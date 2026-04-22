Crown Castle Reports First Quarter 2026 Results and Maintains Outlook for Full Year 2026

HOUSTON, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and maintained its full year 2026 Outlook, as reflected in the table below.

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Current Outlook Midpoint(a) Full Year 2025 Actual Change % Change Site rental revenues(b) $3,850 $4,049 $(199) (5)% Net income (loss) $780 $444 $336 76% Net income (loss) per share—diluted $1.80 $1.01 $0.79 78% Adjusted EBITDA(b)(c) $2,690 $2,863 $(173) (6)% AFFO(b)(c) $1,920 $1,904 $16 1% AFFO per share(b)(c) $4.43 $4.36 $0.07 2%





(a) Reflects midpoint of full year 2026 Outlook as issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (b) Excludes amounts related to the Fiber Business (as defined in "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information") which are presented in discontinued operations. (c) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis.



"We delivered a solid first quarter and remain on track to achieve our full-year 2026 guidance,” said Chris Hillabrant, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have largely completed the separation of our Fiber and Small Cell businesses and expect the sale to close in the first half of 2026. As we transition to a pure‑play tower company, we are focused on execution by driving operating efficiency, modernizing our systems, and increasing land ownership under our towers. With a clear standalone tower strategy, a disciplined capital allocation framework, and an investment‑grade balance sheet, we are well positioned to deliver attractive and sustainable shareholder returns."

RESULTS FROM THE QUARTER

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Change % Change Site rental revenues(a) $961 $1,011 $(50) (5)% Net income (loss) $151 $(464) $615 N/A Net income (loss) per share—diluted $0.34 $(1.07) $1.41 N/A Adjusted EBITDA(a)(b) $675 $722 $(47) (7)% AFFO(a)(b) $446 $479 $(33) (7)% AFFO per share(a)(b) $1.02 $1.10 $(0.08) (7)%





(a) Excludes amounts related to the Fiber Business (as defined in "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information") which are presented in discontinued operations. (b) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis.



HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE QUARTER

Site rental revenues. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings in the first quarter 2026 was $30 million, or 3.1% organic growth, excluding an unfavorable $49 million and $5 million impact from DISH Terminations and Sprint Cancellations, respectively. Organic growth increases to 3.3% if DISH revenues are excluded from prior year site rental billings, which compares to 3.9% in the first quarter 2025 on a comparable basis. Site rental revenues were negatively impacted by a $4 million decrease in amortization of prepaid rent and a $22 million decrease in straight-lined revenues, resulting in a decline in site rental revenues of $50 million, or 4.9% from first quarter 2025 to first quarter 2026. The following table outlines the components of Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, excluding the impact of DISH and the Sprint Cancellations, and the respective percentage of prior period site rental billings, excluding prior year site rental billings to DISH.

($ in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Current Full Year 2026 Outlook Midpoint(a) Q1 2026 Q1 2025(c) Core leasing activity(b) $65 1.8% $15 1.6% $16 1.7% Escalators $100 2.7% $25 2.7% $24 2.5% Non-renewals(b) $(30) (0.8)% $(6) (0.7)% $(7) (0.7)% Change in other billings(b) $(5) (0.1)% $(3) (0.3)% $3 0.3% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations(b) $130 3.5% $30 3.3% $36 3.9%





(a) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (b) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of core leasing activity, non-renewals, other billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations. (c) Amounts have been recast to exclude DISH contributions to the components of Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings.





Net income (loss). Net income (loss) for the first quarter 2026 was $151 million compared to $(464) million for the first quarter 2025, reflecting a decrease in the impact of the loss associated with the agreement announced in March 2025 to sell the Fiber Business from $830 million in the first quarter 2025 to $345 million in the first quarter 2026.

Net income (loss) for the first quarter 2026 was $151 million compared to $(464) million for the first quarter 2025, reflecting a decrease in the impact of the loss associated with the agreement announced in March 2025 to sell the Fiber Business from $830 million in the first quarter 2025 to $345 million in the first quarter 2026. Adjusted EBITDA. First quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA was $675 million compared to $722 million for the first quarter 2025. The decrease in the quarter was primarily a result of the lower contribution from site rental revenues, as discussed above.

First quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA was $675 million compared to $722 million for the first quarter 2025. The decrease in the quarter was primarily a result of the lower contribution from site rental revenues, as discussed above. AFFO and AFFO per share. First quarter 2026 AFFO was $446 million, or $1.02 per share, representing a 7% decrease from first quarter 2025.

First quarter 2026 AFFO was $446 million, or $1.02 per share, representing a 7% decrease from first quarter 2025. Capital expenditures. Capital expenditures from continuing operations during the first quarter were $57 million, composed of $50 million of discretionary capital expenditures and $7 million of sustaining capital expenditures. The $57 million of capital expenditures increased 43% compared to $40 million of capital expenditures during first quarter 2025, primarily driven by a $14 million increase in land capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations during the first quarter were $57 million, composed of $50 million of discretionary capital expenditures and $7 million of sustaining capital expenditures. The $57 million of capital expenditures increased 43% compared to $40 million of capital expenditures during first quarter 2025, primarily driven by a $14 million increase in land capital expenditures. Common stock dividend. During the quarter, Crown Castle paid common stock dividends of approximately $473 million in the aggregate, or $1.0625 per common share, a decrease of 32% on a per share basis from the same period a year ago.

"We had a solid start to the year as we executed the previously announced restructuring plan and remain focused on closing the sale of the Fiber Business in the first half of 2026,” stated Sunit Patel, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer. “Consistent with our capital allocation framework and investment grade balance sheet, we expect to repurchase approximately $1 billion of shares and repay approximately $7 billion of debt following close of the Fiber Business sale. We ended the quarter with significant liquidity and flexibility, including approximately 79% fixed rate debt, a weighted average debt maturity of approximately 6 years, and approximately $2.8 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility."

OUTLOOK

This Outlook section contains forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. Information regarding potential risks which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements herein is set forth below and in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC.

The following table sets forth Crown Castle's current full year 2026 Outlook, which remains unchanged from the previous full year 2026 Outlook and does not include contributions from the Fiber Business unless indicated otherwise. Additionally, full year 2026 Outlook reflects the following items as announced on February 4, 2026:

Our full year 2026 Outlook does not include any contributions from DISH Wireless due to the termination of our contract with DISH Wireless announced on January 12, 2026.

We have reduced our tower and corporate workforce along with other costs, resulting in an anticipated $65 million reduction to annualized run-rate operating costs as compared to 2025 levels, and $55 million of cost savings in full year 2026 due to timing.

We expect to repurchase approximately $1 billion of shares and repay approximately $7 billion of debt following the Fiber Business sale close, which is assumed to occur on June 30, 2026.

(in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2026(a) Site rental billings(b) $3,800 to $3,830 Amortization of prepaid rent 65 to 95 Straight-lined revenues (75) to (45) Other revenues 15 to 15 Site rental revenues 3,828 to 3,873 Site rental costs of operations(c) 978 to 1,023 Services and other gross margin 90 to 120 Net income (loss)(d) 640 to 920 Net income (loss) per share—diluted(d) 1.48 to 2.12 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 2,665 to 2,715 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 627 to 722 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(e) 832 to 877 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax(f) (360) to (80) FFO(b) 1,640 to 1,670 AFFO(b) 1,895 to 1,945 AFFO per share(b) 4.38 to 4.49 Discretionary capital expenditures(b) 150 to 250 Discretionary capital expenditures from discontinued operations(b)(g) $480 to $580





(a) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (b) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further information and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss), including on a per share basis, and for definition of site rental billings and discretionary capital expenditures. (c) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion. (d) Includes contribution from discontinued operations through June 30, 2026. (e) See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for the reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense." (f) Represents expected results from the Fiber Business, including the estimated loss on disposal, through June 30, 2026. (g) Represents discretionary capital expenditures for the Fiber Business through June 30, 2026.

The following chart reconciles the components contributing to the expected 2026 decrease in site rental revenues.





Full year 2026 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, excluding the impact of DISH Terminations and Sprint Cancellations, is expected to be approximately $130 million or 3.3% at the midpoint. This figure increases to 3.5% if DISH revenues are excluded from prior year site rental billings. This figure for 2025 was 3.8% year-over-year on a comparable basis excluding DISH revenues from 2024 site rental billings.

DISH Terminations and Sprint Cancellations are expected to be $240 million for full year 2026, including $220 million of DISH Terminations and $20 million of Sprint Cancellations.

After accounting for the impact of DISH Terminations and Sprint Cancellations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings is expected to be approximately $(110) million for full year 2026.

Straight-line site rental revenues are expected to decrease by approximately $70 million for full year 2026.

Prepaid rent amortization is expected to decrease by approximately $20 million for full year 2026.

The chart below reconciles the components of expected growth in AFFO from 2025 to 2026 of approximately $15 million at the midpoint.





Expenses are expected to decrease by approximately $25 million as workforce and other cost reductions drive approximately $50 million of expense savings in full year 2026, partially offset by standard increases to the remaining cost base.

Services contribution is expected to increase by approximately $5 million at the midpoint, as service activity levels similar to 2025 are complemented by $5 million of expense savings from the workforce reduction.

Interest expense is expected to decrease by approximately $120 million from the repayment of approximately $7 billion of outstanding debt following the anticipated closing of the Fiber Business sale.

Other items are expected to decrease by approximately $25 million, primarily driven by a decrease in amortization of prepaid rent.

Full year 2026 discretionary capital expenditures are expected to be $150 million to $250 million, and prepaid rent additions are expected to be $30 million to $50 million.

Additional information is available in Crown Castle's quarterly Supplemental Information Package posted in the Investors section of our website.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first quarter 2026 results. A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with supplemental materials for the call, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle's website until end of day, Thursday, April 22, 2027.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases approximately 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

This press release includes presentations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), including per share amounts, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), including per share amounts, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations), and Net Debt, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended as alternative measures of operating results or cash flow from operations (as determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP")).

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including other companies in the towers sector or other real estate investment trusts ("REITs").

In addition to the non-GAAP financial measures used herein, we also provide the components of certain GAAP measures, such as site rental revenues and capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented as additional information because management believes these measures are useful indicators of the financial performance of our business. Among other things, management believes that:

Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure frequently used by management (1) to evaluate the economic productivity of our operations and (2) for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to, and assessing the performance of, our operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations (1) from period to period and (2) to our competitors, by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) from our financial results. Management also believes Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors or other interested parties in the evaluation of the towers sector and other REITs to measure financial performance without regard to items such as depreciation, amortization and accretion, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

AFFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that AFFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate our financial performance as it includes (1) the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense on our outstanding debt and dividends on our preferred stock (in periods where applicable)) and (2) sustaining capital expenditures, and excludes the impact of our (1) asset base (primarily depreciation, amortization and accretion) and (2) certain non-cash items, including straight-lined revenues and expenses related to fixed escalations and rent free periods. GAAP requires rental revenues and expenses related to leases that contain specified rental increases over the life of the lease to be recognized evenly over the life of the lease. In accordance with GAAP, if payment terms call for fixed escalations or rent free periods, the (1) revenues are recognized on a straight-lined basis over the fixed, non-cancelable term of the tenant contract, and (2) expenses are recognized on a straight-lined basis over the estimated lease term including renewal options that are reasonably certain to be exercised. Management notes that Crown Castle uses AFFO only as a performance measure. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations or as residual cash flow available for discretionary investment.

FFO, including per share amounts, is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our financial performance. Management believes that FFO may be used by investors or other interested parties as a basis to compare our financial performance with that of other REITs. FFO helps investors or other interested parties meaningfully evaluate financial performance by excluding the impact of our asset base (primarily real estate depreciation, amortization and accretion). FFO is not a key performance indicator used by Crown Castle. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operations.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (also referred to as organic growth) is useful to investors or other interested parties in understanding the components of the year-over-year changes in our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP. Management uses Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings to assess year-over-year growth rates for our rental activities, to evaluate current performance, to capture trends in rental rates, core leasing activities and tenant non-renewals in our core business, as well as to forecast future results. Separately, we are also disclosing Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations, which is outside of ordinary course, to provide further insight into our results of operations and underlying trends. Management believes that identifying the impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations provides increased transparency and comparability across periods. Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations) is not meant as an alternative measure of revenue and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing the performance of our site rental revenues computed in accordance with GAAP.

Net Debt is useful to investors or other interested parties in evaluating our overall debt position and future debt capacity. Management uses Net Debt in assessing our leverage. Net Debt is not meant as an alternative measure of debt and should be considered only as a supplement in understanding and assessing our leverage.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus restructuring charges (credits), asset write-down charges, goodwill impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments, interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, interest income, other (income) expense, (benefit) provision for income taxes, (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and stock-based compensation expense, net.

AFFO. We define AFFO as FFO before straight-lined revenues, straight-lined expenses, stock-based compensation expense, net, non-cash portion of tax provision, non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, amortization of non-cash interest expense, other (income) expense, (gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations, net (gain) loss on interest rate swaps, (gains) losses on foreign currency swaps, impairment of available-for-sale securities, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring charges (credits), cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle and adjustments for noncontrolling interests, less sustaining capital expenditures.

AFFO per share. We define AFFO per share as AFFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

FFO. We define FFO as net income (loss) plus real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion, asset write-down charges, goodwill impairment charges, and (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, less noncontrolling interest and cash paid for preferred stock dividends (in periods where applicable), and is a measure of funds from operations attributable to common stockholders.

FFO per share. We define FFO per share as FFO divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding.

Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings. We define Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (also referred to as organic growth) as the sum of the change in site rental revenues related to core leasing activity, escalators and other billings, including those associated with DISH Terminations, less non-renewals of tenant contracts, including those associated with Sprint Cancellations, and DISH Terminations. Additionally, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations reflects Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings plus non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations, less Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings associated with DISH Terminations.

Net Debt. We define Net Debt as (1) debt and other long-term obligations and (2) current maturities of debt and other obligations, excluding unamortized adjustments, net, less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents.

Other Definitions

Site rental billings. We define site rental billings as site rental revenues exclusive of the impacts from (1) straight-lined revenues, (2) amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP, (3) contribution from recent acquisitions until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions, (4) other revenues, such as tenant cancellation fees, finance charges and other items and (5) amounts related to DISH Terminations, where applicable.

Core leasing activity. We define core leasing activity as site rental revenues growth from tenant additions and renewals or extensions of tenant contracts, exclusive of (1) the impacts from both straight-lined revenues and amortization of prepaid rent in accordance with GAAP, (2) other revenues and (3) amounts related to DISH Terminations, where applicable.

Other billings. We define other billings as the growth or reduction in site rental revenues as a result of non-recurring contractual billings and adjustments, expense recoveries, sales credits and other amounts not captured in core leasing activity, exclusive of amounts related to DISH Terminations, where applicable.

Non-renewals. We define non-renewals of tenant contracts as the reduction in site rental revenues as a result of tenant churn, terminations and, in limited circumstances, reductions of existing lease rates, exclusive of non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations, where applicable.

Discretionary capital expenditures. We define discretionary capital expenditures relating to continuing operations as those made with respect to activities which we believe exhibit sufficient potential to enhance long-term stockholder value. Discretionary capital expenditures, including with respect to discontinued operations, primarily consist of expansion or development of our communications infrastructure (including capital expenditures related to (1) enhancing communications infrastructure in order to add new tenants for the first time or support subsequent tenant equipment augmentations or (2) modifying the structure of a communications infrastructure asset to accommodate additional tenants) and construction of new communications infrastructure. Discretionary capital expenditures also include purchases of land interests (which primarily relates to land assets under towers as we seek to manage our interests in the land beneath our towers), certain technology-related investments necessary to support and scale future customer demand for our communications infrastructure, and other capital projects.

Sustaining capital expenditures. We define sustaining capital expenditures as those capital expenditures (including with respect to discontinued operations) not otherwise categorized as discretionary capital expenditures, such as (1) maintenance capital expenditures on our communications infrastructure assets that enable our tenants' ongoing quiet enjoyment of the communications infrastructure and (2) ordinary corporate capital expenditures.

Sprint Cancellations. We define Sprint Cancellations as lease cancellations related to the previously disclosed T-Mobile US, Inc. and Sprint network consolidation as described in our press release dated April 19, 2023.

DISH Terminations. We define DISH Terminations as the impact of lease terminations related to the previously disclosed notice of default and termination that was sent to DISH Wireless L.L.C. ("DISH") regarding our Master Lease Agreement and related agreements as described in our press release dated January 12, 2026.

Fiber Business. We define Fiber Business as the historically reported Fiber segment, prior to its reclassification to discontinued operations, together with certain supporting assets and personnel. Management has signed a definitive agreement ("Agreement") to sell the Fiber Business with EQT Active Core Infrastructure fund ("EQT") acquiring the small cells business and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. ("Zayo") acquiring the fiber solutions business ("Transaction") for $8.5 billion in aggregate, subject to certain closing adjustments. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026 subject to certain closing conditions and required government and regulatory approvals. Pending the closing of the Transaction, we will continue to operate the Fiber Business in accordance with the Agreement.





Reconciliation of Historical Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income (loss)(a) $ 151 $ (464 ) $ 444 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges 3 2 11 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 172 177 690 Restructuring charges(b) 14 — — Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 4 4 15 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(c) 242 236 972 Interest income (3 ) (3 ) (13 ) Other (income) expense 1 (1 ) (3 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 5 5 16 Stock-based compensation expense, net 18 18 73 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(d) 69 748 659 Adjusted EBITDA(e)(f) $ 675 $ 722 $ 2,863





Reconciliation of Current Outlook for Adjusted EBITDA:

Full Year 2026 (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Outlook(g) Net income (loss)(h) $640 to $920 Adjustments to increase (decrease) net income (loss): Asset write-down charges 10 to 20 Acquisition and integration costs (3) to 3 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 627 to 722 Restructuring charges 25 to 35 Amortization of prepaid lease purchase price adjustments 14 to 16 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net(i) 832 to 877 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — Interest income (15) to (15) Other (income) expense 0 to 9 (Benefit) provision for income taxes 11 to 19 Stock-based compensation expense, net 88 to 92 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(j) 80 to 360 Adjusted EBITDA(e)(f) $2,665 to $2,715







(a) Includes contribution from discontinued operations. (b) Represents restructuring charges recorded related to the Company's restructuring plan announced in February 2026, as further discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 ("2026 Restructuring Plan"). For the three months ended March 31, 2026, there were $14 million of charges recorded related to the 2026 Restructuring Plan. (c) See the reconciliation of "Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense. (d) Represents results from the Fiber Business, including a loss on disposal of $345 million and $830 million recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (e) See discussion and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (f) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (g) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (h) Includes contribution from discontinued operations through June 30, 2026. (i) See the reconciliation of "Outlook for Components of Interest Expense" for a discussion of non-cash interest expense. (j) Represents expected results from the Fiber Business, including the estimated loss on disposal, through June 30, 2026.



Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income (loss)(a) $ 151 $ (464 ) $ 444 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 161 164 650 Asset write-down charges 3 2 11 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(b) 69 748 659 FFO(c)(d) $ 383 $ 451 $ 1,764 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 437 436 437 FFO (from above) $ 383 $ 451 $ 1,764 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues 3 (19 ) (12 ) Straight-lined expenses 14 15 58 Stock-based compensation expense, net 18 18 73 Non-cash portion of tax provision 5 5 1 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 11 13 40 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 4 3 16 Other (income) expense 1 (1 ) (3 ) Restructuring charges(e) 14 — — Sustaining capital expenditures (7 ) (7 ) (33 ) AFFO(c)(d) $ 446 $ 479 $ 1,904 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 437 436 437





(a) Includes contribution from discontinued operations. (b) Represents results from the Fiber Business, including a loss on disposal of $345 million and $830 million recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (c) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (e) Represents restructuring charges recorded related to the 2026 Restructuring Plan. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, there were $14 million of charges recorded related to the 2026 Restructuring Plan.



Reconciliation of Historical FFO and AFFO per share:

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts; totals may not sum due to rounding) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 Net income (loss)(a) $ 0.34 $ (1.06 ) $ 1.02 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 0.37 0.38 1.49 Asset write-down charges 0.01 — 0.03 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(b) 0.16 1.72 1.51 FFO(c)(d) $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 4.04 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 437 436 437 FFO (from above) $ 0.88 $ 1.03 $ 4.04 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Straight-lined expenses 0.03 0.03 0.13 Stock-based compensation expense, net 0.04 0.04 0.17 Non-cash portion of tax provision 0.01 0.01 — Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 0.03 0.03 0.09 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 0.01 0.01 0.04 Other (income) expense — — (0.01 ) Restructuring charges(e) 0.03 — — Sustaining capital expenditures (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.08 ) AFFO(c)(d) $ 1.02 $ 1.10 $ 4.36 Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 437 436 437





(a) Includes contribution from discontinued operations. (b) Represents results from the Fiber Business, including a loss on disposal of $345 million and $830 million recorded in the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. (c) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts, in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (d) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the periods shown. (e) Represents restructuring charges recorded related to the 2026 Restructuring Plan. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, there were $14 million of charges recorded related to the 2026 Restructuring Plan.



Reconciliation of Current Outlook for FFO and AFFO:

Full Year 2026 Full Year 2026 (in millions, except per share amounts; totals may not sum due to rounding) Outlook(a) Outlook per Share(a) Net income (loss)(b) $640 to $920 $1.48 to $2.12 Real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 600 to 680 1.39 to 1.57 Asset write-down charges 10 to 20 0.02 to 0.05 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax(c) 80 to 360 0.18 to 0.83 FFO(d)(e) $1,640 to $1,670

$3.79 to $3.86

Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 433 433 FFO (from above) $1,640 to $1,670 $3.79 to $3.86 Adjustments to increase (decrease) FFO: Straight-lined revenues 45 to 75 0.10 to 0.17 Straight-lined expenses 45 to 65 0.10 to 0.15 Stock-based compensation expense, net 88 to 92 0.20 to 0.21 Non-cash portion of tax provision (8) to 8 (0.02) to 0.02 Non-real estate related depreciation, amortization and accretion 27 to 42 0.06 to 0.10 Amortization of non-cash interest expense 15 to 25 0.03 to 0.06 Other (income) expense 0 to 9 0.00 to 0.02 (Gains) losses on retirement of long-term obligations — to — — to — Acquisition and integration costs (3) to 3 (0.01) to 0.01 Restructuring charges 25 to 35 0.06 to 0.08 Sustaining capital expenditures (45) to (25) (0.10) to (0.06) AFFO(d)(e) $1,895 to $1,945

$4.38 to $4.49

Weighted-average common shares outstanding—diluted 433 433

(a) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (b) Includes contribution from discontinued operations through June 30, 2026. (c) Represents expected results from the Fiber Business, including the estimated loss on disposal, through June 30, 2026. (d) See discussion and our definitions of FFO and AFFO, including per share amounts, in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (e) The above reconciliation excludes line items included in our definition which are not applicable for the period shown.



Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 ( a):

Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) 2026 2025 Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding site rental billings to DISH(b) $ 915 $ 930 Prior year site rental billings to DISH(b) 49 36 Prior year site rental billings(b) $ 964 $ 966 Core leasing activity(b) 15 16 Escalators 25 24 Non-renewals(b) (6 ) (7 ) Other billings(b) (3 ) 3 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations(b) 30 36 Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings associated with DISH(b) (49 ) 13 Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(b) (5 ) (51 ) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(b) (24 ) (2 ) Straight-lined revenues (3 ) 19 Amortization of prepaid rent 21 25 Other revenues 4 4 Total site rental revenues $ 961 $ 1,011 Year-over-year changes in revenues: Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues (4.9 )% (5.3 )% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding the prior year site rental billings to DISH(b) 3.3 % 3.9 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(b) 3.1 % 3.7 % Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(b) (2.5 )% (0.2 )%





(a) The financial impact of the Fiber Business revenues is excluded as these amounts are presented within discontinued operations. (b) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, other billings, Sprint Cancellations, DISH Terminations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."



Components of Changes in Site Rental Revenues for Current Outlook for Full Year 2026:

(dollars in millions; totals may not sum due to rounding) Full Year 2026 Outlook(a)(b) Components of changes in site rental revenues: Prior year site rental billings excluding site rental billings to DISH(c) $3,701 Prior year site rental billings to DISH(c) 222

Prior year site rental billings(c) $3,923 Core leasing activity(c) 60 to 70 Escalators 95 to 105 Non-renewals(c) (35) to (25) Other billings(c) (5) to (5) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations(c) 115 to 145 Non-renewals associated with Sprint Cancellations(c) (20) to (20) Non-renewals associated with DISH Terminations(c) (220) to (220) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings(c) (125) to (95) Straight-lined revenues (75) to (45) Amortization of prepaid rent 65 to 95 Other revenues 15 to 15 Acquisitions(d) — Total site rental revenues $3,828 to $3,873

Year-over-year changes in revenues:(e) Site rental revenues as a percentage of prior year site rental revenues (4.9)% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings excluding site rental billings to DISH(c) 3.5% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(c) 3.3% Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as a percentage of prior year site rental billings(c) (2.8)%





(a) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (b) Represents full year 2026 Outlook for continuing operations only. (c) See our definitions of site rental billings, core leasing activity, non-renewals, other billings, Sprint Cancellations, DISH Terminations, Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, and Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (d) Represents the contribution from recent acquisitions. The financial impact of recent acquisitions is excluded from Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings, including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations, until the one-year anniversary of such acquisitions. (e) Calculated based on midpoint of full year 2026 Outlook, where applicable.



Components of Capital Expenditures: (a)(b)

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Discretionary capital expenditures: Tower improvements and other capital projects $ 18 $ 15 Purchases of land interests 32 18 Sustaining capital expenditures 7 7 Total capital expenditures $ 57 $ 40



Outlook for Discretionary Capital Expenditures Less Prepaid Rent Additions: (b)(c)

(in millions) Full Year 2026 Outlook(d) Discretionary capital expenditures $150 to $250 Less: Prepaid rent additions(e) (30) to (50) Discretionary capital expenditures less prepaid rent additions $110 to $210



Components of Interest Expense:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025 Interest expense on debt obligations $ 239 $ 233 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt 7 8 Capitalized interest (4 ) (5 ) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $ 242 $ 236



Outlook for Components of Interest Expense:

(in millions) Full Year 2026 Outlook(d) Interest expense on debt obligations $815 to $855 Amortization of deferred financing costs and adjustments on long-term debt 25 to 35 Capitalized interest (15) to (5) Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net $832 to $877





(a) See our definitions of discretionary capital expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information." (b) The financial impact of the Fiber Business is excluded as these amounts are presented within discontinued operations. (c) Excludes sustaining capital expenditures. See "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for our definitions of discretionary capital expenditures and sustaining capital expenditures. (d) As issued on April 22, 2026, and unchanged from previous full year 2026 Outlook issued on February 4, 2026. (e) Reflects up-front consideration from long-term tenant contracts (commonly referred to as prepaid rent) that are amortized and recognized as revenue over the associated estimated lease term in accordance with GAAP.



Debt Balances and Maturity Dates as of March 31, 2026 :

(in millions) Face Value(a) Maturity Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents(b) $ 227 Senior Secured Notes, Series 2009-1, Class A-2(c) 24 Aug. 2029 Senior Secured Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2(d) 750 July 2048 Installment purchase liabilities and finance leases(e) 262 Various Total secured debt $ 1,036 2016 Revolver(f) 2,235 July 2027 2016 Term Loan A(g) 1,041 July 2027 Commercial Paper Notes(h) 1,892 Various 3.700% Senior Notes 750 June 2026 1.050% Senior Notes 1,000 July 2026 2.900% Senior Notes 750 Mar. 2027 4.000% Senior Notes 500 Mar. 2027 3.650% Senior Notes 1,000 Sept. 2027 5.000% Senior Notes 1,000 Jan. 2028 3.800% Senior Notes 1,000 Feb. 2028 4.800% Senior Notes 600 Sept. 2028 4.300% Senior Notes 600 Feb. 2029 5.600% Senior Notes 750 June 2029 4.900% Senior Notes 550 Sept. 2029 3.100% Senior Notes 550 Nov. 2029 3.300% Senior Notes 750 July 2030 2.250% Senior Notes 1,100 Jan. 2031 2.100% Senior Notes 1,000 Apr. 2031 2.500% Senior Notes 750 July 2031 5.100% Senior Notes 750 May 2033 5.800% Senior Notes 750 Mar. 2034 5.200% Senior Notes 700 Sept. 2034 2.900% Senior Notes 1,250 Apr. 2041 4.750% Senior Notes 350 May 2047 5.200% Senior Notes 400 Feb. 2049 4.000% Senior Notes 350 Nov. 2049 4.150% Senior Notes 500 July 2050 3.250% Senior Notes 900 Jan. 2051 Total unsecured debt $ 23,768 Net Debt(i) $ 24,577

(a) Net of required principal amortizations. (b) As of March 31, 2026, excludes $98 million recorded in discontinued operations relating to the Fiber Business. (c) The Senior Secured Notes, 2009-1, Class A-2 principal amortizes over a period ending in August 2029. (d) If the $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.241% senior secured tower revenue notes ("Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2") is not paid in full on or prior to July 2028, the anticipated repayment date, then the Excess Cash Flow (as defined in the indenture) of the issuers of such notes will be used to repay the principal, and additional interest (of approximately 5% per annum) will accrue on such notes. The Tower Revenue Notes, Series 2018-2 are prepayable at par if voluntarily repaid within eighteen months of the anticipated repayment date; earlier prepayment may require additional consideration. (e) As of March 31, 2026, reflects $4 million in finance lease obligations (primarily related to vehicles). Amount excludes $28 million recorded in discontinued operations relating to the Fiber Business. (f) As of March 31, 2026, the undrawn availability under the $7.0 billion 2016 Revolver was $4.7 billion. The Company pays a commitment fee on the undrawn available amount, which as of March 31, 2026 ranged from 0.080% to 0.300%, based on the Company's senior unsecured debt rating, per annum. (g) The 2016 Term Loan A principal amortizes over a period ending in July 2027. (h) As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $108 million available for issuance under its $2.0 billion unsecured commercial paper program. The maturities of the Commercial Paper Notes, when outstanding, may vary but may not exceed 397 days from the date of issue. (i) See further information on, and our definition and discussion of, Net Debt in this "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information."



Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on our management's current expectations as of the date of this news release. Statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "estimate," "see," "anticipate," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "likely," "predicted," "positioned," "continue," "target," "focus," and any variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include our full year 2026 Outlook and plans, projections, expectations and estimates regarding (1) the value of our business model and strategy, (2) creation and maximization of shareholder value and returns, (3) our transition to a standalone U.S. tower business and the potential benefits therefrom, (4) benefits stemming from our capital allocation framework, (5) results from the Fiber Business, (6) net income (loss) (including on a per share basis), (7) AFFO (including on a per share basis) and its components and growth, (8) Adjusted EBITDA and its components and growth, (9) Organic Contribution to Site Rental Billings (including as Adjusted for Impact of Sprint Cancellations and DISH Terminations) and its components and growth, (10) site rental revenues and its components and growth, (11) the impact of Sprint Cancellations, (12) our balance sheet, liquidity, leverage and credit ratings, (13) capital expenditures, including discretionary capital expenditures, (14) the timing and close of the Fiber Business sale and the proceeds therefrom and the use of such proceeds, (15) the impact of DISH Terminations, (16) restructuring plan, including the timing and scope thereof, and the benefits, costs and charges associated therewith, (17) interest expense, (18) operating cost reductions, (19) potential land acquisitions under our towers, (20) modernizing and investing in our systems and processes, (21) dividends, including dividend levels, rates and amounts and (22) share repurchases, including share repurchase levels and amounts. Any dividends and share repurchase programs remain subject to the approval of our Board of Directors which has the discretion to determine whether to declare dividends or authorize a repurchase program and the amounts and timing of the dividends and repurchase program.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

prevailing market conditions;

a slowdown in demand for our towers and a reduction in the amount or change in the mix of network investment by our tenants;

the loss, consolidation or financial instability of any of our tenants;

expansion or development of our business and the potential disruptions in our business caused thereby;

operating our Fiber Business successfully;

failure to timely, efficiently and safely execute on our construction projects;

reduction in demand for our towers as a result of new technologies;

failure to retain rights to our towers;

volatility in demand in our services business, which may reduce the predictability of our results;

inability to negotiate favorable rates on our new or renewing tenant contracts as a result of competition in our industry;

delayed timing or lack of deployment or adoption by tenants of new wireless technologies;

the impact of cybersecurity breaches or other information technology disruptions;

the impact of climate-related events, natural disasters, including wildfires, and other unforeseen events on our business;

failure to attract, recruit and retain qualified and experienced employees;

changes to management, including turnover of our top executives;

actions and plans related to restructuring our business;

the sale of our Fiber Business to EQT and Zayo, including completion of the strategic sale of our Fiber Business;

availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain, the terms of our debt instruments, compliance with debt covenants and our credit ratings;

the impact on the market price of our common stock as a result of sales or issuances of a substantial number of shares of our common stock;

the introduction of new laws or regulations or failure to comply with laws or regulations which regulate our business;

funding of future dividend payments to our stockholders; and

failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Should one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected.

As used in this release, the term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including without limitation."





CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except par values) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55 $ 99 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 167 170 Receivables, net 188 172 Prepaid expenses 80 79 Deferred site rental receivables 179 167 Other current assets 18 23 Current assets of discontinued operations 567 434 Total current assets 1,254 1,144 Deferred site rental receivables 2,273 2,288 Property and equipment, net 6,220 6,273 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,437 5,473 Goodwill 5,127 5,127 Site rental contracts and tenant relationships 790 834 Other intangible assets, net 27 27 Other assets, net 60 61 Non-current assets of discontinued operations 10,203 10,291 Total assets $ 31,391 $ 31,518 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 66 $ 71 Accrued interest 156 235 Deferred revenues 194 192 Other accrued liabilities 127 168 Current maturities of debt and other obligations 3,148 2,783 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 258 268 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 756 762 Total current liabilities 4,705 4,479 Debt and other long-term obligations 21,534 21,554 Operating lease liabilities 4,939 4,961 Other long-term liabilities 611 607 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations 1,522 1,552 Total liabilities 33,311 33,153 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, 0.01 par value; 1,200 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: March 31, 2026—436 and December 31, 2025—435 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 18,557 18,527 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5 ) (5 ) Dividends/distributions in excess of earnings (20,476 ) (20,161 ) Total equity (deficit) (1,920 ) (1,635 ) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) $ 31,391 $ 31,518







CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Net revenues: Site rental $ 961 $ 1,011 Services and other 49 50 Net revenues 1,010 1,061 Operating expenses: Costs of operations:(a) Site rental 240 240 Services and other 26 28 Selling, general and administrative 90 93 Asset write-down charges 3 2 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 172 177 Restructuring charges 14 — Total operating expenses 545 540 Operating income (loss) 465 521 Interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, net (242 ) (236 ) Interest income 3 3 Other income (expense) (1 ) 1 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 225 289 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (5 ) (5 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 220 $ 284 Discontinued Operations Income (loss) from discontinued operations before gain (loss) from disposal, net of tax 276 82 Gain (loss) from disposal of discontinued operations (345 ) (830 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (69 ) (748 ) Net income (loss) $ 151 $ (464 ) Net income (loss), per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations, basic $ 0.50 $ 0.65 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, basic (0.16 ) (1.72 ) Net income (loss)—basic $ 0.34 $ (1.07 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.65 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, diluted (0.16 ) (1.72 ) Net income (loss)—diluted $ 0.34 $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 436 435 Diluted 437 436





(a) Exclusive of depreciation, amortization and accretion shown separately.





CROWN CASTLE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions of dollars) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 151 $ (464 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations before (gain) loss from disposal, net of tax (276 ) (82 ) (Gain) loss from disposal of discontinued operations 345 830 Income (loss) from continuing operations 220 284 Adjustments to reconcile income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 172 177 Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash interest 7 8 Stock-based compensation expense, net 18 18 Asset write-down charges 3 2 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision 1 1 Other non-cash adjustments, net 1 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations 213 270 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Increase (decrease) in accrued interest (79 ) (82 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable 1 (6 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (48 ) (21 ) Decrease (increase) in receivables (12 ) 6 Decrease (increase) in other assets 12 (15 ) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 509 641 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (57 ) (40 ) Other investing activities, net — 2 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations (256 ) (217 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (313 ) (255 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on debt and other long-term obligations (32 ) (28 ) Purchases and redemptions of long-term debt (900 ) — Borrowings under revolving credit facility 1,350 — Payments under revolving credit facility (60 ) — Net issuances (repayments) under commercial paper program (39 ) 336 Purchases of common stock (25 ) (21 ) Dividends/distributions paid on common stock (473 ) (690 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (179 ) (403 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 17 (17 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period(a) 308 295 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period(a) $ 325 $ 278 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 318 $ 315





(a) Inclusive of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents included in discontinued operations.





Contacts: Sunit Patel, CFO Kris Hinson, VP Corp Finance & Treasurer Crown Castle Inc. 713-570-3050

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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