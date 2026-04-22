Clearfield Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 6, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

Financial results will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website along with a shareholder letter.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-844-826-3033

International dial-in: 1-412-317-5185

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An audio replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 20, 2026.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921

International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10207981

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection, and delivery solutions that play a critical role in enabling broadband operators to close the digital divide. Our labor lite, craft-friendly platform is leveraged by community broadband, MSOs, incumbent service providers, ISPs, data centers, military, municipalities, and coops - from homes passed to homes connected faster and more efficiently. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg McNiff

The Blueshirt Group

773-485-7191

clearfield@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: Clearfield, Inc.