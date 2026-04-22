J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FISCAL 2026 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (Nasdaq: JJSF) today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 28, 2026, before the stock market opens on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (844) 826-3033 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (412) 317-5185. There will also be a live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://investors.jjsnack.com/news-events/events or directly at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1758571&tp_key=8bba556fd6. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, ¡HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

