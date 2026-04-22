WillScot Recognized as Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary, flexible space solutions, today announced it has certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This certification reaffirms WillScot as a definitive “employer of choice” and its market position driven by the organization’s 4,500 team members globally.

The Great Place to Work® certification is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their work, colleagues and management. When asked about WillScot, employees gave the most positive feedback about the company’s commitment to employee health and safety and an environment where they are empowered to take ownership of their work. Additional feedback included:

83% said when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome

79% reported feeling a sense of pride when looking at the company’s collective accomplishments

76% feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community





“Being named a Great Place to Work reflects an engaged, empowered workforce that plays a critical role in executing our strategy, shaping who we are as a company, and driving value for customers, shareholders and one another,” said WillScot CEO Tim Boswell. “WillScot has expanded its market presence, product offering and operational capabilities through a period of transformational growth, positioning us stronger than ever to compete and win. That strength is rooted in our people and our culture, where we remain focused on developing talent and aligning our teams around the values that define how we show up every day, Right From the Start.”

WillScot has a proud 80-year history as the market leader and innovator of temporary space solutions in North America, supplying over 100-million square feet of modular office and storage space to over 85,000 customers. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the company operates from approximately 250 branches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

With a focus on the local communities WillScot serves, team members are encouraged to give back through company-organized events and partnerships, the Give Where You Live program and volunteer paid time off. To learn more about the culture and programs that make WillScot a Great Place to Work, visit careers.willscot.com.



About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot’s comprehensive portfolio of products – including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment – is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Learn more at willscot.com.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Juliana Welling

media@willscot.com