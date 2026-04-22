Alzai Health Corp. Files Final Prospectus in Connection With Initial Public Offering

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TORONTO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzai Health Corp. (TSXV: ALZI) (“Alzai” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final long form prospectus dated April 21, 2026 (the “Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario for an initial public offering of a minimum of 8,000,000 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) and up to a maximum of 10,000,000 Units at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,200,000 and a maximum of $4,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of ‎24 months ‎following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Corporation, such that in the event that the closing price of the Corporation’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) is equal to or greater than $0.90 for any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Corporation may provide notice to the holders of the Warrants that the expiry time of the Warrants shall be accelerated to the date which is 30 days from the date of such notice, subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Agent”) is acting as the exclusive agent for the Offering, on a best efforts basis, pursuant to an agency agreement between the Corporation and the Agent. The Agent will receive commission equal to 7% of the proceeds of the Offering (reduced to 2% of proceeds from investors on the president’s list), agent’s warrants equal to 7% of the total number of Units issued in the Offering (reduced to 2% of Units issued to investors on the president’s list) (the “Agent’s Warrants”), and a corporate finance fee of $45,000 (of which $22,500 is payable in cash and $22,500 is payable in Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per Common Share). Each Agent’s Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 21, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), or such date as may be mutually agreed to by the Corporation and the Agent, and is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on or about May 21, 2026 under the trading symbol “ALZI”.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for research and development, sales and marketing and general working capital, as more particularly described in the Prospectus.

Access to the Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus, and any amendment thereto, is now accessible on the Corporation’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may also be obtained, without charge, by emailing info@alzaihealth.com and providing the Corporation an email address or address.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to “U.S. persons” (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

About Alzai Health Corp.

Alzai is a health technology company. Alzai’s current product offering is an artificial intelligence driven, non-invasive Alzheimer’s Disease / Alzheimer’s Disease-related dementia risk screening solution that uses only pre-existing patient data found in routine clinical records. Alzai’s risk screening solution enables earlier identification of cognitive decline, a massive unmet need as ~80% of Alzheimer’s patients are diagnosed past the mild stages of the disease. Through risk screening, Alzai supports timely diagnosis, intervention, prevention, and improved patient outcomes for efficient population-level disease management across payors, providers, and clinical research.

Hayim Raclaw

Chief Executive Officer, Director

E: info@alzaihealth.com

T: 416-862-4351

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering and the timing and terms thereof, the use of proceeds, the trading of the Corporation’s common shares on the TSXV and the timing thereof. The words “expected”, “will”, “will have”, “will be”, “estimated” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Corporation believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.