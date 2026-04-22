Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2026 First-Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2026 first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on a consolidated basis.

2026 First-Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at March 31, 2026, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • 92 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income increased 37.8% to a first quarter record of $9.6 million, or $0.70 per basic and diluted share
  • Strong profitability drives ROAA to 1.14%, compared to 0.85%
  • Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.02%
  • Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.54%, from 2.76%
  • Net interest margin increased by 39 basis points to 3.42%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 60.08%, compared to 66.79%
  • First quarter dividend per share increased 4.0% to $0.92 annualized

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are off to an outstanding start in 2026, delivering 37.8% year-over-year earnings growth driven by a 39-basis point expansion in net interest margin, strong levels of noninterest income, and solid balance sheet management. Our ability to generate this level of growth in profitability while maintaining excellent credit quality and disciplined expense management underscores the strength of our core franchise. We are seeing meaningful operating leverage across the business, and believe this momentum positions us well for continued earnings expansion and long-term shareholder value creation.”

Income Statement
Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, was $9.6 million, compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2026 first quarter was $0.70, compared to $0.51 for the same period last year.

Deposits
At March 31, 2026, total deposits were $2.81 billion, an increase of 4.1%, or $109.4 million from March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.54%, compared to 2.76% in the same period last year.

“Deposit growth in the quarter demonstrates the early success of our new three-year, growth-oriented strategic plan, including our renewed focus on strengthening core deposit generation and expanding our treasury management and retail offerings. In addition, asset quality within the loan portfolio remains strong, with low levels of nonperforming assets, historically low charge-offs, and continued stability across our markets. We successfully resolved a number of watch list credits during the quarter, reflecting the effectiveness of our proactive credit management team. Importantly, underlying loan demand remains strong, with approximately $60 million in approved loans within our pipeline, providing a solid foundation for continued portfolio growth. These trends reflect our local decision-making, disciplined underwriting and proactive risk management practices,” continued Mr. Eller.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at March 31, 2026, increased 3.9%, or by $100.7 million to $2.68 billion, compared to $2.58 billion at March 31, 2025. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset by lower commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, and consumer loans.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans continue to normalize on a quarter-over-quarter basis and were $11.1 million, or 0.42% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared to $11.3 million, or 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2025, and $4.5 million, or 0.17% of total loans at March 31, 2025.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 49.0% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2026. F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2026 (*):





CRE Category		 

Dollar
Balance		 Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
       
Multi-family $         241,208 18.4% 9.0%
Industrial 233,030 17.7% 8.7%
Retail 224,629 17.1% 8.4%
Hotels 163,217 12.4% 6.1%
Office 133,398 10.1% 4.9%
Gas Stations 75,874 5.8% 2.8%
Food Service 51,638 3.9% 1.9%
Development 34,204 2.6% 1.3%
Auto Dealers 26,819 2.0% 1.0%
Senior Living 21,382 1.6% 0.8%
Other 110,150 8.4% 4.1%
Total CRE $         1,315,549 100.0% 49.0%
        

         * Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At March 31, 2026, the Company’s total allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08%, compared to 1.07% at March 31, 2025.

Mr. Eller concluded, “We have built a strong and scalable platform that positions F&M to deliver consistent performance while continuing to provide local banking solutions to the individuals and businesses we serve across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities. This is an exciting time as we execute on our new three-year strategic plan, which is designed to build on our momentum and take F&M to the next level of growth, profitability, and long-term value creation.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 9.1% to $375.9 million, or $27.30 per share at March 31, 2026, from $344.6 million, or $25.12 per share at March 31, 2025. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.02% at March 31, 2026, compared to 8.44% at March 31, 2025.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $285.9 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $252.9 million at March 31, 2025. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2026, was $20.76 per share, compared to $18.44 per share at March 31, 2025. Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years. For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.23 per share, representing a 4.0% increase over the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Basis of Presentation
The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management’s current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of “Basel III Endgame”), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M’s filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
 
   Three Months Ended
   March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Interest Income           
Loans, including fees  $39,827  $40,999  $41,013  $39,530 $37,072 
Debt securities:           
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   2,305   2,259   2,224   2,231  2,097 
Municipalities   349   362   366   369  382 
Dividends   245   250   309   311  338 
Federal funds sold and other   572   696   572   1,051  1,113 
Total interest income   43,298   44,566   44,484   43,492  41,002 
Interest Expense           
Deposits   13,249   14,318   15,060   14,813  13,988 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   145   226   273   272  271 
Borrowed funds   2,176   1,966   1,966   2,411  2,550 
Subordinated notes   284   285   284   285  284 
Total interest expense   15,854   16,795   17,583   17,781  17,093 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses  27,444   27,771   26,901   25,711  23,909 
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans   302   567   557   661  811 
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures   6   (1)  (272)  27  (260)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   27,136   27,205   26,616   25,023  23,358 
Noninterest Income           
Customer service fees   483   337   370   330  381 
Other service charges and fees   1,283   1,311   1,349   1,206  1,124 
Interchange income   1,513   1,275   1,273   1,259  1,421 
Loan servicing income   838   814   674   629  762 
Net gain on sale of loans   575   306   444   257  284 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance   655   640   247   239  244 
Gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned   -   (2)  -   15  (54)
Loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   (347)  -   -   -  - 
Total noninterest income   5,000   4,681   4,357   3,935  4,162 
Noninterest Expense           
Salaries and wages   8,267   8,037   8,108   7,567  7,878 
Employee benefits   2,379   2,386   2,273   2,265  2,404 
Net occupancy expense   1,169   1,052   1,104   1,075  1,199 
Furniture and equipment   1,566   1,352   1,532   1,414  1,278 
Data processing   994   964   1,109   1,057  557 
Franchise taxes   400   397   397   397  397 
ATM expense   576   676   665   761  491 
Advertising   472   666   674   356  503 
FDIC assessment   396   377   428   448  465 
Servicing rights amortization - net   523   637   586   234  127 
Loan expense   309   292   362   328  228 
Consulting fees   254   182   242   494  745 
Professional fees   500   352   516   502  559 
Intangible asset amortization   305   446   445   444  445 
Other general and administrative   1,691   1,237   1,298   1,918  1,484 
Total noninterest expense   19,801   19,053   19,739   19,260  18,760 
Income Before Income Taxes   12,335   12,833   11,234   9,698  8,760 
Income Taxes   2,757   3,040   2,380   1,988  1,808 
Net Income   9,578   9,793   8,854   7,710  6,952 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):           
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  (2,420)  2,657   6,610   1,149  6,464 
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   347   -   -   -  - 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities  (2,073)  2,657   6,610   1,149  6,464 
Tax expense (benefit)   (435)  558   1,388   241  1,358 
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (1,638)  2,099   5,222   908  5,106 
Comprehensive Income  $7,940  $11,892  $14,076  $8,618 $12,058 
Basic Earnings Per Share  $0.70  $0.71  $0.64  $0.56 $0.51 
Diluted Earnings Per Share  $0.70  $0.71  $0.64  $0.56 $0.51 
Dividends Declared  $0.23000  $0.23000  $0.22750  $0.22125 $0.22125 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
   March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets           
Cash and due from banks $172,847  $97,249  $116,448  $87,596  $172,612 
Federal funds sold  623   469   582   635   425 
 Total cash and cash equivalents  173,470   97,718   117,030   88,231   173,037 
            
Interest-bearing time deposits  1,253   1,498   1,498   1,992   1,992 
Securities - available-for-sale  429,623   422,072   422,773   431,102   438,568 
Other securities, at cost  12,672   13,032   11,509   13,994   14,062 
Loans held for sale  5,579   3,934   3,003   6,359   2,331 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  2,654,135   2,685,990   2,632,668   2,599,917   2,555,552 
Premises and equipment  31,534   31,864   32,321   32,885   33,163 
Goodwill  86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358 
Loan servicing rights  4,972   5,175   5,537   5,810   5,805 
Other real estate owned  319         
Bank owned life insurance  45,407   47,410   35,602   35,355   35,116 
Other assets  40,247   39,331   42,453   43,760   42,802 
            
Total Assets $3,485,569  $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786 
            
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits          
 Noninterest-bearing $520,348  $527,327  $500,742  $497,804  $502,318 
 Interest-bearing          
 NOW accounts  910,723   876,151   920,099   899,602   874,881 
 Savings  753,289   729,472   713,391   691,468   696,635 
 Time  625,302   597,785   617,679   621,455   626,450 
 Total deposits  2,809,662   2,730,735   2,751,911   2,710,329   2,700,284 
            
Federal funds purchased and securities          
sold under agreements to repurchase  14,762   37,718   22,718   27,562   27,258 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  218,987   227,377   187,913   188,445   245,474 
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs  34,962   34,933   34,904   34,875   34,846 
Dividend payable  3,128   3,125   3,091   3,000   2,997 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  28,120   29,632   28,435   30,760   33,326 
 Total liabilities  3,109,621   3,063,520   3,028,972   2,994,971   3,044,185 
            
Commitments and Contingencies          
            
Stockholders' Equity          
Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares 3/31/26          
and 12/31/25; issued 14,564,425 shares 3/31/26 and 12/31/25;          
outstanding 13,768,667 shares 3/31/26 and 13,748,074 shares 12/31/25  135,270   135,531   135,170   135,805   135,407 
Treasury stock - 795,758 shares 3/31/26 and 816,351 shares 12/31/25  (10,403)  (10,636)  (10,584)  (10,674)  (10,768)
Retained earnings  264,607   257,855   251,181   244,870   240,079 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (13,526)  (11,888)  (13,987)  (19,209)  (20,117)
 Total stockholders' equity  375,948   370,862   361,780   350,792   344,601 
            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $3,485,569  $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                
  For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
Return on average assets  1.14%  1.14%  1.05%  0.92%  0.85%
Return on average equity  10.31%  10.55%  9.83%  8.88%  8.31%
Yield on earning assets  5.38%  5.55%  5.62%  5.45%  5.19%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.54%  2.69%  2.83%  2.83%  2.76%
Net interest spread  2.84%  2.86%  2.79%  2.62%  2.43%
Net interest margin  3.42%  3.46%  3.40%  3.22%  3.03%
Efficiency ratio  60.08%  58.38%  63.11%  64.93%  66.79%
Dividend payout ratio  32.62%  31.90%  34.90%  38.91%  43.10%
Tangible book value per share $20.76  $20.40  $19.71  $18.91  $18.44 
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.02%  8.81%  8.74%  8.50%  8.44%
Average shares outstanding  13,754,684   13,749,420   13,733,858   13,720,339   13,706,003 
                
Loans March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
(Dollar amounts in thousands)               
Commercial real estate $1,315,549  $1,355,571  $1,355,166  $1,345,953  $1,325,698 
Agricultural real estate  215,846   217,034   222,145   221,004   215,898 
Consumer real estate  534,987   526,439   522,416   523,781   523,383 
Commercial and industrial  309,046   314,405   296,084   293,826   278,254 
Agricultural  228,730   218,050   179,361   157,870   153,607 
Consumer  55,576   58,838   60,469   59,348   60,115 
Other  22,564   23,133   24,086   24,653   24,985 
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1)  (1,436)  (1,511)  (1,452)  (1,488)  (1,748)
Total loans, net $2,680,862  $2,711,959  $2,658,275  $2,624,947  $2,580,192 
                
                
Asset quality data March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025
(Dollar amounts in thousands)               
Nonaccrual loans $11,070  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,492 
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonperforming loans $11,070  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,492 
Other real estate owned $319  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonperforming assets $11,389  $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,492 
                
                
Allowance for credit losses - loans $27,830  $27,688  $27,475  $26,977  $26,352 
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures  1,041   1,035   1,037   1,308   1,281 
Total allowance for credit losses $28,871  $28,723  $28,512  $28,285  $27,633 
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.08%  1.06%  1.07%  1.08%  1.07%
Net charge-offs:               
Quarter-to-date $160  $354  $59  $36  $285 
Year-to-date $160  $734  $380  $321  $285 
Net charge-offs to average loans               
Quarter-to-date  0.01%  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%
Year-to-date  0.01%  0.03%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.42%  0.42%  0.19%  0.14%  0.17%
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  251.40%  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%  586.64%
NPA coverage ratio  244.36%  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%  586.64%
                
(1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $1.1 million as of March 31, 2026, $1.7 million as of December 31, 2025, $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025, $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025 and $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
           
             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $2,699,645 $39,827 5.90% $2,578,531 $37,072 5.75%
Taxable investment securities  438,799  2,830 2.58%  458,519  2,739 2.39%
Tax-exempt investment securities  13,228  69 2.64%  18,310  78 2.16%
Fed funds sold & other  66,720  572 3.40%  105,770  1,113 4.21%
Total Interest Earning Assets  3,218,392 $43,298 5.38%  3,161,130 $41,002 5.19%
             
Nonearning Assets  192,648      166,630    
             
Total Assets $3,411,040     $3,327,760    
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
NOW accounts and savings deposits $1,625,117 $8,531 2.10% $1,543,665 $8,564 2.22%
Time deposits  602,375  4,718 3.13%  627,498  5,424 3.46%
Other borrowed money  215,937  2,176 4.03%  245,734  2,550 4.15%
Fed funds purchased & securities            
sold under agreement to repurchase  17,285  145 3.36%  27,480  271 3.94%
Subordinated notes  34,943  284 3.25%  34,828  284 3.26%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,495,657 $15,854 2.54% $2,479,205 $17,093 2.76%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities  538,460      509,190    
             
Stockholders' Equity $376,923     $339,365    
             
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread   $27,444 2.84%   $23,909 2.43%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.42%     3.03%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts  



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                   
  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
  As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
  $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                  
Loans $39,8275.90% $39,4475.85% $3800.05% $37,0725.75% $36,4685.66% $6040.09%
Taxable investment securities  2,8302.58%  2,8302.58%  -0.00%  2,7392.39%  2,7392.39%  -0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities  692.64%  692.64%  -0.00%  782.16%  782.16%  -0.00%
Fed funds sold & other  5723.40%  5723.40%  -0.00%  1,1134.21%  1,1134.21%  -0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets  43,2985.38%  42,9185.34%  3800.04%  41,0025.19%  40,3985.11%  6040.08%
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
NOW accounts and savings deposits $8,5312.10% $8,5312.10% $-0.00% $8,5642.22% $8,5642.22% $-0.00%
Time deposits  4,7183.13%  4,7183.13%  -0.00%  5,4243.46%  5,4243.46%  -0.00%
Other borrowed money  2,1764.03%  2,1734.03%  30.00%  2,5504.15%  2,5474.15%  30.00%
Federal funds purchased and                  
securities sold under agreement to                  
repurchase  1453.36%  1453.36%  -0.00%  2713.94%  2713.94%  -0.00%
Subordinated notes  2843.25%  2843.25%  -0.00%  2843.26%  2843.26%  -0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  15,8542.54%  15,8512.54%  30.00%  17,0932.76%  17,0902.76%  3-0.00%
                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield  43,2985.38%  42,9185.34%  3800.04%  41,0025.19%  40,3985.11%  6040.08%
Interest Expense / yield  15,8542.54%  15,8512.54%  30.00%  17,0932.76%  17,0902.76%  3-0.00%
Net Interest Spread  27,4442.84%  27,0672.80%  3770.04%  23,9092.43%  23,3082.35%  6010.08%
Net Interest Margin  3.42%  3.37%  0.05%  3.03%  2.95%  0.08%
                   


Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com



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