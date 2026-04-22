ONEMAIN INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating OneMain Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of OneMain Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In OneMain (OMF) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in OneMain and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OneMain” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OMF) on behalf of OneMain stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether OneMain has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





What are the Investigation Details?

On March 16, 2026, New York Attorney General Lititia James, along with a coalition of 12 other state attorneys general, filed a lawsuit against the OneMain and its units for allegedly misleading customers and trapping borrowers in expensive loans with hidden costs.



On this news, OneMain's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 5.38%, to close at $49.26 per share on March 16, 2016.





What are the Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired OneMain shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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