 20 % 6 % 10 % 11 % Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 1,642,195 $ 1,629,528 $ 1,601,174 $ 1,553,987 $ 1,484,714 Net realized and unrealized gains on mortgage loans sold and held for sale $ 2,997 $ 5,296 $ 4,810 $ 5,091 $ 1,580 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 720 (575 ) 371 (110 ) 660 Total production revenue 3,717 4,721 5,181 4,981 2,240 Mortgage servicing revenue 2,667 2,113 3,056 2,957 2,696 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 463 (87 ) (638 ) (355 ) (322 ) Other2 (590 ) (772 ) (612 ) (463 ) (533 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 2,540 1,254 1,806 2,139 1,841 Other mortgage banking revenue 204 338 286 280 170 Total mortgage banking income $ 6,461 $ 6,313 $ 7,273 $ 7,400 $ 4,251 Net interest income $ 2,796 $ 2,918 $ 2,812 $ 3,507 $ 3,046 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 562 688 158 639 (307 ) Mortgage banking income 6,461 6,313 7,273 7,400 4,251 Other operating expense 7,201 8,325 7,365 7,593 6,490 Income before provision for income taxes 1,494 218 2,562 2,675 1,114 Provision for income taxes 408 5 706 746 310 Net income $ 1,086 $ 213 $ 1,856 $ 1,929 $ 804 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,577,720 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Home Mortgage Lending $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 $ 0.04

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Specialty Finance

Average purchased receivables and loan balances for the Specialty Finance segment were $132.2 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to average balance of $137.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $97.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

The following table provides highlights of the Specialty Finance segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total revenue3 $ 6,671 $ 7,400 $ 7,779 $ 6,754 $ 6,682 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 245 (287 ) (3 ) 18 666 Compensation expense - SCF acquisition payments 500 533 600 600 600 Other operating expense 2,531 2,476 2,370 2,531 2,500 Interest expense 644 679 695 668 496 Total expense 3,920 3,401 3,662 3,817 4,262 Income before provision for income taxes 2,751 3,999 4,117 2,937 2,420 Provision for income taxes 662 533 1,164 831 688 Net income Specialty Finance segment $ 2,089 $ 3,466 $ 2,953 $ 2,106 $ 1,732 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,577,720 22,533,320 22,502,680 22,446,232 22,432,408 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Specialty Finance $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.08

3Includes interest income, purchased receivable income, and other operating income.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets were $3.35 billion at March 31, 2026, up 2% from the preceding quarter and up 7% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 82% at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, up from 76% at March 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2026, liquid assets, investments, and loans maturing within one year were $1.06 billion and our funds available for borrowing under our existing lines of credit were $606.2 million. Given these sources of liquidity and our expectations for customer demands for cash and for our operating cash needs, we believe our sources of liquidity to be sufficient for the foreseeable future.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.97 billion in the first quarter of 2026, down 1% from $2.99 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and up 7% from $2.78 billion in the first quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 6.17% in the first quarter of 2026, consistent with 6.17% in the preceding quarter and up from 6.10% in the first quarter of 2025.

Average investment securities decreased slightly to $466.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $466.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $523.8 million in the first quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 3.44% for the first quarter of 2026, up from 3.18% in the preceding quarter and up from 2.97% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at March 31, 2026, was approximately 2.2 years compared to approximately 2.4 years at March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, $109.0 million of available for sale securities with a weighted average yield of 1.55% are scheduled to mature in the next six months, $68.3 million with a weighted average yield of 2.15% are scheduled to mature in six months to one year, and $84.8 million with a weighted average yield of 3.41% are scheduled to mature in the following year, representing a total of $262.1 million or 9% of earning assets that are scheduled to mature in the next 24 months.

Average interest bearing deposits in other banks decreased to $123.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $149.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and increased from $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 is primarily due to decreases in average deposits and increases in portfolio loans. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same quarter a year ago is primarily due to an increase in deposits.

Loans held for sale decreased to $81.2 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $100.3 million at December 31, 2025 and $159.6 million a year ago, largely due to the reclassification of $100 million of consumer mortgage loans from portfolio loans which occurred in the first quarter of 2025.

Portfolio loans were $2.36 billion at March 31, 2026, up 3% from the preceding quarter and up 11% from a year ago. Portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, were $2.09 billion at March 31, 2026, up $41.8 million from the preceding quarter and up $158.0 million or 8% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the first quarter of 2026 were $2.31 billion, up 2% from the preceding quarter, and up 6% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the first quarter of 2026 decreased to 6.86% from 6.95% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 6.89% in the first quarter of 2025. The yield on new portfolio loans, excluding consumer mortgage loans, was 6.94% in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to 7.04% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 7.43% in the first quarter of 2025.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base. Total deposits were $2.87 billion at March 31, 2026, up 2% from $2.81 billion at December 31, 2025, and up 3% from $2.78 billion a year ago. At March 31, 2026, 75% of total deposits were held in business accounts and 25% of deposit balances were held in consumer accounts. Northrim had approximately 33,000 deposit customers with an average balance of $64,000 as of March 31, 2026. Northrim had 33 customers with balances over $10 million as of March 31, 2026, which accounted for $721.0 million, or 25%, of total deposits. Demand deposits increased by 14% from the prior quarter and increased 11% from the prior year to $826.4 million at March 31, 2026. Demand deposits were 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2026 up from 26% at December 31, 2025 and 27% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Average interest-bearing deposits were down 1% to $2.07 billion with an average cost of 1.77% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2.10 billion and an average cost of 1.91% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and up 3% compared to $2.00 billion and an average cost of 2.01% in the first quarter of 2025. Uninsured deposits totaled $1.14 billion or 40% of total deposits as of March 31, 2026 compared to $1.07 billion or 38% of total deposits as of December 31, 2025.

Shareholders’ equity was $335.8 million, or $15.10 book value per share, at March 31, 2026, compared to $326.5 million, or $14.77 book value per share, at December 31, 2025 and $279.8 million, or $12.67 book value per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $12.81 at March 31, 2026, compared to $12.47 at December 31, 2025, and $10.37 per share a year ago. The increase in shareholders’ equity in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 was largely the result of earnings of $13.7 million, which were partially offset by dividends paid of $3.6 million and a decrease in the fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio, which decreased $447,000, net of tax. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the first quarter of 2026 and currently has no plans to repurchase shares this year. Tangible common equity to tangible assets* was 8.63% as of March 31, 2026, compared to 8.51% as of December 31, 2025 and 7.41% as of March 31, 2025. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 10.95% at March 31, 2026, compared to 10.67% at December 31, 2025, and 9.76% at March 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

Northrim believes it has a consistent lending approach throughout economic cycles, which emphasizes appropriate loan-to-value ratios, adequate debt coverage ratios, and competent management.

NPAs net of government guarantees were $15.3 million at March 31, 2026, up from $11.4 million at December 31, 2025 and up from $12.3 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at March 31, 2026, $10.5 million are attributable to the Community Banking segment, $4.3 million are attributable to the Specialty Finance segment, and $499,000 are attributable to the Home Mortgage Lending segment.

Net adversely classified loans were $34.3 million at March 31, 2026, as compared to $33.5 million at December 31, 2025, and $20.4 million a year ago. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. The increase in adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees, at March 31, 2026, as compared to the prior quarter is mostly attributable to two Specialty Finance relationships. Net loan charge-offs were $211,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net loan charge-offs of $495,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, and net loan recoveries of $34,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, Northrim had 8 existing loan modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty totaling $2.7 million, net of government guarantees that had been modified in the last twelve months as of March 31, 2026.

Northrim had $150.9 million, or 6% of portfolio loans, in the Accommodations sector, $133.2 million, or 6% of portfolio loans, in the Healthcare sector, $121.3 million, or 5% of portfolio loans, in the Tourism sector, $101.4 million, or 4% of portfolio loans, in the Retail sector, $92.1 million, or 4% of portfolio loans, in the Aviation (non-tourism) sector, $62.5 million, or 3% in the Restaurants and Breweries sector, and $60.7 million, or 3% of portfolio loans, in the Fishing sector as of March 31, 2026.

Northrim estimates that $127.8 million, or approximately 5% of portfolio loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of March 31, 2026, and $1.5 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of March 31, 2026, Northrim has an additional $79.6 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and no unfunded commitments on adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 20 branches throughout the state and differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. The Bank has two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sallyport Commercial Finance, LLC, a specialty finance company and Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC, a regional home mortgage company. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company.

www.northrim.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: descriptions of Northrim’s financial condition, results of operations, asset based lending volumes, asset and credit quality trends and profitability; the ability of Northrim to execute its business plans; potential further increases in interest rates; the value of securities held in our investment portfolio; the impact of the results of government shutdowns and government initiatives on the regulatory landscape, natural resource extraction industries, and capital markets; the impact of declines in the value of commercial and residential real estate markets, high unemployment rates, tariffs, inflationary pressures and slowdowns in economic growth; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; potential further increases in inflation, supply-chain constraints, and potential geopolitical instability, including the wars in Ukraine and Iran; financial stress on borrowers (consumers and businesses) as a result of higher rates or an uncertain economic environment; the general condition of, and changes in, the Alaska economy; our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margin; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses and the accuracy of the assumptions or estimates used in preparing our financial statements, including those related to current expected credit losses accounting guidance; our ability to maintain asset quality; our ability to implement our marketing and growth strategies; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, “denial of service attacks,” “hacking,” and identity theft and increased cyber threats due to artificial intelligence; disease outbreaks; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by competition on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Media Contact: Mercedes Cozzubbo (Morgan & Morgan) – pr@forthepeople.com / (407) 244-3986

References:

https://www.bea.gov/

http://almis.labor.state.ak.us/

http://www.tax.alaska.gov/programs/oil/prevailing/ans.aspx

http://www.tax.state.ak.us/

https://www.bls.gov/regions/west/news-release/consumerpriceindex_anchorage.htm

https://www.alaskarealestate.com/MLSMember/RealEstateStatistics.aspx

https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Text/34?Hsid=HJR011C

https://www.trade.gov/data-visualization/tradestats-express-trade-partner-state

https://tax.alaska.gov/programs/programs/reports/RSB.aspx?Year=2025&Type=Spring

https://apfc.org

https://www.capitaliq.spglobal.com/web/client?auth=inherit&overridecdc=1&#markets/indexFinancials

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,977 $ 41,015 $ 37,470 Interest on portfolio investments 3,774 3,538 3,675 Interest on deposits in banks 1,145 1,488 416 Total interest income 44,896 46,041 41,561 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 8,997 10,078 9,935 Interest expense on borrowings 1,238 588 329 Total interest expense 10,235 10,666 10,264 Net interest income 34,661 35,375 31,297 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 960 1,627 (1,409 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,701 33,748 32,706 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 6,461 6,313 4,251 Purchased receivable income 6,132 6,490 6,150 Bankcard fees 1,089 1,219 1,074 Service charges on deposit accounts 811 787 677 Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities (256 ) 61 (50 ) Gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors — 275 — Gain on sale of securities — 1 — Other income 642 1,137 938 Total other operating income 14,879 16,283 13,040 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 19,506 20,828 17,223 Data processing expense 3,305 3,415 3,104 Occupancy expense 2,104 1,908 1,889 Professional and outside services 1,159 1,342 1,115 Insurance expense 404 637 1,017 Compensation expense - SCF acquisition payments 500 533 600 Marketing expense 901 1,506 672 OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale 12 — 3 Other expense 2,731 3,255 2,548 Total other operating expense 30,622 33,424 28,171 Income before provision for income taxes 17,958 16,607 17,575 Provision for income taxes 4,283 4,166 4,251 Net income $ 13,675 $ 12,441 $ 13,324 Basic EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.60 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 0.60 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 22,166,888 22,097,658 22,079,992 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,577,720 22,533,320 22,432,408 Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”)* $ 18,918 $ 18,234 $ 16,166





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 33,030 $ 36,042 $ 29,671 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 121,907 109,864 35,852 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 418,447 420,661 463,096 Investment securities held to maturity 31,750 26,750 36,750 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 10,145 8,392 8,669 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,060 6,764 5,342 Loans held for sale 81,179 100,323 159,603 Portfolio loans 2,358,702 2,295,499 2,124,330 Allowance for credit losses, loans (24,812 ) (23,737 ) (20,922 ) Net portfolio loans 2,333,890 2,271,762 2,103,408 Purchased receivables, net 105,029 101,642 95,489 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 28,426 27,474 26,814 Other real estate owned, net 1,036 — — Premises and equipment, net 41,728 39,692 37,070 Lease right of use asset 11,749 5,911 7,632 Goodwill and intangible assets 50,824 50,824 50,824 Other assets 78,708 84,172 80,740 Total assets $ 3,354,908 $ 3,290,273 $ 3,140,960 Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 826,445 $ 721,925 $ 742,560 Interest-bearing demand 1,215,182 1,242,546 1,187,465 Savings deposits 243,667 250,006 256,650 Money market deposits 197,402 195,793 193,842 Time deposits 391,050 402,759 397,460 Total deposits 2,873,746 2,813,029 2,777,977 Borrowings 81,652 81,729 23,446 Lease liability 11,857 5,941 7,682 Other liabilities 51,844 63,030 52,099 Total liabilities 3,019,099 2,963,729 2,861,204 Shareholders’ Equity: Total shareholders’ equity 335,809 326,544 279,756 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,354,908 $ 3,290,273 $ 3,140,960

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Loans March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Commercial loans $ 599,912 25 % $ 569,128 25 % $ 558,736 25 % $ 569,753 27 % $ 573,593 27 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied properties 436,979 18 % 435,050 19 % 439,971 20 % 447,561 20 % 430,442 20 % Nonowner occupied and multifamily properties 770,325 33 % 767,618 32 % 717,576 32 % 696,766 31 % 690,277 32 % Residential real estate: 1-4 family properties secured by first liens 264,555 11 % 243,167 11 % 216,690 10 % 206,905 9 % 188,219 9 % 1-4 family properties secured by junior liens & revolving secured by first liens 70,464 3 % 66,470 3 % 65,698 3 % 60,118 3 % 53,836 3 % 1-4 family construction 38,900 2 % 39,311 2 % 37,429 2 % 36,005 2 % 34,017 2 % Construction loans 178,029 8 % 175,261 8 % 184,447 8 % 187,442 8 % 156,211 7 % Consumer loans 9,097 — % 9,658 — % 8,236 — % 7,570 — % 7,424 — % Subtotal 2,368,261 2,305,663 2,228,783 2,212,120 2,134,019 Unearned loan fees, net (9,559 ) (10,164 ) (9,813 ) (10,005 ) (9,689 ) Total portfolio loans $ 2,358,702 $ 2,295,499 $ 2,218,970 $ 2,202,115 $ 2,124,330





Composition of Deposits March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Demand deposits $ 826,445 29 % $ 721,925 26 % $ 872,086 30 % $ 777,948 28 % $ 742,560 27 % Interest-bearing demand 1,215,182 42 % 1,242,546 44 % 1,191,867 41 % 1,196,048 42 % 1,187,465 43 % Savings deposits 243,667 8 % 250,006 9 % 239,738 8 % 248,141 9 % 256,650 9 % Money market deposits 197,402 7 % 195,793 7 % 202,491 7 % 196,166 7 % 193,842 7 % Time deposits 391,050 14 % 402,759 14 % 400,281 14 % 390,867 14 % 397,460 14 % Total deposits $ 2,873,746 $ 2,813,029 $ 2,906,463 $ 2,809,170 $ 2,777,977

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans - Community Banking $ 10,006 $ 9,066 $ 4,274 Nonaccrual loans - Home Mortgage Lending 499 514 221 Nonaccrual loans - Specialty Finance 4,276 2,388 3,573 Nonaccrual loans - Total 14,781 11,968 8,068 Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Community Banking — — — Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Home Mortgage Lending — — — Loans 90 days past due and accruing - Total — — — Total nonperforming loans - Community Banking 10,006 9,066 4,274 Total nonperforming loans - Home Mortgage Lending 499 514 221 Total nonperforming loans - Specialty Finance 4,276 2,388 3,573 Total nonperforming loans - Total 14,781 11,968 8,068 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by gov't - Community Banking 567 639 80 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by gov't - Total 567 639 80 Net nonperforming loans - Community Banking 9,439 8,427 4,194 Net nonperforming loans - Home Mortgage Lending 499 514 221 Net nonperforming loans - Specialty Finance 4,276 2,388 3,573 Net nonperforming loans - Total 14,214 11,329 7,988 Other real estate owned - Community Banking 1,036 — — Other real estate owned - Home Mortgage Lending — — — Other real estate owned - Specialty Finance — — — Other real estate owned - Total 1,036 — — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government - Community Banking — — — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government - Home Mortgage Lending — — — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government - Specialty Finance — — — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government - Total — — — Repossessed assets - Community Banking — — 297 Repossessed assets - Total — — 297 Nonperforming purchased receivables - Specialty Finance — 67 4,007 Net nonperforming assets - Community Banking 10,475 8,427 4,491 Net nonperforming assets - Home Mortgage Lending 499 514 221 Net nonperforming assets - Specialty Finance 4,276 2,455 7,580 Net nonperforming assets - Total $ 15,250 $ 11,396 $ 12,292 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Community Banking $ 29,395 $ 29,447 $ 16,592 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Home Mortgage Lending 667 687 252 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Specialty Finance 4,276 3,364 3,573 Adversely classified loans, net of gov't guarantees - Total $ 34,338 $ 33,498 $ 20,417 Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Community Banking $ 7,985 $ 10,481 $ 14,496 Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Home Mortgage Lending — — 637 Special mention loans, net of gov't guarantees - Total $ 7,985 $ 10,481 $ 15,133





Asset Quality, Continued March 31, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2025 Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.60 % 0.49 % 0.38 % Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.45 % 0.35 % 0.39 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 0.48 % 0.36 % 0.41 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / % portfolio loans 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.04 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses for loans / portfolio loans 1.05 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Allowance for credit losses for loans / portfolio loans, net of gov't guarantees 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses for loans / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 175 % 210 % 262 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Community Banking $ 2 $ 214 $ 50 Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Specialty Finance 250 317 — Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter - Total 252 531 50 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Community Banking (41 ) (36 ) (84 ) Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Specialty Finance — — — Gross loan recoveries for the quarter - Total $ (41 ) $ (36 ) $ (84 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Community Banking $ (39 ) $ 178 $ (34 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Specialty Finance 250 317 — Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter - Total $ 211 $ 495 $ (34 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.01 % 0.02 % — % Allowance for credit losses for purchased receivables / purchased receivables — % — % 3.72 % Net purchased receivable (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (5 ) $ 1,911 $ — Net purchased receivable (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter / average purchased receivables, for the quarter — % 1.76 % NA

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 123,643 3.71 % $ 149,812 3.89 % $ 37,969 4.44 % Portfolio investments 466,386 3.44 % 466,548 3.18 % 523,753 2.97 % Loans held for sale 74,144 5.83 % 101,132 5.91 % 46,223 5.86 % Portfolio loans 2,305,181 6.86 % 2,268,177 6.95 % 2,173,425 6.89 % Total interest-earning assets 2,969,354 6.17 % 2,985,669 6.17 % 2,781,370 6.10 % Nonearning assets 311,415 315,422 293,415 Total assets $ 3,280,769 $ 3,301,091 $ 3,074,785 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,067,101 1.77 % $ 2,095,675 1.91 % $ 2,002,594 2.01 % Borrowings 81,702 6.13 % 46,238 5.01 % 37,081 3.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,148,803 1.93 % 2,141,913 1.97 % 2,039,675 2.04 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 732,454 763,037 697,534 Other liabilities 65,492 70,602 63,348 Shareholders’ equity 334,020 325,539 274,228 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,280,769 $ 3,301,091 $ 3,074,785 Net spread 4.24 % 4.20 % 4.06 % NIM 4.72 % 4.70 % 4.55 % NIMTE* 4.77 % 4.75 % 4.61 % Cost of funds 1.44 % 1.46 % 1.52 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 77.63 % 75.97 % 78.14 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 82.34 % 79.34 % 80.49 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 26.16 % 26.69 % 25.83 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 138.19 % 139.39 % 136.36 %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Book value per share $ 15.10 $ 14.77 $ 12.67 Tangible book value per share* $ 12.81 $ 12.47 $ 10.37 Total shareholders’ equity/total assets 10.01 % 9.92 % 8.91 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets* 8.63 % 8.51 % 7.41 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 10.59 % 10.31 % 9.37 % Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 10.95 % 10.67 % 9.76 % Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 14.14 % 13.86 % 10.62 % Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets 9.13 % 8.77 % 8.02 % Shares outstanding 22,244,766 22,111,637 22,083,568 Total unrealized loss on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes $ (927 ) $ (480 ) $ (5,452 ) Total unrealized gain on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $ 1,032 $ 1,028 $ 1,097





Profitability Ratios March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended: NIM 4.72 % 4.70 % 4.83 % 4.66 % 4.55 % NIMTE* 4.77 % 4.75 % 4.88 % 4.72 % 4.61 % Efficiency ratio 61.81 % 64.70 % 45.51 % 64.68 % 63.54 % Adjusted efficiency ratio* 61.81 % 65.05 % 57.85 % 64.68 % 63.54 % Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.50 % 3.32 % 1.48 % 1.76 % Adjusted return on average assets* 1.69 % 1.47 % 1.99 % 1.48 % 1.76 % Return on average equity 16.60 % 15.16 % 35.66 % 16.37 % 19.70 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity* 16.60 % 14.91 % 21.34 % 16.37 % 19.70 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”) is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2025 and 2024. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net interest income $ 34,661 $ 35,375 $ 35,346 $ 33,592 $ 31,297 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,969,354 2,985,669 2,906,830 2,889,289 2,781,370 Net interest margin (“NIM”)2 4.72 % 4.70 % 4.83 % 4.66 % 4.55 % Net interest income $ 34,661 $ 35,375 $ 35,346 $ 33,592 $ 31,297 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 400 386 373 409 379 $ 35,061 $ 35,761 $ 35,719 $ 34,001 $ 31,676 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,969,354 2,985,669 2,906,830 2,889,289 2,781,370 NIMTE2 4.77 % 4.75 % 4.88 % 4.72 % 4.61 %

2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for the quarters ended in 2025 and 366 for the quarters ended in 2024, respectively.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders’ equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share for the periods indicated.

March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,809 $ 326,544 $ 315,663 $ 290,219 $ 279,756 Divided by shares outstanding 22,245 22,112 22,091 22,088 22,084 Book value per share $ 15.10 $ 14.77 $ 14.29 $ 13.14 $ 12.67





March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,809 $ 326,544 $ 315,663 $ 290,219 $ 279,756 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 $ 284,985 $ 275,720 $ 264,839 $ 239,395 $ 228,932 Divided by shares outstanding 22,245 22,112 22,091 22,088 22,084 Tangible book value per share $ 12.81 $ 12.47 $ 11.99 $ 10.84 $ 10.37

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders’ equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders’ equity to total assets for the periods indicated.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,809 $ 326,544 $ 315,663 $ 290,219 $ 279,756 Total assets 3,354,908 3,290,273 3,312,332 3,243,760 3,140,960 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 10.01 % 9.92 % 9.53 % 8.95 % 8.91 %





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total shareholders’ equity $ 335,809 $ 326,544 $ 315,663 $ 290,219 $ 279,756 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 Tangible common shareholders’ equity $ 284,985 $ 275,720 $ 264,839 $ 239,395 $ 228,932 Total assets $ 3,354,908 $ 3,290,273 $ 3,312,332 $ 3,243,760 $ 3,140,960 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 50,824 Tangible assets $ 3,304,084 $ 3,239,449 $ 3,261,508 $ 3,192,936 $ 3,090,136 Tangible common equity ratio 8.63 % 8.51 % 8.12 % 7.50 % 7.41 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue

Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue is a non-GAAP measure that represents income before provision for income taxes excluding the provision for credit losses. The most comparable GAAP measure is income before provision for income taxes and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of pre-provision pre-tax net revenue to income before provision for income taxes for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net interest income $ 34,661 $ 35,375 $ 35,346 $ 33,592 $ 31,297 Provision for credit losses 960 1,627 1,716 1,976 (1,409 ) Total other operating income 14,879 16,283 31,239 16,640 13,040 Less: total other operating expense 30,622 33,424 30,300 32,488 28,171 Income before provision for income taxes $ 17,958 $ 16,607 $ 34,569 $ 15,768 $ 17,575





Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Net interest income $ 34,661 $ 35,375 $ 35,346 $ 33,592 $ 31,297 Total other operating income 14,879 16,283 31,239 16,640 13,040 Less: total other operating expense 30,622 33,424 30,300 32,488 28,171 Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue $ 18,918 $ 18,234 $ 36,285 $ 17,744 $ 16,166

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors The most comparable GAAP measure is net income and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 Adjusted net income $ 12,231 $ 16,195

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure that represents diluted earnings per share excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Divided by weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55 $ 1.20 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 Adjusted net income $ 12,231 $ 16,195 Divided by weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 22,533,320 22,502,680 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.72

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted return on average assets

Adjusted return on average assets is a non-GAAP measure that represents the return on average assets excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax expense. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average assets and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average assets to adjusted return on average assets for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Divided by average assets 3,301,091 3,229,655 Return on average assets4 1.50 % 3.32 % Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 Adjusted net income $ 12,231 $ 16,195 Divided by average assets 3,301,091 3,229,655 Adjusted return on average assets4 1.47 % 1.99 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the return on average shareholders' equity excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax expense. The most comparable GAAP measure is return on average shareholders' equity and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average shareholders' equity to adjusted return on average shareholders' equity for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Divided by average shareholders' equity 325,539 301,082 Return on average shareholders' equity4 15.16 % 35.66 % Net income $ 12,441 $ 27,065 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors, net of tax 210 10,870 Adjusted net income $ 12,231 $ 16,195 Divided by average shareholders' equity 325,539 301,082 Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity3 14.91 % 21.34 %

3Calculated using actual days in the quarter or year-to-date divided by 365.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted efficiency ratio

Adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents other operating expense to income excluding the gain on sale of certain assets by Pacific Wealth Advisors The most comparable GAAP measure is the efficiency ratio and the following tables set forth the reconciliation of the efficiency ratio to adjusted efficiency ratio for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended Northrim BanCorp, Inc. December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Other operating expense $ 33,424 $ 30,300 Net interest income $ 35,375 $ 35,346 Other operating income 16,283 31,239 Total income $ 51,658 $ 66,585 Other operating expense divided by total income 64.70 % 45.51 % Other operating expense $ 33,424 $ 30,300 Net interest income $ 35,375 $ 35,346 Other operating income 16,283 31,239 Less: gain on sale by Pacific Wealth Advisors 275 14,211 Adjusted total income $ 51,383 $ 52,374 Other operating expense divided by adjusted total income 65.05 % 57.85 %

Note Transmitted on GlobeNewswire on April 22, 2026, at 12:15 pm Alaska Standard Time.