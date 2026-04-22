Cielo Announces Historical Recognition Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV: CMC; OTCQB: CWSFF) (“Cielo” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a one-time discretionary grant of 9,000,000 stock options (the “Options”) to directors and officers of the Company, taking into account the recipients’ sustained leadership and contributions during the Company’s strategic repositioning in receipt years and to support continuity and alignment as the Company enters its next phase of growth.

The Options are exercisable at $0.07 per share for a term of three years from the date of grant, vesting 50% on grant and 50% on the twelve-month anniversary. The grant is made under the Company’s stock option plan, and remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Board determined that a one-time grant was appropriate at this stage of the Company’s development, following the completion of its restructuring and strategic transition, including the wind-down of legacy operations, the strategic pivot to sustainable aviation fuel, and the establishment of the Nexus Platform.

ABOUT CIELO

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a clean fuels project development company advancing sustainable aviation fuel and other low-carbon energy projects across North America. Through the Nexus Platform, Cielo combines strategic feedstock partnerships with proven third-party technologies to develop a scalable pipeline of waste-to-fuels projects.

Cielo’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CMC and on the OTCQB under the symbol CWSFF.

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations

Ryan C. Jackson, CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Email: investors@cielows.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Cielo, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and information are based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and are subject to certain factors and assumptions. The Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to, but not limited to: the Options and the terms thereof, including timing of vesting and expiration, and the receipt of required corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Investors should continue to review and consider information disseminated through news releases and filed by Cielo on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cielo’s actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.