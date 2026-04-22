TransUnion Applauds FHFA, HUD for Advancing VantageScore in Mortgage Lending

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today applauds the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for moving forward the inclusion of VantageScore® 4.0 in the U.S. mortgage market to drive affordable homeownership for consumers.

“We commend FHFA and HUD for their leadership, and we stand ready to help lenders and investors adopt VantageScore 4.0,” said Satyan Merchant, senior vice president and mortgage business leader at TransUnion. “This milestone supports a more competitive and innovative credit scoring ecosystem, preserves prudent risk management and expands opportunities for creditworthy borrowers to achieve homeownership.”

Greater competition among credit scoring models helps reduce costs across the mortgage lifecycle for consumers, lenders and the broader U.S. housing market. Lower prices driven through score competition encourage consumers to affordably shop for better financing rates and ultimately pay less when purchasing a home.

TransUnion has taken several steps to lead the industry in driving a safe and cost-effective mortgage market:

Announced the industry’s first 99-cent VantageScore 4.0 mortgage pricing, opening up nearly $1 billion in savings for lenders and consumers (see recent study ).



). Committed to multi-year pricing for credit report and VantageScore 4.0 to help lenders effectively forecast and manage their businesses.



Announced a free VantageScore 4.0 credit score simulator, empowering prospective buyers to improve their scores and qualify for the best possible mortgage terms.



The next-generation VantageScore 4.0 model, powered by TransUnion data, delivers unmatched predictive power by leveraging trended credit data and rental and utility tradelines to broaden insight into consumer credit behavior. TransUnion is the only credit bureau that provides 30 months of trended credit data, giving lenders a more complete view of borrower credit performance.

Discover how TransUnion is enabling safer, smarter, and more inclusive homeownership here .

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg

TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



