SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2026; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 23, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

 | Source: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of $17.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 13.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in provision for credit losses (PCL), noninterest expense, and income tax expense. Preliminary net income was $1.60 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $0.21 as compared to the $1.39 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.   

Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2026:

  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.60, up $0.21, or 15.1%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.02, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.41%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.6%, as compared to 1.29% and 12.2%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.42% and 12.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, as compared to 3.44% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.57% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 9.3%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $285,000, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.

  • PCL was $2.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $1.1 million from the year ago period, and an increase of $400,000 from the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. The increase compared to both periods was primarily attributable to higher reserves required for pooled loans, driven largely by increased reserves on agriculture loans reflecting ongoing pressure in the agricultural sector.

  • Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2026, increased by $95.8 million, or 2.3%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and increased by $298.9 million, or 7.4%, as compared to March 31, 2025.

  • Deposit balances as of March 31, 2026, increased by $32.6 million, or 0.8%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and by $79.5, million, or 1.9%, as compared to March 31, 2025.

  • Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2026, decreased by $41.0 million, or 30.5%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and decreased by $133.9 million, or 58.9% as compared to March 31, 2025.

  • The Company repurchased 156,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 at an average price of $61.97 per share, for a total of $9.7 million. The average purchase price was 135% of our tangible book value as of March 31, 2026.

  • Tangible book value per share was $45.80, having increased by $5.43, or 13.5%, as compared to March 31, 2025.

Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on April 21, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.25, payable May 29, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026, marking the 128th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-800-715-9871 in the United States and from all other locations by calling 1-646-307-1963. Participants should use participant access code 3159664. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 28, 2026. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 in the United States and Canada, and using the conference passcode 3159664.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, with total assets of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $121.9 million, or 2.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable and investments in tax credits in the other assets category, partially offset by decreases in cash equivalents and time deposits and available for sale (AFS) securities.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $93.3 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $99.8 million, or 51.7%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of loan generation that outpaced deposit growth during the period. AFS securities were $439.1 million at March 31, 2026, down $21.7 million, or 4.7%, as compared to June 30, 2025.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $217.5 million, or 5.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Gross loans increased by $221.8 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $4.3 million, as compared to June 30, 2025. The Company noted growth primarily in 1-4 family residential real estate, non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture real estate loan balances. This was partially offset by decreases in construction and land development, consumer, and agricultural production loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Loan Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
                
1-4 Family residential real estate $1,063,006 $1,043,090 $1,021,300 $992,445 $978,908
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate  945,274  912,611  918,275  888,317  897,125
Owner occupied commercial real estate  476,994  460,064  454,265  442,984  440,282
Multi-family real estate  467,936  452,733  445,953  422,758  405,445
Construction and land development  279,943  298,412  283,912  332,405  323,499
Agriculture real estate  278,541  261,118  255,610  244,983  247,027
Total loans secured by real estate  3,511,694  3,428,028  3,379,315  3,323,892  3,292,286
                
Commercial and industrial  546,002  537,276  521,945  510,259  488,116
Agriculture production  204,447  202,892  229,338  206,128  186,058
Consumer  51,869  52,182  56,051  55,387  54,022
All other loans  8,348  6,178  5,094  5,102  3,216
Total loans  4,322,360  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,768  4,023,698
                
Deferred loan fees, net        (178)  (189)
Gross loans  4,322,360  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,590  4,023,509
Allowance for credit losses  (55,937)  (54,465)  (52,081)  (51,629)  (54,940)
Net loans $4,266,423 $4,172,091 $4,139,662 $4,048,961 $3,968,569


Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $177.7 million at March 31, 2026, as compared to $159.1 million at December 31, 2025, and $163.3 million at March 31, 2025.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 291.2% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2026, as compared to 301.9% as of June 30, 2025, with these loans representing 39.2% of total loans at March 31, 2026. Multi-family real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone, and storage units are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The Bank’s multi-family real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consist mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner occupied office property types included 35 loans totaling $14.6 million, or 0.34% of gross loans at March 31, 2026, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $30.1 million, or 0.70% of gross loans, at March 31, 2026, as compared to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $32.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, as compared to $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The rise in NPAs was primarily attributable to the increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to three borrower relationships: one commercial relationship consisting of two related loans collateralized by commercial real estate; one consisting of multiple loans collateralized by commercial real estate and equipment; and the other, consisting of two related agricultural production loans secured by crops and equipment, partially offset by improvement in previously nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. All relationships noted were placed on nonaccrual status prior to the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Our ACL at March 31, 2026, totaled $55.9 million, representing 1.29% of gross loans and 186% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2026, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant economic uncertainty despite recent reductions in short-term interest rates as labor market conditions soften, and inflation remains above target. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to higher reserves required for pooled loans, driven largely by increased reserves on agriculture loans reflecting ongoing pressure in the agricultural sector, and loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge-offs of 0.04% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of 0.11% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, year-to-date net charge-offs were 0.11% (annualized).

Total liabilities were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $93.0 million, or 2.1%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits; other liabilities, attributable to recognition of future capital contributions related to tax credit investments; and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $59.5 million, or 1.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in nonmaturity deposit accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily driven by savings, NOW, non-interest bearing, and brokered money market deposit accounts. The decrease in certificates of deposit was largely driven by a $28.3 million reduction in brokered certificates compared to June 30, 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $226.4 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $8.7 million as compared to June 30, 2025. Public unit balances totaled $564.7 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.9 million compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to seasonal inflows. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 98.0%, as compared to 94.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 94.2% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

                
Summary Deposit Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
                
Non-interest bearing deposits $528,601 $526,569 $501,885 $508,110 $513,418
NOW accounts  1,153,078  1,167,626  1,098,921  1,132,298  1,167,296
MMDAs - non-brokered  305,903  309,806  326,387  329,837  345,810
Brokered MMDAs  21,073  10,817  28,129  1,414  2,013
Savings accounts  718,199  701,553  715,406  661,115  626,175
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,726,854  2,716,371  2,670,728  2,632,774  2,654,712
                
Certificates of deposit - non-brokered  1,408,723  1,412,394  1,409,332  1,414,945  1,373,109
Brokered certificates of deposit  205,338  179,569  200,430  233,649  233,561
Total certificates of deposit  1,614,061  1,591,963  1,609,762  1,648,594  1,606,670
                
Total deposits $4,340,915 $4,308,334 $4,280,490 $4,281,368 $4,261,382
                
Public unit nonmaturity accounts $471,659 $490,060 $424,391 $435,632 $472,010
Public unit certificates of deposit  93,061  94,039  112,963  115,204  103,741
Total public unit deposits $564,720 $584,099 $537,354 $550,836 $575,751


FHLB advances were $105.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $981,000, or 0.94%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Outstanding FHLB overnight borrowings were $3.0 million as of March 31, 2026, as compared to no FHLB overnight borrowings as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $573.5 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $28.8 million, or 5.3%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $2.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $9.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $11.4 million at June 30, 2025. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by $18.1 million utilized to repurchase 313,000 shares of the Company’s common stock year-to-date at an average price of $57.86 per share.   
   

Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $43.2 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 9.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase, as compared to the same period a year ago, was attributable to an increase of 23 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.44% to 3.67%, coupled with a 2.5% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 32 basis points, partially offset by a decrease of six basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2024 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $352,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.5 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed three basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to a 13-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a five-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2025, when net interest margin was 3.57%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $2.1 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to a PCL of $932,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.8 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $234,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The factors considered when estimating a required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding is detailed above in the “Balance Sheet Summary”.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $7.1 million, an increase of $424,000, or 6.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in other noninterest income, deposit account charges and related fees, bank card interchange income, earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI), and net realized gains on sale of loans driven by residential mortgage banking. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily attributable to the gain on sale of membership interest in a tax credit investment. Deposit account charges and related fees benefited from increased frequency of charges for non-sufficient funds and increased wire fee income from an increase of our wire fee rates and elevated wire activity. Bank card interchange income benefited from a previously noted new contract with our card processor. Lastly, the increase in earnings on BOLI was mainly due to a mortality benefit recognized in the third quarter of 2026. These increases were partially offset by the decrease in other loan fees, reflecting a refinement of our fee recognition under ASC 310-20, Receivables – Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, with a greater portion now recognized in interest income over the life of the loan.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $26.2 million, an increase of $832,000, or 3.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in data processing, other noninterest expense, compensation and benefits, and occupancy and equipment expenses. Data processing costs increased due to higher transaction volumes and increased software licensing costs. Other noninterest expense increased largely due to loan product expense associated with expenses for lending activities, loan collection, and management of foreclosed real estate. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to annual merit increases, as well as a trend increase in employee headcount. The majority of the merit increases took effect during the current quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation expense recognized in current periods as a result of our refined accounting for loan origination expenses under ASC 310-20. Occupancy and equipment expense growth was primarily driven by elevated maintenance and repair costs, remodel projects, and equipment purchases. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases to intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, along with a decrease in deposit insurance premiums.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was 52.2%, as compared to 55.1% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income outpacing the growth in operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $4.2 million, an increase of 1.0% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. The effective tax rate was 19.1% as compared to 20.9% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including our recently completed acquisitions, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company’s capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share are presented below.   

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

                 
Summary Balance Sheet Data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 
                 
Cash equivalents and time deposits $93,286 $134,309 $124,358 $193,105 $227,136 
Available for sale (AFS) securities  439,115  444,965  453,855  460,844  462,930 
FHLB/FRB membership stock  18,863  18,552  18,489  18,500  18,269 
Loans held for sale  1,033  1,271  277  431   
Loans receivable, gross  4,322,360  4,226,556  4,191,743  4,100,590  4,023,509 
Allowance for credit losses  55,937  54,465  52,081  51,629  54,940 
Loans receivable, net  4,266,423  4,172,091  4,139,662  4,048,961  3,968,569 
Bank-owned life insurance  77,155  76,793  76,240  75,691  75,156 
Intangible assets  71,329  72,049  72,866  73,721  74,677 
Premises and equipment  93,366  94,560  95,211  95,982  95,987 
Other assets  80,894  79,797  55,374  52,372  53,772 
Total assets $5,141,464 $5,094,387 $5,036,332 $5,019,607 $4,976,496 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,812,314 $3,781,765 $3,778,605 $3,773,258 $3,747,964 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  528,601  526,569  501,885  508,110  513,418 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  20,000  20,000  20,000  15,000  15,000 
FHLB advances  105,033  102,041  102,029  104,052  104,072 
Other liabilities  78,758  73,417  50,371  51,287  44,057 
Subordinated debt  23,248  23,235  23,221  23,208  23,195 
Total liabilities  4,567,954  4,527,027  4,476,111  4,474,915  4,447,706 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  573,510  567,360  560,221  544,692  528,790 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,141,464 $5,094,387 $5,036,332 $5,019,607 $4,976,496 
                 
Equity to assets ratio  11.15%   11.14%   11.12%   10.85%   10.63%
                 
Common shares outstanding  11,015,112  11,142,733  11,290,667  11,299,467  11,299,962 
Less: Restricted common shares not vested  50,525  49,075  48,675  50,163  50,658 
Common shares for book value determination  10,964,587  11,093,658  11,241,992  11,249,304  11,249,304 
                 
Book value per common share $52.31 $51.14 $49.83 $48.42 $47.01 
Less: Intangible assets per common share  6.51  6.49  6.48  6.55  6.64 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  45.80  44.65  43.35  41.87  40.37 
Closing market price  63.94  59.12  52.56  54.78  52.02 

(1)   Non-GAAP financial measure.

                 
Nonperforming asset data as of:    Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 
                 
Nonaccrual loans $30,135 $29,655 $26,031 $23,040 $21,970 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due           
Total nonperforming loans  30,135  29,655  26,031  23,040  21,970 
Other real estate owned (OREO)  1,795  1,536  1,006  625  1,775 
Personal property repossessed  23  5  45  32  56 
Total nonperforming assets $31,953 $31,196 $27,082 $23,697 $23,801 
                 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets  0.62%   0.61%   0.54%   0.47%   0.48%  
Total nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.70%   0.70%   0.62%   0.56%   0.55%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  185.62%   183.66%   200.07%   224.08%   250.07%  
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.29%   1.29%   1.24%   1.26%   1.37%  
                 
Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $31,672 $32,048 $27,072 $26,642 $23,304 


                
  For the three-month period ended
Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    2026 2025 2025 2025 2025
                
Interest income:                    
Cash equivalents $659 $1,059 $1,114 $1,698 $1,585
AFS securities and membership stock  4,902  5,198  5,456  5,586  5,684
Loans receivable  65,398  65,975  66,460  63,354  62,656
Total interest income  70,959  72,232  73,030  70,638  69,925
Interest expense:               
Deposits  26,172  27,699  28,940  28,644  28,795
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  200  204  200  191  189
FHLB advances  1,070  1,080  1,081  1,080  1,076
Subordinated debt  362  379  391  390  386
Total interest expense  27,804  29,362  30,612  30,305  30,446
Net interest income  43,155  42,870  42,418  40,333  39,479
Provision for credit losses  2,080  1,680  4,500  2,500  932
Noninterest income:               
Deposit account charges and related fees  2,331  2,429  2,365  2,156  2,048
Bank card interchange income  1,592  1,614  1,530  1,839  1,341
Loan servicing fees  245  250  263  167  224
Other loan fees  27  164  194  917  843
Net realized gains on sale of loans  226  167  175  143  114
Net realized gains on sale of AFS securities          48
Earnings on bank owned life insurance  677  552  548  533  512
Insurance brokerage commissions  353  345  319  368  340
Wealth management fees  944  936  851  825  902
Other noninterest income  695  319  328  332  294
Total noninterest income  7,090  6,776  6,573  7,280  6,666
Noninterest expense:               
Compensation and benefits  14,054  13,651  13,065  13,852  13,771
Occupancy and equipment, net  4,040  3,834  3,788  3,745  3,869
Data processing expense  2,770  2,666  2,513  2,573  2,359
Telecommunications expense  308  309  347  312  330
Deposit insurance premiums  495  600  620  601  674
Legal and professional fees  521  478  1,075  1,165  603
Advertising  553  538  614  551  530
Postage and office supplies  373  333  300  336  350
Intangible amortization  709  808  857  857  889
Foreclosed property expenses, net  108  31  58  (18)  37
Other noninterest expense  2,292  2,022  1,814  2,002  1,979
Total noninterest expense  26,223  25,270  25,051  25,976  25,391
Net income before income taxes  21,942  22,696  19,440  19,137  19,822
Income taxes  4,181  4,546  3,790  3,351  4,139
Net income  17,761  18,150  15,650  15,786  15,683
Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated               
to participating securities  81  79  67  71  71
Net income available to common shareholders $17,680 $18,071 $15,583 $15,715 $15,612
                
Basic earnings per common share $1.60 $1.62 $1.39 $1.40 $1.39
Diluted earnings per common share  1.60  1.62  1.38  1.39  1.39
Dividends per common share  0.25  0.25  0.25  0.23  0.23
Average common shares outstanding:               
Basic  11,041,000  11,153,000  11,247,000  11,250,000  11,238,000
Diluted  11,075,000  11,179,000  11,272,000  11,270,000  11,262,000


                 
  For the three-month period ended 
Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Mar. 31,    Dec. 31,    Sep. 30,    June 30,    Mar. 31, 
(dollars in thousands)    2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 
                 
Interest-bearing cash equivalents $68,374 $103,156 $97,948 $151,380 $143,206 
AFS securities and membership stock  469,515  478,219  493,125  498,491  508,642 
Loans receivable, gross  4,235,274  4,181,158  4,118,859  4,018,769  4,003,552 
Total interest-earning assets  4,773,163  4,762,533  4,709,932  4,668,640  4,655,400 
Other assets  342,334  321,042  302,630  299,217  290,739 
Total assets $5,115,497 $5,083,575 $5,012,562 $4,967,857 $4,946,139 
                 
Interest-bearing deposits $3,793,242 $3,782,764 $3,741,361 $3,727,836 $3,737,849 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  20,000  20,000  18,043  15,000  15,000 
FHLB advances  103,556  102,046  102,410  104,053  106,187 
Subordinated debt  23,241  23,228  23,215  23,201  23,189 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,940,039  3,928,038  3,885,029  3,870,090  3,882,225 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  528,820  541,110  533,809  524,860  513,157 
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  74,431  51,411  41,937  37,014  31,282 
Total liabilities  4,543,290  4,520,559  4,460,775  4,431,964  4,426,664 
                 
Total stockholders’ equity  572,207  563,016  551,787  535,893  519,475 
                 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,115,497 $5,083,575 $5,012,562 $4,967,857 $4,946,139 
                 
Return on average assets  1.41%   1.42%   1.24%   1.27%   1.29%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity  12.6%   12.8%   11.3%   11.8%   12.2%
                 
Net interest margin  3.67%   3.57%   3.57%   3.47%   3.44%
Net interest spread  3.17%   3.05%   3.02%   2.93%   2.91%
                 
Efficiency ratio  52.2%   50.9%   51.1%   54.6%   55.1%


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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