TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

 | Source: TowneBank TowneBank

SUFFOLK, Va., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $40.99 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $43.71 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) were $66.73 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, in the current quarter compared to $44.10 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

"TowneBank posted a strong first quarter achieving record total revenues of $246 million. We continue to invest in top talent across our Carolina footprint while maintaining a disciplined focus on credit quality, liquidity and robust capital levels to support future growth. Our Main Street Banking model remains well positioned to perform across a broad range of economic conditions," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2026:

  • Towne successfully completed the acquisition of Dogwood State Bank ("Dogwood"), in January 2026. Included in that acquisition were $1.95 billion in loans, $190.08 million in securities, and $1.93 billion in deposits.
  • Total revenues were a record $246.45 million, an increase of $63.35 million, or 34.60%, compared to first quarter 2025. Net interest income increased $52.46 million, driven by an increase in interest income. Noninterest income increased $10.89 million.
  • Total deposits were $18.48 billion, an increase of 11.94%, or $1.97 billion, in comparison to December 31, 2025. Excluding $1.93 billion in Dogwood acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $39.64 million, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $524.24 million, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter driven by acquired deposits of $544.48 million.
  • Loans held for investment were $15.26 billion, an increase of $1.93 billion, or 14.44%, compared to December 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans would have decreased $26.20 million, or 0.20%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 5.85% compared to 8.27% in first quarter 2025. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 9.58% compared to 11.50% in first quarter 2025.
  • Net interest margin was 3.58% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.60%, including purchase accounting accretion of 11 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.14% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.17%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points.
  • Net interest margin increased 2 basis points and spread increased 4 basis points, compared to the linked quarter, which included purchase accounting accretion of 15 basis points. Accretion related to the Dogwood transaction was compressed compared to previous transactions due to the Company's adoption of the new accounting standard expanding the use of the gross-up approach for purchased loans effective January 1, 2026.
  • We expect net interest income to be impacted by net purchase accounting accretion income of $8.34 million and $9.12 million in the remainder of 2026 and 2027, respectively.
  • The effective tax rate was 18.19% in the quarter compared to 12.30% in first quarter 2025 and 23.72% in the linked quarter. The change in the effective rate from first quarter 2026 to 2025 was due to increases in state tax expense and nondeductible merger and acquisition expenses. The lower effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to the increase in credits and losses related to LIHTC investment properties.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $172.94 million in first quarter 2026 compared to $120.48 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.67%, represented 76.65% of earning assets at March 31, 2026 compared to a yield of 5.38% and 74.15% of earning assets at March 31, 2025.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.33% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 2.69% in first quarter 2025. Interest expense on deposits increased $5.38 million, or 8.01%, from the prior year quarter as higher volume outpaced decreases in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits decreased to 1.63% from 1.89% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due to lower interest-bearing deposit rates.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $19.61 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $17.73 billion in the linked quarter, an increase of 10.62%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $13.16 billion, an increase of $1.40 billion, or 11.95%, from the linked quarter. Total borrowings increased by $141.34 million over the linked quarter, due to debt assumed in the Dogwood acquisition.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was an expense of $344 thousand compared to $2.42 million in the prior year quarter and a benefit of $169 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans increased $51.92 million in first quarter 2026, compared to the linked quarter. The initial allowance related to the January 2026 acquisition of Dogwood was $54.21 million, $31.26 million of which was attributable to its community banking portfolio and $22.95 million attributable to its government lending portfolio, which consists primarily of SBA loans.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $1.69 million in the quarter, $1.95 million in the linked quarter, and $626 thousand in the prior year quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.05% in first quarter 2026, 0.06% in the linked quarter, and 0.02% in first quarter 2025.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.31% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.10% at December 31, 2025, and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. Our March 31, 2026 allowance for credit losses is further broken down into community banking which represented 1.15% of total loans and government lending which represented 0.16% of total loans.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans was 6.08 times nonperforming loans compared to 19.15 times at March 31, 2025 and 12.57 times at December 31, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $73.51 million compared to $62.62 million in 2025, an increase of $10.89 million, or 17.38%.
  • Government lending income, net was $4.20 million in first quarter 2026 and represented a new noninterest income source related to the acquisition of Dogwood.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.73 million compared to $10.36 million in first quarter 2025. Loan volume increased to $575.35 million in first quarter 2026 from $445.19 million in first quarter 2025. Residential purchase activity was 77.57% of production volume in first quarter 2026 compared to 89.94% in first quarter 2025.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales were 3.09%, a decrease of 10 basis points from 3.19% in the linked quarter and 9 basis points from 3.18% in first quarter 2025.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.32 million over prior year due to the acquisition of three banks in the past 12 months.
  • Property management fee revenue increased $1.89 million, or 17.88%, to $12.44 million in first quarter 2026, compared to first quarter 2025. The increase was driven by changes to our fee structure resulting in revenue growth.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $195.89 million compared to $130.54 million in 2025, an increase of $65.35 million, or 50.06%. This increase was primarily attributable to acquisition-related expenses and growth in salaries and employee benefits.
  • The acquisitions of Dogwood, Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point"), and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village"), as well as the sale of Resort Property Management, resulted in $31.69 million in acquisition-related expenses in the quarter.
  • An increase in banking personnel related to the Dogwood, Old Point, and Village acquisitions represented $10.39 million of the $18.10 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, compared to the prior year quarter. Additional contributing factors were annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid-September 2025 and performance-based incentives.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $22.36 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, a $2.67 billion increase compared to $19.69 billion at December 31, 2025.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.93 billion, or 14.44%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by the acquisition of Dogwood.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased $3.23 million, or 1.91%, compared to prior year and $17.29 million, or 11.20%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by decreases in rates early in first quarter 2026, which contributed to increases in refinance as well as purchase activities.
  • Total deposits increased $1.97 billion, or 11.94%, compared to the linked quarter, driven by acquisition-related increases in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $0.52 billion, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings increased $141.34 million, or 38.08%, compared to the linked quarter, due to acquired FHLB borrowings.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $3.03 billion compared to $2.90 billion at December 31, 2025 and $2.70 billion at March 31, 2025. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2026 was 3.4 years. The carrying value of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $81.40 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $73.07 million at December 31, 2025 and $119.25 million at March 31, 2025, with the changes in fair value marks due to the change in interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $15.26 billion at March 31, 2026 and $13.34 billion at December 31, 2025. Excluding loans acquired in the quarter, total loans declined $26.20 million compared to the linked quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets, which consists of nonperforming loans, foreclosed property, and former bank premises, were $51.11 million, or 0.23% of total assets, compared to $14.36 million, or 0.07%, at the linked quarter end, and $7.37 million, or 0.04%, at March 31, 2025. Former bank premises of $14.02 million have executed purchase agreements or purchase agreements under review that are expected to close by November 2026.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.21% of period end loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.09% in the linked quarter, and 0.06% at March 31, 2025. The increase in the current quarter was primarily driven by loans acquired in the Dogwood transaction.
  • Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled $18.36 million at March 31, 2026, and consisted of $505 thousand in other real estate owned, $1.53 million in repossessed autos, and $16.32 million in acquisition-related former bank premises. Foreclosed property and former bank premises totaled totaled $2.63 million at December 31, 2025, and consisted of $401 thousand in other real estate owned, $1.35 million in repossessed autos, and $879 thousand in acquisition-related former bank premises.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $18.48 billion compared to $16.51 billion at December 31, 2025. Excluding $1.93 billion in acquired deposits, total deposits would have increased $39.64 million, or 0.97% on an annualized basis from the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 82.58% compared to 80.78% at December 31, 2025 and 79.77% at March 31, 2025.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.29% of total deposits at March 31, 2026 compared to 30.73% at December 31, 2025 and 29.53% at March 31, 2025. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $524.24 million, or 10.33%, compared to the linked quarter, but would have declined $20.25 million excluding acquired noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Total borrowings were $512.48 million compared to $371.14 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $141.34 million, or 38.08%. FHLB borrowings acquired with Dogwood totaled $155.00 million.

Capital:

  • Book value per common share was $31.31 compared to $30.67 at December 31, 2025 and $29.00 at March 31, 2025.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $21.49 compared to $21.93 at December 31, 2025 and $22.17 at March 31, 2025.

Resort Property Management Sale:

  • On April 3, 2026, the Company completed the sale of its Resort Property Management segment for $250 million.
    • Anticipated gain on the transaction of approximately $195 million after estimated deal costs of 5% of purchase price.
    • Transferred cash of approximately $42 million to the parent company prior to closing.
    • Retained land and buildings of approximately $10 million to be converted to Bank use or sold separately.
    • In anticipation of the transaction, classified the segment as held for sale in first quarter 2026 and presented as held for sale assets and held for sale liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

"Our decision to divest Towne Vacations underscores our proven ability to unlock off balance sheet value for our shareholders. Looking ahead, we will identify opportunities to grow and strengthen our Towne Financial Services fee based platform," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 70 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, Eastern and Central North Carolina, the Greenville and upstate region of South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, and Towne Trust Company, N.A. With total assets of $22.36 billion as of March 31, 2026, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws and changes impacting the rulemaking, supervision, examination and enforcement priorities of the federal banking agencies, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from recently completed acquisitions, including our mergers with Old Point Financial Corporation and Dogwood State Bank, to the extent that that process may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses that we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed acquisitions that may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger and integration related matters; the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact; the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; competitors that may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
Total revenue$246,447  $219,943  $222,584  $210,093  $183,097 
Net income 41,101   40,850   44,612   41,319   44,009 
Net income available to common shareholders 40,993   40,630   44,295   40,887   43,714 
Net income per common share - diluted 0.45   0.51   0.58   0.54   0.58 
Book value per common share 31.31   30.67   30.27   29.41   29.00 
Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 21.49   21.93   21.49   21.80   22.17 
Return on average assets 0.76%  0.82%  0.94%  0.91%  1.03%
Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 0.89%  0.94%  1.05%  1.01%  1.12%
Return on average equity 5.84%  6.67%  7.72%  7.52%  8.21%
Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 9.55%  10.32%  11.39%  10.94%  11.39%
Return on average common equity 5.85%  6.69%  7.75%  7.54%  8.27%
Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 9.58%  10.36%  11.45%  10.99%  11.50%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 29.83%  27.73%  33.98%  34.69%  34.20%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
Common equity tier 1 11.43%  11.34%  11.18%  11.77%  12.75%
Tier 1 11.47%  11.39%  11.23%  11.82%  12.87%
Total 13.87%  14.14%  13.98%  14.49%  15.65%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.75%  9.36%  9.84%  9.93%  10.61%
Asset Quality:         
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 6.08x  12.57x  19.38x  16.81x  19.15x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.31%  1.10%  1.11%  1.09%  1.08%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.21%  0.09%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.23%  0.07%  0.05%  0.05%  0.04%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.05%  0.06%  0.01%  %  0.02%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,690  $1,948  $255  $19  $626 
          
Nonperforming loans$32,751  $11,726  $7,698  $7,982  $6,586 
Former bank premises 16,323   879   885       
Foreclosed property 2,037   1,754   1,798   1,306   786 
Total nonperforming assets$51,111  $14,359  $10,381  $9,288  $7,372 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$2,487  $890  $1,863  $210  $15 
Allowance for credit losses on loans$199,267  $147,343  $149,175  $134,187  $126,131 
Mortgage Banking:         
Loans originated, mortgage$469,323  $504,732  $491,921  $494,108  $300,699 
Loans originated, joint venture 106,027   118,597   144,440   177,359   144,495 
Total loans originated$575,350  $623,329  $636,361  $671,467  $445,194 
Number of loans originated 1,423   1,551   1,679   1,750   1,181 
Number of originators 162   161   169   166   161 
Purchase % 77.57%  82.23%  91.84%  92.37%  89.94%
Loans sold$527,428  $652,853  $657,822  $596,009  $475,518 
Rate lock asset$2,003  $1,145  $2,213  $2,186  $1,880 
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.09%  3.19%  3.32%  3.13%  3.18%
Other Ratios:         
Net interest margin 3.58%  3.56%  3.48%  3.38%  3.14%
Net interest margin-fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.60%  3.58%  3.50%  3.40%  3.17%
Average earning assets/total average assets 89.60%  89.96%  90.03%  90.23%  90.32%
Average loans/average deposits 83.22%  80.57%  80.92%  81.09%  80.01%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 30.24%  31.28%  31.30%  30.88%  29.68%
Period end equity/period end total assets 12.96%  12.34%  12.18%  12.19%  12.58%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 76.96%  73.37%  67.08%  69.82%  70.41%
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      


 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2026   2025   2025  Q1 25 Q4 25
U.S. agency securities$386,157  $320,190  $365,644  20.60% 5.61%
U.S. Treasury notes 83,396   78,184   83,631  6.67% (0.28)%
Municipal securities 535,652   439,379   494,380  21.91% 8.35%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 161,453   98,463   142,994  63.97% 12.91%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA 1,697,124   1,535,217   1,624,747  10.55% 4.45%
Allowance for credit losses (1,355)  (1,262)  (1,207) 7.37% 12.26%
Total$2,862,427  $2,470,171  $2,710,189  15.88% 5.62%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements      
Total gross unrealized gains$9,894  $5,909  $13,566  67.44% (27.07)%
Total gross unrealized losses (91,293)  (125,156)  (86,632) (27.06)% 5.38%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(81,399) $(119,247) $(73,066) (31.74)% 11.40%
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$18,339  $92,805  $48,252  (80.24)% (61.99)%
U.S. Treasury notes 95,551   96,481   95,783  (0.96)% (0.24)%
Municipal securities 5,490   5,390   5,464  1.86% 0.48%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,054   2,107   2,068  (2.52)% (0.68)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,093   5,235   5,130  (2.71)% (0.72)%
Allowance for credit losses (33)  (68)  (65) (51.47)% (49.23)%
Total$126,494  $201,950  $156,632  (37.36)% (19.24)%
          
Total gross unrealized gains$196  $176  $253  11.36% (22.53)%
Total gross unrealized losses (2,314)  (6,563)  (2,681) (64.74)% (13.69)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities$(2,118) $(6,387) $(2,428) (66.84)% (12.77)%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities$(83,517) $(125,634) $(75,494) (33.52)% 10.63%
          
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs.
Community Banking: 2026   2025   2025  Q1 25 Q4 25
CRE - construction and development$1,450,284  $1,006,086  $1,266,242  44.15% 14.53%
CRE - owner occupied 2,359,542   1,654,401   1,932,015  42.62% 22.13%
CRE - non-owner occupied 4,284,890   3,329,728   3,777,350  28.69% 13.44%
CRE - multifamily 894,653   841,330   858,212  6.34% 4.25%
Residential 1-4 family 2,334,199   1,886,107   2,181,949  23.76% 6.98%
HELOC 674,293   429,152   583,725  57.12% 15.52%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,619,980   1,337,254   1,455,455  21.14% 11.30%
Government 499,769   511,676   507,586  (2.33)% (1.54)%
Indirect 693,811   570,795   672,401  21.55% 3.18%
Consumer loans and other 219,057   86,217   100,869  154.08% 117.17%
Total Community Banking$15,030,478  $11,652,746  $13,335,804  28.99% 12.71%
Government Guaranteed Lending:         
Real estate - construction and development 28,840        N/M  N/M 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 88,072        N/M  N/M 
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 113,770        N/M  N/M 
Total Government Guaranteed Lending$230,682  $  $  N/M  N/M 
Total Loans Held for Investment$15,261,160  $11,652,746  $13,335,804  30.97% 14.44%


 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
       % Change
DepositsQ1 Q1 Q4 Q1 26 vs. Q1 26 vs.
 2026 2025 2025 Q1 25 Q4 25
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$5,597,395 $4,313,553 $5,073,157 29.76% 10.33%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443  7,463,355  8,390,884 24.52% 10.76%
Savings 457,028  312,151  332,752 46.41% 37.35%
Certificates of deposits 3,132,406  2,519,489  2,712,324 24.33% 15.49%
Total 18,480,272  14,608,548  16,509,117 26.50% 11.94%


  
Acquisition Summary - Day 1 Balances Total Acquired  2026 2025
 
  2025-2026 Dogwood (1) Old Point (2) Village (3) 
Total securities $477,508 $190,076 $211,877 $75,555 
Total loans  3,486,512  1,951,553  958,719  576,240 
Core deposit intangibles  82,900  30,490  31,390  21,020 
Total assets  4,497,823  2,350,130  1,401,765  745,928 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  1,089,093  544,484  306,066  238,543 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,690,836  1,387,029  904,857  398,950 
Total deposits  3,779,929  1,931,513  1,210,923  637,493 
Advances from the FHLB  205,000  155,000  40,000  10,000 
Subordinated debt, net  39,693    25,274  14,419 
Total liabilities  4,072,488  2,119,639  1,284,434  668,415 
          
Goodwill $364,487 $227,470 $94,025 $42,992 
Initial allowance for credit losses on loans  57,946  54,207  2,048  1,691 
Initial provision for credit losses (4)  17,504    11,449  6,055 
          
(1) Dogwood State Bank was acquired January 12, 2026 
(2) Old Point Financial Corporation was acquired September 1, 2025. 
(3) Village Bank and Trust Corp. was acquired April 1, 2025. 
(4) ASU 2025-08 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments - Purchased Loans, was adopted January 1, 2026 
          


 
  Three Months Ended
Net Charge-offs March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025  2025   2025   2025
Community bank  (284)  1,159  (116)  (418)  142
Indirect  414   789  371   437   484
Government guaranteed lending  1,560           
Total $1,690  $1,948 $255  $19  $626


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		$15,032,919  $210,226  5.67% $13,352,669  $190,556  5.66% $11,527,915  $153,068  5.38%
Taxable investment securities 2,805,229   25,181  3.59%  2,687,834   24,255  3.61%  2,478,048   21,301  3.44%
Tax-exempt investment securities 245,092   2,625  4.28%  199,472   2,385  4.78%  176,081   1,860  4.23%
Total securities 3,050,321   27,806  3.65%  2,887,306   26,640  3.69%  2,654,129   23,161  3.49%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,388,016   11,459  3.35%  1,301,770   11,825  3.60%  1,199,650   11,801  3.99%
Loans held for sale 140,438   2,077  5.92%  187,911   2,794  5.95%  164,358   2,653  6.46%
Total earning assets 19,611,694   251,568  5.20%  17,729,656   231,815  5.19%  15,546,052   190,683  4.97%
Less: allowance for loan losses (179,029)      (149,047)      (124,265)    
Total nonearning assets 2,455,700       2,126,757       1,790,075     
Total assets$21,888,365      $19,707,366      $17,211,862     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$9,081,281  $44,822  2.00% $8,266,287  $42,226  2.03% $7,279,365  $40,606  2.26%
Savings 421,240   613  0.59%  331,959   626  0.75%  312,118   714  0.93%
Certificates of deposit 3,097,422   27,073  3.54%  2,789,603   26,125  3.72%  2,540,438   25,813  4.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits 12,599,943   72,508  2.33%  11,387,849   68,977  2.40%  10,131,921   67,133  2.69%
Borrowings 272,569   2,199  3.23%  81,148   (36) (0.17)%  29,606   (300) (4.05)%
Subordinated debt, net 284,025   2,750  3.87%  283,601   2,764  3.90%  260,070   2,304  3.54%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,156,537   77,457  2.39%  11,752,598   71,705  2.42%  10,421,597   69,137  2.69%
Demand deposits 5,463,137       5,184,356       4,276,586     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 419,807       352,753       353,665     
Total liabilities 19,039,481       17,289,707       15,051,848     
Shareholders’ equity 2,848,884       2,417,659       2,160,014     
Total liabilities and equity$21,888,365      $19,707,366      $17,211,862     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $174,111      $160,110      $121,546   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                
                  
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,169)      (1,146)      (1,068)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $172,942      $158,964      $120,478   
                  
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.81%     2.77%     2.28%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.60%     1.60%     1.80%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.60%     3.58%     3.17%
Total cost of deposits    1.63%     1.65%     1.89%
                  
(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax-equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax-equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
   
 March 31, December 31,
  2026   2025 
ASSETS(unaudited) (audited)
Cash and due from banks$95,472  $129,941 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,346,573   1,097,155 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 119,922   123,553 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,561,967   1,350,649 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,945,181 and $2,784,462, and allowance for credit losses of $1,355 and $1,207 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 2,862,427   2,710,189 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $124,409 and $154,269 at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 126,527   156,697 
Less: allowance for credit losses (33)  (65)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,494   156,632 
Other equity securities 15,463   12,219 
FHLB stock 24,985   16,341 
Total Securities 3,029,369   2,895,381 
Mortgage loans held for sale 171,735   154,444 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 5,498    
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,261,160   13,335,804 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (199,267)  (147,343)
Net Loans 15,061,893   13,188,461 
Premises and equipment, net 438,792   430,987 
Goodwill 804,143   594,080 
Other intangible assets, net 102,631   96,528 
BOLI 385,087   337,425 
Other assets 694,197   639,386 
Assets held for sale 103,396    
TOTAL ASSETS$22,358,708  $19,687,341 
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,597,395  $5,073,157 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443   8,390,884 
Savings 457,028   332,752 
Certificates of deposit 3,132,406   2,712,324 
Total Deposits 18,480,272   16,509,117 
Advances from the FHLB 197,257   52,452 
Subordinated debt, net 284,236   283,870 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 30,988   34,817 
Total Borrowings 512,481   371,139 
Other liabilities 414,979   378,076 
Liabilities held for sale 52,460    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,460,192   17,258,332 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized;   
92,366,411 and 78,964,038 shares issued at   
March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 153,975   131,633 
Capital surplus 1,692,582   1,254,776 
Retained earnings 1,103,397   1,087,343 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost:   
1,080,732 and 1,086,290 shares at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (23,095)  (23,293)
Deferred compensation trust 23,095   23,293 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,266)  (51,685)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,891,688   2,422,067 
Noncontrolling interest 6,828   6,942 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,898,516   2,429,009 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$22,358,708  $19,687,341 
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
  2026   2025 
INTEREST INCOME:   
Loans, including fees$209,512  $152,322 
Investment securities 27,351   22,839 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,459   11,801 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,077   2,653 
Total interest income 250,399   189,615 
INTEREST EXPENSE:   
Deposits 72,508   67,133 
Advances from the FHLB 2,425   25 
Subordinated debt, net 2,750   2,304 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (226)  (325)
Total interest expense 77,457   69,137 
Net interest income 172,942   120,478 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 344   2,420 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,598   118,058 
NONINTEREST INCOME:   
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,734   10,361 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,034   26,424 
Property management income, net 12,440   10,553 
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642   3,327 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,919   1,697 
Investment income, net 3,720   3,075 
BOLI 3,019   1,872 
Government lending income, net 4,201    
Gain on sale of equity investment    2,000 
Other income 5,670   3,310 
Net gain on investment securities 126    
Total noninterest income 73,505   62,619 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:   
Salaries and employee benefits 93,179   75,078 
Occupancy 12,005   9,333 
Furniture and equipment 5,899   4,621 
Amortization - intangibles 6,321   3,026 
Software 8,398   6,293 
Data processing 4,931   3,835 
Professional fees 3,253   2,653 
Advertising and marketing 5,677   4,472 
FDIC and other insurance 2,894   2,860 
Acquisition related expenses 31,685   420 
Other expenses 21,644   17,945 
Total noninterest expense 195,886   130,536 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,217   50,141 
Provision for income tax expense 9,116   6,132 
Net Income 41,101   44,009 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (108)  (295)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$40,993  $43,714 
Per common share information   
Basic earnings$0.45  $0.58 
Diluted earnings$0.45  $0.58 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.25 


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
          
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
ASSETS(unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Cash and due from banks$95,472  $129,941  $152,647  $149,462  $126,526 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,346,573   1,097,155   974,514   838,315   1,090,555 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 119,922   123,553   122,819   123,911   100,249 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,561,967   1,350,649   1,249,980   1,111,688   1,317,330 
Securities available for sale 2,862,427   2,710,189   2,668,599   2,553,975   2,470,171 
Securities held to maturity 126,527   156,697   176,843   201,932   202,018 
Less: allowance for credit losses (33)  (65)  (65)  (67)  (68)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 126,494   156,632   176,778   201,865   201,950 
Other equity securities 15,463   12,219   12,420   12,248   12,223 
FHLB stock 24,985   16,341   16,341   13,428   12,425 
Total Securities 3,029,369   2,895,381   2,874,138   2,781,516   2,696,769 
Mortgage loans held for sale 171,735   154,444   212,507   238,742   168,510 
Government guaranteed loans held for sale 5,498             
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 15,261,160   13,335,804   13,379,033   12,359,673   11,652,746 
Less: allowance for credit losses (199,267)  (147,343)  (149,175)  (134,187)  (126,131)
Net Loans 15,061,893   13,188,461   13,229,858   12,225,486   11,526,615 
Premises and equipment, net 438,792   430,987   422,134   392,056   373,111 
Goodwill 804,143   594,080   591,691   499,709   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 102,631   96,528   101,875   74,186   57,145 
BOLI 385,087   337,425   334,527   295,434   280,344 
Other assets 694,197   639,386   657,731   632,382   618,990 
Assets held for sale 103,396             
TOTAL ASSETS$22,358,708  $19,687,341  $19,674,441  $18,251,199  $17,496,433 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,597,395  $5,073,157  $5,139,488  $4,754,340  $4,313,553 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 9,293,443   8,390,884   8,273,987   7,654,317   7,463,355 
Savings 457,028   332,752   331,168   332,108   312,151 
Certificates of deposit 3,132,406   2,712,324   2,786,292   2,587,951   2,519,489 
Total Deposits 18,480,272   16,509,117   16,530,935   15,328,716   14,608,548 
Advances from the FHLB 197,257   52,452   52,646   12,838   3,029 
Subordinated debt, net 284,236   283,870   283,847   260,430   260,198 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 30,988   34,817   25,740   20,847   20,875 
Total Borrowings 512,481   371,139   362,233   294,115   284,102 
Other liabilities 414,979   378,076   384,321   402,823   402,252 
Liabilities held for sale 52,460             
TOTAL LIABILITIES 19,460,192   17,258,332   17,277,489   16,025,654   15,294,902 
          
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 153,975   131,633   131,574   125,728   125,679 
Capital surplus 1,692,582   1,254,776   1,253,666   1,131,132   1,123,330 
Retained earnings 1,103,397   1,087,343   1,067,578   1,044,191   1,024,937 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation         
trust, at cost (23,095)  (23,293)  (24,130)  (23,977)  (21,969)
Deferred compensation trust 23,095   23,293   24,130   23,977   21,969 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,266)  (51,685)  (63,370)  (83,103)  (87,869)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,891,688   2,422,067   2,389,448   2,217,948   2,186,077 
Noncontrolling interest 6,828   6,942   7,504   7,597   15,454 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,898,516   2,429,009   2,396,952   2,225,545   2,201,531 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$22,358,708  $19,687,341  $19,674,441  $18,251,199  $17,496,433 


 
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
  
  
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$209,512  $189,824  $179,612  $169,772  $152,322 
Investment securities 27,351   26,226   24,784   24,850   22,839 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,459   11,825   10,597   10,241   11,801 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,077   2,794   3,351   2,770   2,653 
Total interest income 250,399   230,669   218,344   207,633   189,615 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 72,508   68,977   69,143   68,152   67,133 
Advances from the FHLB 2,425   532   258   124   25 
Subordinated debt, net 2,750   2,764   2,461   2,609   2,304 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (226)  (568)  (470)  (465)  (325)
Total interest expense 77,457   71,705   71,392   70,420   69,137 
Net interest income 172,942   158,964   146,952   137,213   120,478 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 344   (169)  15,276   6,410   2,420 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 172,598   159,133   131,676   130,803   118,058 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,734   11,538   13,123   13,561   10,361 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 26,034   23,120   25,791   25,677   26,424 
Property management income, net 12,440   8,412   20,449   18,207   10,553 
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642   4,638   4,056   3,642   3,327 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,919   1,808   1,909   1,794   1,697 
Investment income, net 3,720   3,386   3,699   3,158   3,075 
BOLI 3,019   2,898   2,157   1,992   1,872 
Government lending income, net 4,201             
Other income 5,670   5,166   4,456   4,849   5,310 
Net gain (loss) on investment securities 126   13   (7)      
Total noninterest income 73,505   60,979   75,633   72,880   62,619 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 93,179   85,088   78,964   78,362   75,078 
Occupancy 12,005   11,367   9,988   9,791   9,333 
Furniture and equipment 5,899   5,315   5,044   4,770   4,621 
Amortization - intangibles 6,321   5,347   4,427   3,979   3,026 
Software 8,398   6,986   7,518   6,835   6,293 
Data processing 4,931   4,236   4,630   4,510   3,835 
Professional fees 3,253   2,931   2,999   2,539   2,653 
Advertising and marketing 5,677   3,668   3,759   3,228   4,472 
Other expenses 56,223   41,688   36,409   36,651   21,225 
Total noninterest expense 195,886   166,626   153,738   150,665   130,536 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 50,217   53,486   53,571   53,018   50,141 
Provision for income tax expense 9,116   12,636   8,959   11,699   6,132 
Net Income 41,101   40,850   44,612   41,319   44,009 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (108)  (220)  (317)  (432)  (295)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$40,993  $40,630  $44,295  $40,887  $43,714 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.45  $0.52  $0.58  $0.54  $0.58 
Diluted earnings$0.45  $0.51  $0.58  $0.54  $0.58 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 90,433,283   78,805,687   76,417,605   75,240,678   75,149,668 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 90,775,117   79,109,745   76,763,640   75,540,822   75,527,713 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.27  $0.27  $0.27  $0.25 


 
TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025
  2026   2025   2025  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Net interest income$171,988  $119,584  $157,931  $52,404  43.82%
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,642   3,327   4,638   1,315  39.53%
Credit card merchant fees 1,919   1,697   1,808   222  13.08%
Investment income, net 3,720   3,075   3,386   645  20.98%
Government guaranteed lending income, net 4,201         4,201  N/M 
Other income 7,393   6,495   6,130   898  13.83%
Subtotal 21,875   14,594   15,962   7,281  49.89%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 126      13   126  N/M 
Total noninterest income 22,001   14,594   15,975   7,407  50.75%
Total revenue 193,989   134,178   173,906   59,811  44.58%
          
Provision for credit losses 505   2,367   49   (1,862) (78.66)%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 66,135   49,684   58,669   16,451  33.11%
Occupancy 9,731   6,979   9,003   2,752  39.43%
Furniture and equipment 5,214   3,808   4,604   1,406  36.92%
Amortization of intangible assets 4,554   981   3,357   3,573  364.22%
Software 5,914   4,022   4,615   1,892  47.04%
Data processing 3,805   2,609   3,273   1,196  45.84%
Accounting and professional fees 2,764   2,010   2,422   754  37.51%
Advertising and marketing 4,236   2,897   2,426   1,339  46.22%
FDIC and other insurance 2,487   2,590   3,089   (103) (3.98)%
Acquisition related 31,683   420   18,010   31,263  7,443.57%
Other expenses 18,150   11,971   16,399   6,179  51.62%
Total expenses 154,673   87,971   125,867   66,702  75.82%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 38,811   43,840   47,990   (5,029) (11.47)%
Corporate allocation 1,431   1,396   1,449   35  2.51%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 40,242   45,236   49,439   (4,994) (11.04)%
Provision for income tax expense 6,537   4,681   11,525   1,856  39.65%
Net income 33,705   40,555   37,914   (6,850) (16.89)%
Noncontrolling interest 11   42   (73)  (31) (73.81)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$33,716  $40,597  $37,841  $(6,881) (16.95)%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 77.44%  64.83%  70.45%  12.61% 19.45%


TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025
  2026   2025   2025  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net$12,498  $10,580  $12,170  $1,918  18.13%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 34   42   18   (8) (19.05)%
Net interest and other income 1,170   1,110   1,272   60  5.41%
Total revenue 13,702   11,732   13,460   1,970  16.79%
          
Provision for credit losses (161)  53   (218)  (214) (403.77)%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 7,945   7,031   7,776   914  13.00%
Occupancy 866   939   908   (73) (7.77)%
Furniture and equipment 176   195   170   (19) (9.74)%
Software 786   727   798   59  8.12%
Data processing 144   163   186   (19) (11.66)%
Accounting and professional fees 133   226   163   (93) (41.15)%
Advertising and marketing 418   389   448   29  7.46%
FDIC and other insurance 149   96   129   53  55.21%
Acquisition related       246     N/M 
Other expenses 2,330   2,461   2,293   (131) (5.32)%
Total expenses 12,947   12,227   13,117   720  5.89%
          
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 916   (548)  561   1,464  (267.15)%
Corporate allocation (416)  (350)  (450)  (66) 18.86%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 500   (898)  111   1,398  (155.68)%
Provision for income tax expense 87   (240)  1   327  (136.25)%
Net income 413   (658)  110   1,071  (162.77)%
Noncontrolling interest (119)  (117)  (147)  (2) 1.71%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$294  $(775) $(37) $1,069  (137.94)%
          
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 94.49%  104.22%  97.45% (9.73)% (9.34)%


TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025
  2026   2025   2025  Amount Percent
Revenue         
Property management fees, net$12,440  $10,553  $8,412  $1,887  17.88%
Net interest and other income 1   13   69   (12) (92.31)%
Total revenue 12,441   10,566   8,481   1,875  17.75%
          
Expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,081   5,448   5,099   (367) (6.74)%
Occupancy 627   614   665   13  2.12%
Furniture and equipment 335   405   405   (70) (17.28)%
Amortization of intangible assets 425   637   637   (212) (33.28)%
Software 848   859   754   (11) (1.28)%
Data processing 877   944   674   (67) (7.10)%
Accounting and professional fees 110   126   63   (16) (12.70)%
Advertising and marketing 821   892   621   (71) (7.96)%
FDIC and other insurance 118   67   75   51  76.12%
Acquisition related 2         2  N/M 
Other expenses 489   2,613   100   (2,124) (81.29)%
Total expenses 9,733   12,605   9,093   (2,872) (22.78)%
          
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 2,708   (2,039)  (612)  4,747  (232.81)%
Corporate allocation (290)  (320)  (297)  30  (9.38)%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 2,418   (2,359)  (909)  4,777  (202.50)%
Provision for income tax expense 681   (440)  (100)  1,121  (254.77)%
Net income 1,737   (1,919)  (809)  3,656  (190.52)%
Noncontrolling interest    (220)     220  (100.00)%
Net income attributable to TowneBank$1,737  $(2,139) $(809) $3,876  (181.21)%
          
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP) 74.82%  113.27%  99.71% (38.45)% (33.95)%


 
TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
      
 Three Months Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 March 31, December 31, YTD 2026 over 2025
  2026   2025   2025  Amount Percent
Commission and fee income         
Property and casualty$22,450  $23,322  $20,785  $(872) (3.74)%
Employee benefits 4,876   4,725   4,888   151  3.20%
Total commissions and fees 27,326   28,047   25,673   (721) (2.57)%
          
Contingency and bonus revenue 3,730   3,620   2,536   110  3.04%
Other income 12   4   131   8  200.00%
Total revenue 31,068   31,671   28,340   (603) (1.90)%
          
Employee commission expense 4,753   5,050   4,244   (297) (5.88)%
Revenue, net of commission expense 26,315   26,621   24,096   (306) (1.15)%
          
Salaries and employee benefits 14,018   12,915   13,544   1,103  8.54%
Occupancy 781   801   791   (20) (2.50)%
Furniture and equipment 174   213   136   (39) (18.31)%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,342   1,408   1,353   (66) (4.69)%
Software 850   685   819   165  24.09%
Data processing 105   119   103   (14) (11.76)%
Accounting and professional fees 246   291   283   (45) (15.46)%
Advertising and marketing 202   294   173   (92) (31.29)%
FDIC and other insurance 140   107   136   33  30.84%
Other expenses 675   900   1,211   (225) (25.00)%
Total operating expenses 18,533   17,733   18,549   800  4.51%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 7,782   8,888   5,547   (1,106) (12.44)%
Corporate allocation (725)  (726)  (702)  1  0.14%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 7,057   8,162   4,845   (1,105) (13.54)%
Provision for income tax expense 1,811   2,131   1,210   (320) (15.02)%
Net income 5,246   6,031   3,635   (785) (13.02)%
Noncontrolling interest            N/M 
Net income attributable to TowneBank$5,246  $6,031  $3,635  $(785) (13.02)%
          
Provision for income taxes 1,811   2,131   1,210   (320) (15.02)%
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,429   1,527   1,450   (98) (6.42)%
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,486  $9,689  $6,295  $(1,203) (12.42)%
          
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.33%  61.32%  71.74%  4.01% 6.54%


 
TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
 March 31, March 31, December 31,
  2026   2025   2025 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.76%  1.03%  0.82%
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.13%  0.09%  0.12%
Return on avera