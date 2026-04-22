Thurgood Marshall College Fund celebrates the lasting impact of U.S. Rep. David Scott

Washington, D.C., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) joins the nation in mourning the loss of U.S. Rep. David Scott, a visionary legislative leader, historic trailblazer and a lifelong champion for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Rep. Scott’s dedication to the HBCU mission was rooted in his own education at Florida A&M University (FAMU), an 1890 land-grant institution and TMCF member school. After graduating from FAMU and earning an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, he began a distinguished career in public service that spanned over 50 years.

He was a driving force behind securing $80 million in mandatory funding for agriculture-focused scholarships at 1890 institutions, a move that removed financial barriers for thousands of students. From introducing legislation that created access to education to demanding that states fulfill their legal obligations for matching funds, he was a preeminent voice for HBCU sustainability in the halls of Congress.

“Congressman David Scott was a giant whose impact on the HBCU community cannot be overstated,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “He advocated for our schools, and most importantly, delivered the resources and the respect they were long denied. As a FAMU Rattler and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., he embodied the excellence and leadership that HBCUs produce. Our hearts go out to his family, his constituents and the many students whose lives were transformed by his work.”