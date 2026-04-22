 nCino Announces Nick Edwards as Managing Director for APAC

WILMINGTON, N.C. and SYDNEY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic banking, today announced Nick Edwards as the new Managing Director for the APAC region.

Edwards is a seasoned commercial and regional leader with deep expertise across financial services. With nearly two decades of experience across the region, he has developed an intimate understanding of the unique dynamics, customer needs and market opportunities that define financial services in the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently, Edwards served as Chief Commercial Officer, APAC at FNZ Group. Prior to that, he spent more than six years at Temenos and other financial services providers in various leadership roles.

"Nick brings exactly the right combination of regional expertise, commercial leadership, and a people-first approach to lead our APAC business," said Sean Desmond, Chief Executive Officer at nCino. "With strong momentum across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, I am confident Nick will accelerate our growth and continue to deliver outstanding outcomes for our customers. We’re looking forward to him joining the team in Sydney."

"I am excited to be joining nCino at such a compelling moment for the business across Asia-Pacific," said Edwards. "The foundation here is strong, and I look forward to partnering with the team to deepen customer relationships and drive the next phase of growth across the region.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide — including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally — nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com .

Media Contact

Riley Keyzer

press@ncino.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation or bank failures; (ii) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions, including as a direct or indirect consequence of higher interest rates; (iii) risks associated with acquisitions we undertake, (iv) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (v) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (vi) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution, including in connection with our migration to an asset-based pricing model; (vii) competitive factors, including pricing pressures and migration to asset-based pricing, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (viii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (ix) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (x) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (xi) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xii) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xiii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiv) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

