UNCF Mourns the Passing of Congressman David Scott

WASHINGTON, DC, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF joins the nation in mourning the passing of U.S. Representative David Scott (D-GA-13), a steadfast champion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and a towering figure in American public life.

The following statement was issued by Lodriguez Murray, Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs at UNCF:

"We at UNCF are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman David Scott. History will always note that he was the first African American chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. What I hope history will point out are his many contributions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Like over 40% of all members of the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressman Scott was an HBCU graduate from Florida A&M University. His position leading the Agriculture Committee allowed him to have an outsized impact on 1890 institutions, all HBCUs and their students, and every American through the Committee's oversight of food security and rural development. We will keep his family, colleagues, and constituents in our thoughts."

Congressman Scott, who represented Georgia's 13th Congressional District, served in the U.S. House for more than two decades. He was 80 years old.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities, including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.