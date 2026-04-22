FTI Consulting Expands Data Analytics & AI Healthcare Expertise With Three Senior Hires

SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Health and Human Services practice with the appointment of three senior professionals in Australia. Kerrie Young joins the firm as a Senior Managing Director and will lead the Data Analytics & AI team within the practice. James Baulch and Cameron Cuthbert join as Managing Directors.

This expansion comes at a critical period for Australia’s healthcare system, which is facing rising demand, workforce constraints and sustained funding pressures. The team will help clients navigate these challenges by scaling digital health, data-led care and applied AI across clinical, operational and administrative workflows.

“Kerrie, James and Cameron bring highly complementary strengths that reinforce our ability to support healthcare, human services and other organisations navigating complex transformation in Australia,” said Nathan Schlesinger, Head of FTI Consulting’s Health and Human Services practice in Australia. “Their combined extensive expertise in system modelling, machine learning and digital transformation allows us to help clients move beyond insight to execution, embedding analytics and AI where it matters most to improve outcomes, productivity and resilience.”

Ms. Young, who is based in Sydney, has more than 20 years of experience leading data analytics and artificial intelligence initiatives. She has built and led high-performing data and AI teams, and advised public- and private-sector organisations on how to harness advanced analytics, cloud-based platforms and intelligent decision support to improve outcomes, efficiency and resilience. Her expertise includes data strategy, performance improvements including large-scale procurement optimisation, supply chain resilience and workforce analytics.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Young will work with clients to support applied analytics, digital health initiatives, AI-enabled procurement and supply chain transformation, clinical decision support, scenario modelling and data integration and governance across health and other industries.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Young was a managing director at an independent business advisory firm leading their Data & AI practice. Previously, she was a partner at a Big Four firm focusing on advanced analytics and productivity for nearly two decades.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Young said, “Healthcare leaders are balancing unprecedented demand with constrained resources while managing rapid digital and technological change. I look forward to joining my colleagues to help organisations leverage data, analytics and AI to support smarter decisions, more efficient operations and better outcomes.”

Dr. Baulch, who is based in Sydney, brings more than 15 years of experience developing analytics solutions and data strategies across multiple industries, including healthcare and mining. He has deep expertise in data strategy, systems and operations modelling, applications of AI and workforce analytics.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Dr. Baulch will help clients embed analytics solutions that drive operational efficiency, financial sustainability and performance improvement. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Baulch was a director at both a Big Four organisation and an independent business advisory firm.

Dr. Cuthbert, who is based in Sydney, has more than 15 years of experience in data, AI and analytics, working with clients across healthcare, transport and the private sector. He specialises in the design, development and delivery of complex analytical solutions, including cloud-based platforms, advanced decision-support tools, simulation, digital twins and optimisation.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Dr. Cuthbert was a director at both a Big Four organisation and an independent business advisory firm.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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Tel: +61 2 8247 8000

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