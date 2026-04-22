Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2026

RUSTON, La., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $27.7 million, or $0.89 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $29.5 million, or $0.95 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $40.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $40.6 million for the linked quarter.

“I am proud of our results this quarter and the strategic path that we are on as we continue to Optimize Origin in all that we do,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “We have been deliberate in building a business that can deliver strong, long-term performance, and the first quarter is another example of that progress.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

In January 2025, we announced our Optimize Origin initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture, and it continues to be an important part of our corporate DNA.

Built on three primary pillars: Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency Balance Sheet Optimization Culture & Employee Engagement

As announced in our Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release, we updated our near term ROAA run rate target to 1.15% or higher by 4Q26, as we continue towards our ultimate target of a top quartile ROAA.





Financial Highlights

Net interest income was $87.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $550,000, or 0.6%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level ever recorded.

Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) declined two basis points to 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Our net interest spread increased to 2.89%, or nine basis points, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level since the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Annualized ROAA was 1.11% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting a decrease of eight basis points, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.86 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $193.3 million, or 2.5%, compared to December 31, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“mortgage warehouse LOC”), were $7.34 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $199.8 million, or 2.8%, compared to December 31, 2025.

Total deposits were $8.76 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $449.0 million, or 5.4%, compared to December 31, 2025, which includes an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $215.0 million that were repurchased on January 2, 2026, immediately following the sale of such deposits on December 31, 2025.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we repurchased 165,500 shares of our common stock at an average price of $41.27 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes.

During April 2026, our board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.15 to $0.25 per share, a 67% increase, reflecting balance sheet strength and earnings durability.





Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $87.2 million, an increase of $550,000, or 0.6%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The expansion in net interest income was primarily driven by a $3.9 million decrease in interest expense, mainly offset by a $3.3 million decrease in interest income.

The $3.9 million decrease in interest expense was mainly attributable to reductions of $2.3 million and $1.1 million in interest expense on money market deposit and subordinated debentures, respectively. The reduction in interest expense on money market deposits was primarily due to lower interest rates, as the average interest rate paid on money market deposits declined 22 basis points to 2.88%, from 3.10% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The lower interest expense on subordinated debentures was primarily attributable to the redemption of $74.0 million of subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The $3.3 million decrease in interest income was primarily due to a $5.1 million decrease in interest income on loans held for investment, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks. The decrease in interest income on loans held for investment was mainly attributable to lower yields and two fewer calendar days, which reduced interest income by $3.1 million and $2.5 million, respectively, partially offset by higher average balances. Of the $3.1 million decrease in interest income attributable to lower yields, $1.4 million, $906,000 and $500,000 were attributable to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily residential real estate loans, respectively. Average balances in loans held for investment increased by $24.2 million to $7.64 billion, from $7.61 billion during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The increase in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks was primarily driven by higher average balances, which increased to $714.0 million, from $435.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as deposit growth outpaced loan originations.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, and has maintained the federal funds target rate unchanged since December 10, 2025.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, representing a two-basis point decrease and a 27-basis-point increase compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively. The two-basis point decrease was primarily due to a shift in earning-asset mix. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.56%, representing decreases of 20- and 23-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 2.67%, representing a reduction of 29- and 63-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended March 31, 2025, respectively.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing $ 17,624 $ 14,764 $ 42,587 $ 2,860 19.4 % Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 99,015 96,782 92,011 2,233 2.3 Total nonperforming LHFI 87,266 81,184 81,368 6,082 7.5 Provision for credit losses 4,965 3,158 3,444 1,807 57.2 Net charge-offs 2,777 3,170 2,728 (393 ) (12.4 ) Credit quality ratios(1): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 113.46 % 119.21 % 113.08 % (5.75) % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.26 1.21 — N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.34 1.34 1.28 — N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11 1.06 1.07 0.05 N/A Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15 0.17 0.15 (0.02 ) N/A

___________________________

N/A = Not applicable.

(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Our results included a provision for loan credit losses of $5.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.7 million for the linked quarter. The increase was primarily the result of portfolio migration during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The ALCL totaled $99.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a $2.2 million increase compared to the ALCL as of December 31, 2025, and as a percent of total LHFI was unchanged.

Total nonperforming LHFI increased $6.1 million at March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming LHFI was driven by increases in the real estate secured sectors of commercial real estate and construction/land/land development offset by reductions in the sectors of single-family residential real estate and commercial and industrial.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing increased $2.9 million at March 31, 2026, when compared to December 31, 2025 and represented 0.22% of total LHFI, compared to 0.19% as of December 31, 2025. The increase of 30 to 89 days and still accruing past dues was primarily driven by the increases of $1.8 million in the single-family residential real estate sector and increases of $1.2 million in each of the commercial and industrial and multifamily residential real estate sectors, offset by a $1.1 million reduction in the commercial real estate sector.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $16.8 million, an increase of $59,000 from the linked quarter, primarily driven by an increase of $3.7 million in insurance commission and fee income, which was largely offset by a decrease of $3.4 million in equity method investment (loss) income.

The $3.7 million increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by seasonality in annual renewals and annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.

The $3.4 million decrease in equity method investment (loss) income was primarily driven by a $3.2 million downward adjustment in two limited partnership investments during the current quarter, compared to smaller adjustments recorded in the linked quarter.

The components of equity method investment income are as follows:

At and For the Three Months Ended $ Change % Change

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2025 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter

Argent investment income $ 1,754 $ 1,980 $ — $ (226 ) (11.4 )% Limited partnership investment loss (3,271 ) (121 ) (1,692 ) (3,150 ) N/M

Total equity method investment (loss) income $ (1,517 ) $ 1,859 $ (1,692 ) $ (3,376 ) (181.6 )%

___________________________

N/M = Not meaningful

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $63.8 million, an increase of $974,000, or 1.6% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in salaries and employee benefits expense.

The $1.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was driven by a $1.7 million increase in incentive compensation expense, including stock based incentive compensation in the current quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at March 31, 2026, were $7.86 billion, an increase of $193.3 million, or 2.5%, from $7.67 billion at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $278.7 million, or 3.7%, compared to March 31, 2025.

Excluding mortgage warehouse LOC, LHFI increased $199.8 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $183.9 million and $30.1 million in commercial and industrial loans and construction/land/land development loans, respectively.

Securities

Total securities at March 31, 2026 were $1.17 billion, an increase of $34.2 million, or 3.0%, from $1.13 billion at December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $10.8 million, or 0.9%, compared to March 31, 2025.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $60.8 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $6.7 million, or 12.4%, from the linked quarter and a decrease of $29.6 million, or 32.7%, from March 31, 2025.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.14 years as of March 31, 2026, compared to 4.15 years as of December 31, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits at March 31, 2026, were $8.76 billion, an increase of $449.0 million, or 5.4%, compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $417.9 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2025. $215.0 million of the increase compared to the linked quarter is related to interest-bearing deposits that were repurchased on January 2, 2026, immediately following the sale of such deposits on December 31, 2025.

At March 31, 2026, and December 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.6% and 23.8%, respectively. At March 31, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.7%.

Subordinate debentures

Total subordinated debentures at March 31, 2026, were $16.6 million, a decrease of $73.0 million, or 81.5%, compared to March 31, 2025, due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative.

Capital

Total capital at March 31, 2026, was $1.26 billion, an increase of $13.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to December 31, 2025, and an increase of $80.1 million, or 6.8%, from March 31, 2025.

Uses of regulatory capital since the beginning of 2025 consist of the following: Repurchased 616,505 shares of our common stock at an average price of $36.72 per share, for a total of $22.6 million, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. There was $31.7 million remaining available for repurchases at March 31, 2026. Redeemed $143.6 million of subordinated debentures, including the amortization of the original issue discount and fair value mark. Declared $23.7 million in dividends to our stockholders.







Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 12997 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGIN1Q26.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 57 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 87,244 $ 86,694 $ 83,704 $ 82,136 $ 78,459 Provision for credit losses 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 Noninterest income 16,795 16,736 26,128 1,368 15,602 Noninterest expense 63,797 62,823 62,028 61,983 62,068 Income before income tax expense 35,277 37,449 10,984 18,659 28,549 Income tax expense 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 Net income $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 PTPP earnings(1) $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 Basic earnings per common share 0.89 0.95 0.28 0.47 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share 0.89 0.95 0.27 0.47 0.71 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,942,565 30,964,128 31,183,092 31,192,622 31,205,752 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,203,348 31,168,548 31,363,571 31,327,818 31,412,010 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,864,221 $ 7,670,917 $ 7,537,099 $ 7,684,446 $ 7,585,526 Total LHFI excluding mortgage warehouse LOC 7,341,931 7,142,136 7,064,131 7,109,698 7,181,395 Total assets 10,188,144 9,724,722 9,791,306 9,678,158 9,750,372 Total deposits 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 Total stockholders’ equity 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.06 % 6.22 % 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.33 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.56 5.76 5.89 5.87 5.79 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.66 2.90 3.20 3.20 3.23 Cost of total deposits 2.05 2.20 2.46 2.47 2.52 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.71 3.73 3.65 3.61 3.44 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.11 1.19 0.35 0.60 0.93 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.61 1.64 1.95 0.89 1.32 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 8.86 9.50 2.79 4.94 7.79 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 10.15 10.95 3.22 5.74 9.09 Book value per common share $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 Tangible book value per common share(1) 35.61 35.04 33.95 33.33 32.43 Efficiency ratio(2) 61.32 % 60.74 % 56.48 % 74.23 % 65.99 % Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.59 13.54 13.59 13.47 13.57 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.78 13.73 13.79 13.67 13.77 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.97 14.91 15.90 15.68 15.81 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.74 11.86 11.69 11.70 11.47

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(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, and ROATCE are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(3) Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. March 31, 2026 ratios are estimated.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 114,161 $ 119,282 $ 120,096 $ 121,239 $ 117,075 Investment securities-taxable 8,776 8,991 8,767 7,692 8,076 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,486 1,487 1,523 1,425 968 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 6,873 4,884 5,753 4,281 6,424 Total interest and dividend income 131,296 134,644 136,139 134,637 132,543 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 43,702 46,510 51,026 50,152 51,779 FHLB advances and other borrowings 111 102 273 1,216 96 Subordinated indebtedness 239 1,338 1,136 1,133 2,209 Total interest expense 44,052 47,950 52,435 52,501 54,084 Net interest income 87,244 86,694 83,704 82,136 78,459 Provision for credit losses 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 82,279 83,536 46,884 79,274 75,015 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 9,597 5,931 6,598 6,661 7,927 Service charges and fees 4,951 5,043 4,965 4,927 4,716 Other fee income 2,295 2,128 2,262 2,809 2,301 Mortgage banking revenue 563 680 726 1,369 915 Swap fee income 54 58 1,387 1,435 533 Change in fair value of equity investments — — 6,972 — — Equity method investment (loss) income (1,517 ) 1,859 550 (1,909 ) (1,692 ) Loss on sales of securities, net — — — (14,448 ) — Other income 852 1,037 2,668 524 902 Total noninterest income 16,795 16,736 26,128 1,368 15,602 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 38,397 37,015 37,863 38,280 37,731 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,984 6,961 7,079 7,187 8,544 Data processing 4,050 3,672 3,526 3,432 2,957 Office and operations 2,937 3,243 3,184 3,337 2,972 Professional services 2,649 2,703 1,395 1,285 1,250 Intangible asset amortization 1,485 1,499 1,583 1,768 1,761 Electronic banking 1,442 1,545 1,470 1,359 1,354 Advertising and marketing 1,360 1,746 1,524 1,158 1,133 Regulatory assessments 1,335 1,528 1,269 1,345 1,392 Loan-related expenses 895 787 979 669 599 Other expenses 2,263 2,124 2,156 2,163 2,375 Total noninterest expense 63,797 62,823 62,028 61,983 62,068 Income before income tax expense 35,277 37,449 10,984 18,659 28,549 Income tax expense 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 Net income $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 90,641 $ 73,122 $ 94,062 $ 113,918 $ 112,888 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 575,562 351,095 532,847 220,193 373,314 Total cash and cash equivalents 666,203 424,217 626,909 334,111 486,202 Securities: AFS 1,151,402 1,117,176 1,104,789 1,126,721 1,161,368 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 10,557 10,559 10,559 11,093 11,094 Securities carried at fair value through income 6,197 6,215 6,203 6,218 6,512 Total securities 1,168,156 1,133,950 1,121,551 1,144,032 1,178,974 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,193 31,069 31,041 75,181 71,754 Equity method investments 66,091 67,502 65,643 15,863 18,228 Loans held for sale 2,935 1,032 312 8,878 10,191 LHFI 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 Less: ALCL 99,015 96,782 96,259 92,426 92,011 LHFI, net of ALCL 7,765,206 7,574,135 7,440,840 7,592,020 7,493,515 Premises and equipment, net 126,916 124,249 122,899 122,618 123,847 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 41,968 41,726 41,478 41,265 41,021 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 31,877 33,362 34,861 36,444 38,212 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 158,920 164,801 177,093 179,067 159,749 Total assets $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 2,062,982 $ 1,979,875 $ 2,000,324 $ 1,841,684 $ 1,888,808 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,895,932 5,497,920 5,516,821 5,450,710 5,536,636 Time deposits 797,354 829,452 814,685 805,642 862,968 Brokered deposits — — — 25,000 50,000 Total deposits 8,756,268 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 FHLB advances and other borrowings 12,609 19,050 12,790 127,843 12,488 Subordinated indebtedness 16,569 16,544 89,715 89,657 89,599 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 142,423 135,196 142,215 131,853 129,696 Total liabilities 8,927,869 8,478,037 8,576,550 8,472,389 8,570,195 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 154,397 154,762 154,839 156,124 156,220 Additional paid-in capital 532,773 533,541 532,975 537,819 538,790 Retained earnings 633,949 612,523 588,106 585,387 575,578 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,844 ) (54,141 ) (61,164 ) (73,561 ) (90,411 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,260,275 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,188,144 $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner-occupied commercial real estate $ 999,440 $ 1,004,801 $ 986,859 $ 972,788 $ 937,985 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,511,138 1,519,104 1,520,020 1,455,771 1,445,864 Construction/land/land development 641,273 611,220 615,778 653,748 798,609 Single-family residential real estate 1,442,792 1,444,611 1,460,696 1,465,535 1,465,192 Multifamily residential real estate 555,527 553,149 540,601 529,899 489,765 Total real estate loans 5,150,170 5,132,885 5,123,954 5,077,741 5,137,415 Commercial and industrial 2,173,126 1,989,218 1,919,782 2,011,178 2,022,085 Mortgage warehouse LOC 522,290 528,781 472,968 574,748 404,131 Consumer 18,635 20,033 20,395 20,779 21,895 Total LHFI 7,864,221 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 Less: ALCL 99,015 96,782 96,259 92,426 92,011 LHFI, net $ 7,765,206 $ 7,574,135 $ 7,440,840 $ 7,592,020 $ 7,493,515 Nonperforming assets(1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 19,891 $ 13,212 $ 11,736 $ 12,814 $ 5,465 Construction/land/land development 19,427 16,388 17,047 17,720 17,694 Single-family residential real estate 37,809 39,480 41,964 35,592 38,306 Multifamily residential real estate — — 2,404 2,404 2,443 Commercial and industrial 10,074 11,919 15,043 16,655 17,325 Consumer 65 185 88 130 135 Total nonperforming LHFI 87,266 81,184 88,282 85,315 81,368 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 1,007 694 577 1,991 1,990 Total nonperforming assets $ 88,273 $ 81,878 $ 88,859 $ 87,306 $ 83,358 Classified assets $ 154,599 $ 148,322 $ 138,910 $ 129,628 $ 129,666 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 17,624 14,764 7,739 12,495 42,587 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 Provision for loan credit losses 5,010 3,693 35,216 2,715 3,679 Loans charged off 3,963 4,328 32,206 3,700 4,848 Loan recoveries 1,186 1,158 823 1,400 2,120 Net charge-offs 2,777 3,170 31,383 2,300 2,728 Balance at end of period $ 99,015 $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.87 % 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.85 % Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 1.12 1.07 1.18 1.14 1.10 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.11 1.06 1.17 1.11 1.07 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.22 0.19 0.10 0.16 0.56 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 113.46 119.21 109.04 108.33 113.08 ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.26 1.28 1.20 1.21 ALCL to total LHFI excl. mortgage warehouse LOC(2) 1.34 1.34 1.35 1.29 1.28 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15 0.17 1.65 0.12 0.15

____________________________

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.

(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the mortgage warehouse LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, mortgage warehouse LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(1) Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,506,193 $ 35,222 5.70 % $ 2,523,465 $ 37,165 5.84 % $ 2,448,099 $ 35,111 5.82 % Construction/land/land development 628,332 10,402 6.71 607,799 10,563 6.89 821,754 13,913 6.87 Single-family residential real estate 1,448,774 19,765 5.53 1,452,741 19,894 5.43 1,438,618 19,305 5.44 Multifamily residential real estate 549,475 8,104 5.98 564,700 9,027 6.34 471,304 6,729 5.79 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,076,837 33,910 6.62 1,986,638 34,505 6.89 2,004,034 36,422 7.37 Mortgage warehouse LOC 406,072 6,389 6.38 455,244 7,723 6.73 289,521 5,047 7.07 Consumer 19,823 345 7.06 20,746 374 7.15 22,709 417 7.45 LHFI 7,635,506 114,137 6.06 7,611,333 119,251 6.22 7,496,039 116,944 6.33 Loans held for sale 1,712 24 5.69 1,639 31 7.50 8,590 131 6.18 Loans receivable 7,637,218 114,161 6.06 7,612,972 119,282 6.22 7,504,629 117,075 6.33 Investment securities-taxable 1,017,777 8,776 3.50 1,019,830 8,991 3.50 1,021,904 8,076 3.21 Investment securities-nontaxable 183,691 1,486 3.28 180,862 1,487 3.26 140,875 968 2.79 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,112 399 5.20 31,228 449 5.70 71,669 416 2.35 Interest-earning balances due from banks 713,959 6,474 3.68 435,241 4,435 4.04 543,821 6,008 4.48 Total interest-earning assets 9,583,757 131,296 5.56 9,280,133 134,644 5.76 9,282,898 132,543 5.79 Noninterest-earning assets 542,734 549,619 525,317 Total assets $ 10,126,491 $ 9,829,752 $ 9,808,215 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,068,810 $ 11,901 2.33 % $ 1,788,612 $ 11,728 2.60 % $ 2,081,567 $ 14,654 2.86 % Money market deposits 3,487,443 24,783 2.88 3,466,849 27,088 3.10 3,137,768 27,013 3.49 Savings deposits 301,161 852 1.15 301,596 942 1.24 319,375 1,277 1.62 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 5,857,414 37,536 2.60 5,557,057 39,758 2.84 5,538,710 42,944 3.14 Time deposits 811,939 6,166 3.08 812,766 6,752 3.30 972,176 8,835 3.69 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,669,353 43,702 2.66 6,369,823 46,510 2.90 6,510,886 51,779 3.23 FHLB advances and other borrowings 16,434 111 2.74 15,155 102 2.67 14,148 96 2.75 Subordinated indebtedness 16,558 239 5.85 42,641 1,338 12.45 124,133 2,209 7.22 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,702,345 44,052 2.67 6,427,619 47,950 2.96 6,649,167 54,084 3.30 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,978,098 2,002,102 1,837,365 Other liabilities 178,160 167,153 154,934 Total liabilities 8,858,603 8,596,874 8,641,466 Stockholders’ Equity 1,267,888 1,232,878 1,166,749 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,126,491 $ 9,829,752 $ 9,808,215 Net interest spread 2.89 % 2.80 % 2.49 % NIM $ 87,244 3.69 $ 86,694 3.71 $ 78,459 3.43 NIM-FTE(2) $ 87,748 3.71 $ 87,210 3.73 $ 78,837 3.44

____________________________

(1) Yields/Rates are calculated on an actual/actual day count basis.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 $

Impact EPS

Impact(1) $

Impact EPS

Impact(1) $

Impact EPS

Impact(1) $

Impact EPS

Impact(1) $

Impact EPS

Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption — — (783 ) (0.02 ) — — — — (681 ) (0.02 ) Notable provision expense items: Provision (expense) release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity — — (10 ) — (1,670 ) (0.04 ) — — 375 0.01 Provision expense related to borrower fraud — — (13 ) — (29,545 ) (0.74 ) — — — — Notable noninterest income items(2): Loss on sales of securities, net — — — — — — (14,448 ) (0.36 ) — — Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — — — — 6,972 0.18 — — — — Net loss on OREO properties(2) — — — — — — (158 ) — (212 ) (0.01 ) BOLI payout — — — — — — — — 208 0.01 Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 438 0.01 483 0.01 2,077 0.05 — — — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (542 ) (0.01 ) (698 ) (0.02 ) (112 ) — (530 ) (0.01 ) (543 ) (0.01 ) Operating expense related to strategicOptimize Origininitiatives(3) — — (51 ) — (577 ) (0.01 ) (428 ) (0.01 ) (1,615 ) (0.04 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (473 ) (0.01 ) (587 ) (0.01 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) — — — — Employee Retention Credit — — — — — — — — 213 0.01 Total notable items $ (577 ) (0.01 ) $ (1,659 ) (0.04 ) $ (23,346 ) (0.59 ) $ (15,564 ) (0.39 ) $ (2,255 ) (0.06 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) Operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives are expected to be immaterial and, accordingly, will no longer be separately tracked beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The $51,000 and $577,000 operating expenses related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $40,000 and $27,000, respectively, that were included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At and For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 Provision for credit losses 4,965 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 Income tax expense 7,584 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 40,242 $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 Divided by number of days in the quarter 90 92 92 91 90 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 163,204 $ 161,104 $ 189,657 $ 86,320 $ 129,749 Divided by total average assets 10,126,491 9,829,752 9,727,414 9,715,923 9,808,215 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.11 % 1.19 % 0.35 % 0.60 % 0.93 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.61 1.64 1.95 0.89 1.32 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,260,275 $ 1,246,685 $ 1,214,756 $ 1,205,769 $ 1,180,177 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (31,877 ) (33,362 ) (34,861 ) (36,444 ) (38,212 ) Tangible common equity 1,099,719 1,084,644 1,051,216 1,040,646 1,013,286 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,879,462 30,952,428 30,967,768 31,224,718 31,244,006 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 40.81 $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 35.61 35.04 33.95 33.33 32.43 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 27,693 $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 Divided by number of days in the quarter 90 92 92 91 90 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 365 Annualized net income $ 112,311 $ 117,102 $ 34,211 $ 58,749 $ 90,889 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,267,888 $ 1,232,878 $ 1,227,431 $ 1,190,331 $ 1,166,749 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (32,679 ) (34,293 ) (35,741 ) (37,459 ) (38,254 ) Average tangible common equity 1,106,530 1,069,906 1,063,011 1,024,193 999,816 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 8.86 % 9.50 % 2.79 % 4.94 % 7.79 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 10.15 10.95 3.22 5.74 9.09



