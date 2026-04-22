Statement by Anthony Constantino on President Trump's Endorsement for NY-21

EDINBURG, N.Y., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ENDORSEMENT

At my very first rally, I promised that I would make everyone who came to support President Trump part of history. I am making good on that promise. The Vote for Trump sign is a national landmark that is growing in importance, as President Trump mentioned it in his endorsement of me to succeed our great Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and represent the “fantastic people” of New York’s 21st Congressional District.

I endorsed President Trump to my 5 million customers, put up the Vote for Trump sign, bought a statue to commemorate when he said "Fight, Fight, Fight," and held 4 major rallies before President Trump won. All I wanted to do was help my country.

I had no plan to run for Congress. I thought President Trump must win, and I was right. His victory has been a victory for America and the world, which is now safer, happier, and more optimistic due to his presidency.

Thanks to President Trump, Nicolas Maduro is in handcuffs, the border is secure, and all the trafficking of women and children at the border has stopped. Crime is down significantly (20% in major cities), law enforcement officers are treated well, tips and overtime are no longer taxed, 85 Americans detained abroad have been released, and American manufacturing is making a comeback.

I was honored to receive an unexpected phone call from President Trump, in which he jovially told me that he was giving me his full endorsement. His words were better than I expected. I especially appreciated that he acknowledged my boxing career, which I am quite proud of. It is uncommon for a CEO to box professionally, but I did, and it taught me to fight, fight, fight, which I will do in Congress to make President Trump and everyone who supported me proud.

Thank you everyone.



PRESS CONTACT

Paul Antonelli

518 866 6298

Paul@constantino.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f410063-5176-423f-be5b-d1ae0701995f