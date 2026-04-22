Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2026

 | Source: Origin Bancorp, Inc. Origin Bancorp, Inc.

RUSTON, La., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $27.7 million, or $0.89 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $0.95 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $40.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $40.6 million for the linked quarter.

“I am proud of our results this quarter and the strategic path that we are on as we continue to Optimize Origin in all that we do,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We have been deliberate in building a business that can deliver strong, long-term performance, and the first quarter is another example of that progress.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

  • In January 2025, we announced our Optimize Origin initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture, and it continues to be an important part of our corporate DNA.
  • Built on three primary pillars:
    • Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency
    • Balance Sheet Optimization
    • Culture & Employee Engagement
  • As announced in our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, we updated our near term ROAA run rate target to 1.15% or higher by 4Q26, as we continue towards our ultimate target of a top quartile ROAA.

Financial Highlights

  • Net interest income was $87.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $550,000, or 0.6%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level ever recorded.
  • Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) declined two basis points to 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Our net interest spread increased to 2.89%, or nine basis points, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level since the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Annualized ROAA was 1.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting a decrease of eight basis points, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.86 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $193.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to December 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“mortgage warehouse LOC”), were $7.34 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $199.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to December 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $8.76 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $449.0 million, or 5.4%, compared to December 31, 2025, which includes an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $215.0 million that were repurchased on January 2, 2026, immediately following the sale of such deposits on December 31, 2025.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we repurchased 165,500 shares of our common stock at an average price of $41.27 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes.
  • During April 2026, our board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.25 per share, a 67% increase, reflecting balance sheet strength and earnings durability.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $87.2 million, an increase of $550,000, or 0.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The expansion in net interest income was primarily driven by a $3.9 million decrease in interest expense, mainly offset by a $3.3 million decrease in interest income.

The $3.9 million decrease in interest expense was mainly attributable to reductions of $2.3 million and $1.1 million in interest expense on money market deposit and subordinated debentures, respectively. The reduction in interest expense on money market deposits was primarily due to lower interest rates, as the average interest rate paid on money market deposits declined 22 basis points to 2.88%, from 3.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The lower interest expense on subordinated debentures was primarily attributable to the redemption of $74.0 million of subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The $3.3 million decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $5.1 million decrease in interest income on loans held for investment, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks. The decrease in interest income on loans held for investment was mainly attributable to lower yields and two fewer calendar days, which reduced interest income by $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, partially offset by higher average balances. Of the $3.1 million decrease in interest income attributable to lower yields, $1.4 million, $906,000 and $500,000 were attributable to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily residential real estate loans, respectively. Average balances in loans held for investment increased by $24.2 million to $7.64 billion, from $7.61 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by higher average balances, which increased to $714.0 million, from $435.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as deposit growth outpaced loan originations.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, and has maintained the federal funds target rate unchanged since December 10, 2025.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a two-basis point decrease and a 27-basis-point increase compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively. The two-basis point decrease was primarily due to a shift in earning-asset mix. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.56%, representing decreases of 20- and 23-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 2.67%, representing a reduction of 29- and 63-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

 At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing$17,624  $14,764  $42,587  $2,860  19.4%
Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 99,015   96,782   92,011   2,233  2.3 
Total nonperforming LHFI 87,266   81,184   81,368   6,082  7.5 
Provision for credit losses 4,965   3,158   3,444   1,807  57.2 
Net charge-offs 2,777   3,170   2,728   (393) (12.4)
Credit quality ratios(1):         
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 113.46%  119.21%  113.08% (5.75) % N/A
ALCL to total LHFI 1.26   1.26   1.21     N/A
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.34   1.34   1.28     N/A
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11   1.06   1.07   0.05  N/A
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15   0.17   0.15   (0.02) N/A

___________________________
N/A = Not applicable.
(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

Our results included a provision for loan credit losses of $5.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.7 million for the linked quarter. The increase was primarily the result of portfolio migration during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The ALCL totaled $99.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a $2.2 million increase compared to the ALCL as of December 31, 2025, and as a percent of total LHFI was unchanged.

Total nonperforming LHFI increased $6.1 million at March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming LHFI was driven by increases in the real estate secured sectors of commercial real estate and construction/land/land development offset by reductions in the sectors of single-family residential real estate and commercial and industrial.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing increased $2.9 million at March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025 and represented 0.22% of total LHFI, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2025. The increase of 30 to 89 days and still accruing past dues was primarily driven by the increases of $1.8 million in the single-family residential real estate sector and increases of $1.2 million in each of the commercial and industrial and multifamily residential real estate sectors, offset by a $1.1 million reduction in the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $16.8 million, an increase of $59,000 from the linked quarter, primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in insurance commission and fee income, which was largely offset by a decrease of $3.4 million in equity method investment (loss) income.

The $3.7 million increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by seasonality in annual renewals and annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.

The $3.4 million decrease in equity method investment (loss) income was primarily driven by a $3.2 million downward adjustment in two limited partnership investments during the current quarter, compared to smaller adjustments recorded in the linked quarter.

The components of equity method investment income are as follows:

 At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Argent investment income$1,754  $1,980  $  $(226) (11.4 )%
Limited partnership investment loss (3,271)  (121)  (1,692)  (3,150) N/M
Total equity method investment (loss) income$(1,517) $1,859  $(1,692) $(3,376) (181.6 )%

___________________________
N/M = Not meaningful

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $63.8 million, an increase of $974,000, or 1.6% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in salaries and employee benefits expense.

The $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven by a $1.7 million increase in incentive compensation expense, including stock based incentive compensation in the current quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI at March 31, 2026, were $7.86 billion, an increase of $193.3 million, or 2.5%, from $7.67 billion at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $278.7 million, or 3.7%, compared to March 31, 2025.
  • Excluding mortgage warehouse LOC, LHFI increased $199.8 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $183.9 million and $30.1 million in commercial and industrial loans and construction/land/land development loans, respectively.

Securities

  • Total securities at March 31, 2026 were $1.17 billion, an increase of $34.2 million, or 3.0%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $10.8 million, or 0.9%, compared to March 31, 2025.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $60.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $6.7 million, or 12.4%, from the linked quarter and a decrease of $29.6 million, or 32.7%, from March 31, 2025.
  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.14 years as of March 31, 2026, compared to 4.15 years as of December 31, 2025.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $8.76 billion, an increase of $449.0 million, or 5.4%, compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $417.9 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2025. $215.0 million of the increase compared to the linked quarter is related to interest-bearing deposits that were repurchased on January 2, 2026, immediately following the sale of such deposits on December 31, 2025.
  • At March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.6% and 23.8%, respectively. At March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%.

Subordinate debentures

  • Total subordinated debentures at March 31, 2026, were $16.6 million, a decrease of $73.0 million, or 81.5%, compared to March 31, 2025, due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.

Capital

  • Total capital at March 31, 2026, was $1.26 billion, an increase of $13.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $80.1 million, or 6.8%, from March 31, 2025.
  • Uses of regulatory capital since the beginning of 2025 consist of the following:
    • Repurchased 616,505 shares of our common stock at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total of $22.6 million, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. There was $31.7 million remaining available for repurchases at March 31, 2026.
    • Redeemed $143.6 million of subordinated debentures, including the amortization of the original issue discount and fair value mark.
    • Declared $23.7 million in dividends to our stockholders.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 12997 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGIN1Q26.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Chris Reigelman
318-497-3177
chris@origin.bank

Media Contact
Ryan Kilpatrick
318-232-7472
rkilpatrick@origin.bank


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
          
Income statement and share amounts(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income$87,244  $86,694  $83,704  $82,136  $78,459 
Provision for credit losses 4,965   3,158   36,820   2,862   3,444 
Noninterest income 16,795   16,736   26,128   1,368   15,602 
Noninterest expense 63,797   62,823   62,028   61,983   62,068 
Income before income tax expense 35,277   37,449   10,984   18,659   28,549 
Income tax expense 7,584   7,933   2,361   4,012   6,138 
Net income$27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647  $22,411 
PTPP earnings(1)$40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521  $31,993 
Basic earnings per common share 0.89   0.95   0.28   0.47   0.72 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.89   0.95   0.27   0.47   0.71 
Dividends declared per common share 0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,942,565   30,964,128   31,183,092   31,192,622   31,205,752 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,203,348   31,168,548   31,363,571   31,327,818   31,412,010 
          
Balance sheet data         
Total LHFI$7,864,221  $7,670,917  $7,537,099  $7,684,446  $7,585,526 
Total LHFI excluding mortgage warehouse LOC 7,341,931   7,142,136   7,064,131   7,109,698   7,181,395 
Total assets 10,188,144   9,724,722   9,791,306   9,678,158   9,750,372 
Total deposits 8,756,268   8,307,247   8,331,830   8,123,036   8,338,412 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,260,275   1,246,685   1,214,756   1,205,769   1,180,177 
          
Performance metrics and capital ratios         
Yield on LHFI 6.06%  6.22%  6.33%  6.33%  6.33%
Yield on interest-earning assets 5.56   5.76   5.89   5.87   5.79 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.66   2.90   3.20   3.20   3.23 
Cost of total deposits 2.05   2.20   2.46   2.47   2.52 
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.71   3.73   3.65   3.61   3.44 
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.11   1.19   0.35   0.60   0.93 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.61   1.64   1.95   0.89   1.32 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 8.86   9.50   2.79   4.94   7.79 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 10.15   10.95   3.22   5.74   9.09 
Book value per common share$40.81  $40.28  $39.23  $38.62  $37.77 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 35.61   35.04   33.95   33.33   32.43 
Efficiency ratio(2) 61.32%  60.74%  56.48%  74.23%  65.99%
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.59   13.54   13.59   13.47   13.57 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.78   13.73   13.79   13.67   13.77 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.97   14.91   15.90   15.68   15.81 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.74   11.86   11.69   11.70   11.47 

__________________________
(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(3) Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. March 31, 2026 ratios are estimated.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
 September 30,
2025
 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
          
Interest and dividend income(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans$114,161  $119,282  $120,096  $121,239  $117,075 
Investment securities-taxable 8,776   8,991   8,767   7,692   8,076 
Investment securities-nontaxable 1,486   1,487   1,523   1,425   968 
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 6,873   4,884   5,753   4,281   6,424 
Total interest and dividend income 131,296   134,644   136,139   134,637   132,543 
Interest expense           
Interest-bearing deposits 43,702   46,510   51,026   50,152   51,779 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 111   102   273   1,216   96 
Subordinated indebtedness 239   1,338   1,136   1,133   2,209 
Total interest expense 44,052   47,950   52,435   52,501   54,084 
Net interest income 87,244   86,694   83,704   82,136   78,459 
Provision for credit losses 4,965   3,158   36,820   2,862   3,444 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 82,279   83,536   46,884   79,274   75,015 
Noninterest income           
Insurance commission and fee income 9,597   5,931   6,598   6,661   7,927 
Service charges and fees 4,951   5,043   4,965   4,927   4,716 
Other fee income 2,295   2,128   2,262   2,809   2,301 
Mortgage banking revenue 563   680   726   1,369   915 
Swap fee income 54   58   1,387   1,435   533 
Change in fair value of equity investments       6,972       
Equity method investment (loss) income (1,517)  1,859   550   (1,909)  (1,692)
Loss on sales of securities, net          (14,448)   
Other income 852   1,037   2,668   524   902 
Total noninterest income 16,795   16,736   26,128   1,368   15,602 
Noninterest expense           
Salaries and employee benefits 38,397   37,015   37,863   38,280   37,731 
Occupancy and equipment, net 6,984   6,961   7,079   7,187   8,544 
Data processing 4,050   3,672   3,526   3,432   2,957 
Office and operations 2,937   3,243   3,184   3,337   2,972 
Professional services 2,649   2,703   1,395   1,285   1,250 
Intangible asset amortization 1,485   1,499   1,583   1,768   1,761 
Electronic banking 1,442   1,545   1,470   1,359   1,354 
Advertising and marketing 1,360   1,746   1,524   1,158   1,133 
Regulatory assessments 1,335   1,528   1,269   1,345   1,392 
Loan-related expenses 895   787   979   669   599 
Other expenses 2,263   2,124   2,156   2,163   2,375 
Total noninterest expense 63,797   62,823   62,028   61,983   62,068 
Income before income tax expense 35,277   37,449   10,984   18,659   28,549 
Income tax expense 7,584   7,933   2,361   4,012   6,138 
Net income$27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647  $22,411 


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands)March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$90,641  $73,122  $94,062  $113,918  $112,888 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 575,562   351,095   532,847   220,193   373,314 
Total cash and cash equivalents 666,203   424,217   626,909   334,111   486,202 
Securities:         
AFS 1,151,402   1,117,176   1,104,789   1,126,721   1,161,368 
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 10,557   10,559   10,559   11,093   11,094 
Securities carried at fair value through income 6,197   6,215   6,203   6,218   6,512 
Total securities 1,168,156   1,133,950   1,121,551   1,144,032   1,178,974 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,193   31,069   31,041   75,181   71,754 
Equity method investments 66,091   67,502   65,643   15,863   18,228 
Loans held for sale 2,935   1,032   312   8,878   10,191 
LHFI 7,864,221   7,670,917   7,537,099   7,684,446   7,585,526 
Less: ALCL 99,015   96,782   96,259   92,426   92,011 
LHFI, net of ALCL 7,765,206   7,574,135   7,440,840   7,592,020   7,493,515 
Premises and equipment, net 126,916   124,249   122,899   122,618   123,847 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 41,968   41,726   41,478   41,265   41,021 
Goodwill 128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679 
Other intangible assets, net 31,877   33,362   34,861   36,444   38,212 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 158,920   164,801   177,093   179,067   159,749 
Total assets$10,188,144  $9,724,722  $9,791,306  $9,678,158  $9,750,372 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$2,062,982  $1,979,875  $2,000,324  $1,841,684  $1,888,808 
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,895,932   5,497,920   5,516,821   5,450,710   5,536,636 
Time deposits 797,354   829,452   814,685   805,642   862,968 
Brokered deposits          25,000   50,000 
Total deposits 8,756,268   8,307,247   8,331,830   8,123,036   8,338,412 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 12,609   19,050   12,790   127,843   12,488 
Subordinated indebtedness 16,569   16,544   89,715   89,657   89,599 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 142,423   135,196   142,215   131,853   129,696 
Total liabilities 8,927,869   8,478,037   8,576,550   8,472,389   8,570,195 
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 154,397   154,762   154,839   156,124   156,220 
Additional paid-in capital 532,773   533,541   532,975   537,819   538,790 
Retained earnings 633,949   612,523   588,106   585,387   575,578 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,844)  (54,141)  (61,164)  (73,561)  (90,411)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,260,275   1,246,685   1,214,756   1,205,769   1,180,177 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,188,144  $9,724,722  $9,791,306  $9,678,158  $9,750,372 


 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
          
LHFI(Dollars in thousands)
Owner-occupied commercial real estate$999,440  $1,004,801  $986,859  $972,788  $937,985 
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,511,138   1,519,104   1,520,020   1,455,771   1,445,864 
Construction/land/land development 641,273   611,220   615,778   653,748   798,609 
Single-family residential real estate 1,442,792   1,444,611   1,460,696   1,465,535   1,465,192 
Multifamily residential real estate 555,527   553,149   540,601   529,899   489,765 
Total real estate loans 5,150,170   5,132,885   5,123,954   5,077,741   5,137,415 
Commercial and industrial 2,173,126   1,989,218   1,919,782   2,011,178   2,022,085 
Mortgage warehouse LOC 522,290   528,781   472,968   574,748   404,131 
Consumer 18,635   20,033   20,395   20,779   21,895 
Total LHFI 7,864,221   7,670,917   7,537,099   7,684,446   7,585,526 
Less: ALCL 99,015   96,782   96,259   92,426   92,011 
LHFI, net$7,765,206  $7,574,135  $7,440,840  $7,592,020  $7,493,515 
          
Nonperforming assets(1)         
Nonperforming LHFI         
Commercial real estate$19,891  $13,212  $11,736  $12,814  $5,465 
Construction/land/land development 19,427   16,388   17,047   17,720   17,694 
Single-family residential real estate 37,809   39,480   41,964   35,592   38,306 
Multifamily residential real estate       2,404   2,404   2,443 
Commercial and industrial 10,074   11,919   15,043   16,655   17,325 
Consumer 65   185   88   130   135 
Total nonperforming LHFI 87,266   81,184   88,282   85,315   81,368 
Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 1,007   694   577   1,991   1,990 
Total nonperforming assets$88,273  $81,878  $88,859  $87,306  $83,358 
Classified assets$154,599  $148,322  $138,910  $129,628  $129,666 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 17,624   14,764   7,739   12,495   42,587 
          
Allowance for loan credit losses         
Balance at beginning of period$96,782  $96,259  $92,426  $92,011  $91,060 
Provision for loan credit losses 5,010   3,693   35,216   2,715   3,679 
Loans charged off 3,963   4,328   32,206   3,700   4,848 
Loan recoveries 1,186   1,158   823   1,400   2,120 
Net charge-offs 2,777   3,170   31,383   2,300   2,728 
Balance at end of period$99,015  $96,782  $96,259  $92,426  $92,011 
          
Credit quality ratios         
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87%  0.84%  0.91%  0.90%  0.85%
Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 1.12   1.07   1.18   1.14   1.10 
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11   1.06   1.17   1.11   1.07 
Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.22   0.19   0.10   0.16   0.56 
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 113.46   119.21   109.04   108.33   113.08 
ALCL to total LHFI 1.26   1.26   1.28   1.20   1.21 
ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse LOC(2) 1.34   1.34   1.35   1.29   1.28 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15   0.17   1.65   0.12   0.15 

____________________________
(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average Balance Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average Balance Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate(1)
                  
Assets(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate$2,506,193 $35,222 5.70% $2,523,465 $37,165 5.84% $2,448,099 $35,111 5.82%
Construction/land/land development 628,332  10,402 6.71   607,799  10,563 6.89   821,754  13,913 6.87 
Single-family residential real estate 1,448,774  19,765 5.53   1,452,741  19,894 5.43   1,438,618  19,305 5.44 
Multifamily residential real estate 549,475  8,104 5.98   564,700  9,027 6.34   471,304  6,729 5.79 
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,076,837  33,910 6.62   1,986,638  34,505 6.89   2,004,034  36,422 7.37 
Mortgage warehouse LOC 406,072  6,389 6.38   455,244  7,723 6.73   289,521  5,047 7.07 
Consumer 19,823  345 7.06   20,746  374 7.15   22,709  417 7.45 
LHFI 7,635,506  114,137 6.06   7,611,333  119,251 6.22   7,496,039  116,944 6.33 
Loans held for sale 1,712  24 5.69   1,639  31 7.50   8,590  131 6.18 
Loans receivable 7,637,218  114,161 6.06   7,612,972  119,282 6.22   7,504,629  117,075 6.33 
Investment securities-taxable 1,017,777  8,776 3.50   1,019,830  8,991 3.50   1,021,904  8,076 3.21 
Investment securities-nontaxable 183,691  1,486 3.28   180,862  1,487 3.26   140,875  968 2.79 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,112  399 5.20   31,228  449 5.70   71,669  416 2.35 
Interest-earning balances due from banks 713,959  6,474 3.68   435,241  4,435 4.04   543,821  6,008 4.48 
Total interest-earning assets 9,583,757  131,296 5.56   9,280,133  134,644 5.76   9,282,898  132,543 5.79 
Noninterest-earning assets 542,734      549,619      525,317    
Total assets$10,126,491     $9,829,752     $9,808,215    
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Liabilities                 
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Interest-bearing demand deposits$2,068,810 $11,901 2.33% $1,788,612 $11,728 2.60% $2,081,567 $14,654 2.86%
Money market deposits 3,487,443  24,783 2.88   3,466,849  27,088 3.10   3,137,768  27,013 3.49 
Savings deposits 301,161  852 1.15   301,596  942 1.24   319,375  1,277 1.62 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,857,414  37,536 2.60   5,557,057  39,758 2.84   5,538,710  42,944 3.14 
Time deposits 811,939  6,166 3.08   812,766  6,752 3.30   972,176  8,835 3.69 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,669,353  43,702 2.66   6,369,823  46,510 2.90   6,510,886  51,779 3.23 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 16,434  111 2.74   15,155  102 2.67   14,148  96 2.75 
Subordinated indebtedness 16,558  239 5.85   42,641  1,338 12.45   124,133  2,209 7.22 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,702,345  44,052 2.67   6,427,619  47,950 2.96   6,649,167  54,084 3.30 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,978,098      2,002,102      1,837,365    
Other liabilities 178,160      167,153      154,934    
Total liabilities 8,858,603      8,596,874      8,641,466    
Stockholders’ Equity 1,267,888      1,232,878      1,166,749    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,126,491     $9,829,752     $9,808,215    
Net interest spread    2.89%     2.80%     2.49%
NIM  $87,244 3.69    $86,694 3.71    $78,459 3.43 
NIM-FTE(2)  $87,748 3.71    $87,210 3.73    $78,837 3.44 

____________________________
(1) Yields/Rates are calculated on an actual/actual day count basis.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
 $
Impact		 EPS
Impact(1)		 $
Impact		 EPS
Impact(1)		 $
Impact		 EPS
Impact(1)		 $
Impact		 EPS
Impact(1)		 $
Impact		 EPS
Impact(1)
                    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:                  
Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud$  $  $  $  $(206) $(0.01) $  $  $  $ 
Notable interest expense items:                  
OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption       (783)  (0.02)              (681)  (0.02)
Notable provision expense items:                  
Provision (expense) release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity       (10)     (1,670)  (0.04)        375   0.01 
Provision expense related to borrower fraud       (13)     (29,545)  (0.74)            
Notable noninterest income items(2):                
Loss on sales of securities, net                   (14,448)  (0.36)      
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities             6,972   0.18             
Net loss on OREO properties(2)                   (158)     (212)  (0.01)
BOLI payout                         208   0.01 
Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 438   0.01   483   0.01   2,077   0.05             
Notable noninterest expense items:                
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (542)  (0.01)  (698)  (0.02)  (112)     (530)  (0.01)  (543)  (0.01)
Operating expense related to strategicOptimize Origininitiatives(3)       (51)     (577)  (0.01)  (428)  (0.01)  (1,615)  (0.04)
Operating expense related to borrower fraud (473)  (0.01)  (587)  (0.01)  (285)  (0.01)            
Employee Retention Credit                         213   0.01 
Total notable items$(577)  (0.01) $(1,659)  (0.04) $(23,346)  (0.59) $(15,564)  (0.39) $(2,255)  (0.06)

____________________________
(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.
(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.
(3) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and, accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $51,000 and $577,000 operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $40,000 and $27,000, respectively, that were included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.

 
Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025
          
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:         
Net income$27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647  $22,411 
Provision for credit losses 4,965   3,158   36,820   2,862   3,444 
Income tax expense 7,584   7,933   2,361   4,012   6,138 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521  $31,993 
          
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:         
PTPP earnings$40,242  $40,607  $47,804  $21,521  $31,993 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 90   92   92   91   90 
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365   365   365   365   365 
PTPP earnings, annualized$163,204  $161,104  $189,657  $86,320  $129,749 
Divided by total average assets 10,126,491   9,829,752   9,727,414   9,715,923   9,808,215 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.11%  1.19%  0.35%  0.60%  0.93%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.61   1.64   1.95   0.89   1.32 
          
Calculation of tangible book value per common share:
Total common stockholders’ equity$1,260,275  $1,246,685  $1,214,756  $1,205,769  $1,180,177 
Goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Other intangible assets, net (31,877)  (33,362)  (34,861)  (36,444)  (38,212)
Tangible common equity 1,099,719   1,084,644   1,051,216   1,040,646   1,013,286 
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,879,462   30,952,428   30,967,768   31,224,718   31,244,006 
Book value per common share (GAAP)$40.81  $40.28  $39.23  $38.62  $37.77 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 35.61   35.04   33.95   33.33   32.43 
          
Calculation of ROATCE:        
Net income$27,693  $29,516  $8,623  $14,647  $22,411 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 90   92   92   91   90 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 365   365   365   365   365 
Annualized net income$112,311  $117,102  $34,211  $58,749  $90,889 
          
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,267,888  $1,232,878  $1,227,431  $1,190,331  $1,166,749 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (32,679)  (34,293)  (35,741)  (37,459)  (38,254)
Average tangible common equity 1,106,530   1,069,906   1,063,011   1,024,193   999,816 
          
ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 8.86%  9.50%  2.79%  4.94%  7.79%
ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 10.15   10.95   3.22   5.74   9.09 



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