Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 29, 2026

GREENWICH, Conn, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) (NasdaqGS: OXSQG) (NasdaqGS: OXSQH) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2026 earnings on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM Eastern time. The toll free dial-in number is 1-800-715-9871, access code number 2511724. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-800-770-2030. The replay pass-code is 2511724#.

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and, to a lesser extent, debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280