SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2026; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER COMMON SHARE; CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY, APRIL 23, AT 9:30 AM CENTRAL TIME

Poplar Bluff, Missouri, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMBC), the parent corporation of Southern Bank (“Bank”), today announced preliminary net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 of $17.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 13.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by increases in provision for credit losses (PCL), noninterest expense, and income tax expense. Preliminary net income was $1.60 per fully diluted common share for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $0.21 as compared to the $1.39 per fully diluted common share reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Highlights for the third quarter of fiscal 2026:

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.60, up $0.21, or 15.1%, as compared to the same quarter a year ago, and down $0.02, or 1.2%, from the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.





Annualized return on average assets (ROA) was 1.41%, while annualized return on average common equity (ROE) was 12.6%, as compared to 1.29% and 12.2%, respectively, in the same quarter a year ago, and 1.42% and 12.8%, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.





Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.67%, as compared to 3.44% reported for the same quarter a year ago, and up from 3.57% reported for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. Net interest income increased $3.7 million, or 9.3%, compared to the same quarter a year ago, and increased $285,000, or 0.7%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter.





PCL was $2.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2026, an increase of $1.1 million from the year ago period, and an increase of $400,000 from the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the linked quarter. The increase compared to both periods was primarily attributable to higher reserves required for pooled loans, driven largely by increased reserves on agriculture loans reflecting ongoing pressure in the agricultural sector.





Gross loan balances as of March 31, 2026, increased by $95.8 million, or 2.3%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and increased by $298.9 million, or 7.4%, as compared to March 31, 2025.





Deposit balances as of March 31, 2026, increased by $32.6 million, or 0.8%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and by $79.5, million, or 1.9%, as compared to March 31, 2025.





Cash equivalent balances and time deposits as of March 31, 2026, decreased by $41.0 million, or 30.5%, as compared to December 31, 2025, and decreased by $133.9 million, or 58.9% as compared to March 31, 2025.





The Company repurchased 156,000 shares of its common stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 at an average price of $61.97 per share, for a total of $9.7 million. The average purchase price was 135% of our tangible book value as of March 31, 2026.





Tangible book value per share was $45.80, having increased by $5.43, or 13.5%, as compared to March 31, 2025.





Dividend Declared:

The Board of Directors, on April 21, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.25, payable May 29, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026, marking the 128th consecutive quarterly dividend since the inception of the Company. The Board of Directors and management believe the payment of a quarterly cash dividend enhances stockholder value and demonstrates our commitment to and confidence in our future prospects.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call to review the information provided in this press release on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., central time. The call will be available live to interested parties by calling 1-800-715-9871 in the United States and from all other locations by calling 1-646-307-1963. Participants should use participant access code 3159664. Telephone playback will be available beginning one hour following the conclusion of the call through April 28, 2026. The playback may be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 in the United States and Canada, and using the conference passcode 3159664.

Balance Sheet Summary:

The Company experienced balance sheet growth in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, with total assets of $5.1 billion at March 31, 2026, reflecting an increase of $121.9 million, or 2.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected increases in net loans receivable and investments in tax credits in the other assets category, partially offset by decreases in cash equivalents and time deposits and available for sale (AFS) securities.

Cash equivalents and time deposits were a combined $93.3 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $99.8 million, or 51.7%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily the result of loan generation that outpaced deposit growth during the period. AFS securities were $439.1 million at March 31, 2026, down $21.7 million, or 4.7%, as compared to June 30, 2025.

Loans, net of the allowance for credit losses (ACL), were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $217.5 million, or 5.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Gross loans increased by $221.8 million, while the ACL attributable to outstanding loan balances increased $4.3 million, as compared to June 30, 2025. The Company noted growth primarily in 1-4 family residential real estate, non-owner occupied commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, owner occupied commercial real estate, and agriculture real estate loan balances. This was partially offset by decreases in construction and land development, consumer, and agricultural production loan balances. The table below illustrates changes in loan balances by type over recent periods:



Summary Loan Data as of: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 1-4 Family residential real estate $ 1,063,006 $ 1,043,090 $ 1,021,300 $ 992,445 $ 978,908 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 945,274 912,611 918,275 888,317 897,125 Owner occupied commercial real estate 476,994 460,064 454,265 442,984 440,282 Multi-family real estate 467,936 452,733 445,953 422,758 405,445 Construction and land development 279,943 298,412 283,912 332,405 323,499 Agriculture real estate 278,541 261,118 255,610 244,983 247,027 Total loans secured by real estate 3,511,694 3,428,028 3,379,315 3,323,892 3,292,286 Commercial and industrial 546,002 537,276 521,945 510,259 488,116 Agriculture production 204,447 202,892 229,338 206,128 186,058 Consumer 51,869 52,182 56,051 55,387 54,022 All other loans 8,348 6,178 5,094 5,102 3,216 Total loans 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,768 4,023,698 Deferred loan fees, net — — — (178) (189) Gross loans 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,590 4,023,509 Allowance for credit losses (55,937) (54,465) (52,081) (51,629) (54,940) Net loans $ 4,266,423 $ 4,172,091 $ 4,139,662 $ 4,048,961 $ 3,968,569





Loans anticipated to fund in the next 90 days totaled $177.7 million at March 31, 2026, as compared to $159.1 million at December 31, 2025, and $163.3 million at March 31, 2025.

The Bank’s concentration in non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans is estimated at 291.2% of Tier 1 capital and ACL on March 31, 2026, as compared to 301.9% as of June 30, 2025, with these loans representing 39.2% of total loans at March 31, 2026. Multi-family real estate, hospitality (hotels/restaurants), care facilities, strip centers, retail stand-alone, and storage units are the most common collateral types within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. The Bank’s multi-family real estate loan portfolio commonly includes loans collateralized by properties currently in the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) program or that have exited the program. The hospitality and retail stand-alone segments include primarily franchised businesses; care facilities consist mainly of skilled nursing and assisted living centers; and strip centers can be defined as non-mall shopping centers with a variety of tenants. Non-owner occupied office property types included 35 loans totaling $14.6 million, or 0.34% of gross loans at March 31, 2026, none of which were adversely classified, and are generally comprised of smaller spaces with diverse tenants. The Company continues to monitor its commercial real estate concentration and the individual segments closely.

Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $30.1 million, or 0.70% of gross loans, at March 31, 2026, as compared to $23.0 million, or 0.56% of gross loans at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $32.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, at March 31, 2026, as compared to $23.7 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The rise in NPAs was primarily attributable to the increase in NPLs. The increase in NPLs was primarily attributable to three borrower relationships: one commercial relationship consisting of two related loans collateralized by commercial real estate; one consisting of multiple loans collateralized by commercial real estate and equipment; and the other, consisting of two related agricultural production loans secured by crops and equipment, partially offset by improvement in previously nonperforming loans and net charge-offs. All relationships noted were placed on nonaccrual status prior to the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Our ACL at March 31, 2026, totaled $55.9 million, representing 1.29% of gross loans and 186% of nonperforming loans, as compared to an ACL of $51.6 million, representing 1.26% of gross loans and 224% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2025. The Company has estimated its expected credit losses as of March 31, 2026, under ASC 326-20, and management believes the ACL as of that date was adequate based on that estimate. There remains, however, significant economic uncertainty despite recent reductions in short-term interest rates as labor market conditions soften, and inflation remains above target. The increase in the ACL was primarily attributable to higher reserves required for pooled loans, driven largely by increased reserves on agriculture loans reflecting ongoing pressure in the agricultural sector, and loan growth. This was partially offset by net charge-offs. As a percentage of average loans outstanding, the Company recorded net charge-offs of 0.04% (annualized) during the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of 0.11% for the same quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, year-to-date net charge-offs were 0.11% (annualized).

Total liabilities were $4.6 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $93.0 million, or 2.1%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Growth primarily reflected an increase in total deposits; other liabilities, attributable to recognition of future capital contributions related to tax credit investments; and securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

Deposits were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $59.5 million, or 1.4%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The deposit portfolio saw year-to-date increases in nonmaturity deposit accounts, which was partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit. Nonmaturity deposit growth was primarily driven by savings, NOW, non-interest bearing, and brokered money market deposit accounts. The decrease in certificates of deposit was largely driven by a $28.3 million reduction in brokered certificates compared to June 30, 2025. Brokered deposits totaled $226.4 million at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $8.7 million as compared to June 30, 2025. Public unit balances totaled $564.7 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $13.9 million compared to June 30, 2025, primarily due to seasonal inflows. The average loan-to-deposit ratio for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 98.0%, as compared to 94.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 94.2% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The table below illustrates changes in deposit balances by type over recent periods:

Summary Deposit Data as of: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 528,601 $ 526,569 $ 501,885 $ 508,110 $ 513,418 NOW accounts 1,153,078 1,167,626 1,098,921 1,132,298 1,167,296 MMDAs - non-brokered 305,903 309,806 326,387 329,837 345,810 Brokered MMDAs 21,073 10,817 28,129 1,414 2,013 Savings accounts 718,199 701,553 715,406 661,115 626,175 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,726,854 2,716,371 2,670,728 2,632,774 2,654,712 Certificates of deposit - non-brokered 1,408,723 1,412,394 1,409,332 1,414,945 1,373,109 Brokered certificates of deposit 205,338 179,569 200,430 233,649 233,561 Total certificates of deposit 1,614,061 1,591,963 1,609,762 1,648,594 1,606,670 Total deposits $ 4,340,915 $ 4,308,334 $ 4,280,490 $ 4,281,368 $ 4,261,382 Public unit nonmaturity accounts $ 471,659 $ 490,060 $ 424,391 $ 435,632 $ 472,010 Public unit certificates of deposit 93,061 94,039 112,963 115,204 103,741 Total public unit deposits $ 564,720 $ 584,099 $ 537,354 $ 550,836 $ 575,751





FHLB advances were $105.0 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $981,000, or 0.94%, as compared to June 30, 2025. Outstanding FHLB overnight borrowings were $3.0 million as of March 31, 2026, as compared to no FHLB overnight borrowings as of June 30, 2025.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $573.5 million at March 31, 2026, an increase of $28.8 million, or 5.3%, as compared to June 30, 2025. The increase was attributable primarily to earnings retained after cash dividends paid, in combination with a $2.3 million reduction in accumulated other comprehensive losses (AOCL) as the market value of the Company’s investments appreciated due to the decrease in market interest rates. The AOCL totaled $9.1 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $11.4 million at June 30, 2025. The Company does not hold any securities classified as held-to-maturity. The increase in stockholders’ equity was partially offset by $18.1 million utilized to repurchase 313,000 shares of the Company’s common stock year-to-date at an average price of $57.86 per share.



Quarterly Income Statement Summary:

The Company’s net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $43.2 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 9.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase, as compared to the same period a year ago, was attributable to an increase of 23 basis points in the net interest margin, from 3.44% to 3.67%, coupled with a 2.5% increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The primary driver of the net interest margin expansion, compared to the year ago period, was a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 32 basis points, partially offset by a decrease of six basis points in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Loan discount accretion and liability premium amortization related to the November 2018 acquisition of First Commercial Bank, the May 2020 acquisition of Central Federal Savings & Loan Association, the February 2022 merger of FortuneBank, and the January 2024 acquisition of Citizens Bank & Trust resulted in $352,000 in net interest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $1.5 million in net interest income for the same period a year ago. Combined, this component of net interest income contributed three basis points to net interest margin in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to a 13-basis point contribution for the same period of the prior fiscal year, and as compared to a five-basis point contribution in the linked quarter, ended December 31, 2025, when net interest margin was 3.57%.

The Company recorded a PCL of $2.1 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, as compared to a PCL of $932,000 in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The current period PCL was the result of a $1.8 million provision attributable to the ACL for loan balances outstanding and a $234,000 provision attributable to the allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures. The factors considered when estimating a required ACL and PCL for loan balances outstanding is detailed above in the “Balance Sheet Summary”.

The Company’s noninterest income for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $7.1 million, an increase of $424,000, or 6.4%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in other noninterest income, deposit account charges and related fees, bank card interchange income, earnings on bank owned life insurance (BOLI), and net realized gains on sale of loans driven by residential mortgage banking. The increase in other non-interest income was primarily attributable to the gain on sale of membership interest in a tax credit investment. Deposit account charges and related fees benefited from increased frequency of charges for non-sufficient funds and increased wire fee income from an increase of our wire fee rates and elevated wire activity. Bank card interchange income benefited from a previously noted new contract with our card processor. Lastly, the increase in earnings on BOLI was mainly due to a mortality benefit recognized in the third quarter of 2026. These increases were partially offset by the decrease in other loan fees, reflecting a refinement of our fee recognition under ASC 310-20, Receivables – Nonrefundable Fees and Other Costs, with a greater portion now recognized in interest income over the life of the loan.

Noninterest expense for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $26.2 million, an increase of $832,000, or 3.3%, as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase as compared to the year-ago period was primarily attributable to increases in data processing, other noninterest expense, compensation and benefits, and occupancy and equipment expenses. Data processing costs increased due to higher transaction volumes and increased software licensing costs. Other noninterest expense increased largely due to loan product expense associated with expenses for lending activities, loan collection, and management of foreclosed real estate. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to annual merit increases, as well as a trend increase in employee headcount. The majority of the merit increases took effect during the current quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in compensation expense recognized in current periods as a result of our refined accounting for loan origination expenses under ASC 310-20. Occupancy and equipment expense growth was primarily driven by elevated maintenance and repair costs, remodel projects, and equipment purchases. Partially offsetting these increases from the prior year period were decreases to intangible amortization, as the core deposit intangible recognized in an older merger was fully amortized in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, along with a decrease in deposit insurance premiums.

The efficiency ratio for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was 52.2%, as compared to 55.1% in the same period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement was attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest income outpacing the growth in operating expenses.

The income tax provision for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, was $4.2 million, an increase of 1.0% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in net income before income taxes, partially offset by a lower effective tax rate. The effective tax rate was 19.1% as compared to 20.9% in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Forward-Looking Information:

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including: expected cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including our recently completed acquisitions, might not be realized within the anticipated time frames, to the extent anticipated, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention and labor shortages, might be greater than expected and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; potential adverse impacts to economic conditions both nationally and in our local market areas and other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company’s business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth; the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, including the effects of a potential recession whether caused by Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve Board”) actions or otherwise or slowed economic growth caused by changes in oil prices or supply chain disruptions; the impact of monetary and fiscal policies of the Federal Reserve Board and the U.S. Government or other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the ACL on loans; our ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; the timely development of and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users, including the features, pricing and quality compared to competitors’ products and services; fluctuations in real estate values in both residential and commercial real estate markets, as well as agricultural business conditions; fluctuations in the demand for loans and deposits, including our ability to attract and retain deposits; the impact of a federal government shutdown; legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect our business; the effects of climate change, severe weather events, other natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; results of examinations of us by our regulators, including the impact on FDIC insurance premiums and the possibility that our regulators may, among other things, require an increase in our reserve for credit losses on loans or a write-down of assets; the impact of technological changes and an inability to keep pace with the rate of technological advances; the inability of key third party providers to perform their obligations to us; cyber threats, such as phishing, ransomware, and insider attacks, which can lead to financial loss, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties if sensitive customer data and critical infrastructure are not adequately protected; our ability to retain key members of our management team; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing. Any forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements discussed might not occur, and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share are financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not intended to be a substitute for analyses based on GAAP measures. As other companies may utilize different methodologies for calculating these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other institutions.

Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding intangible assets from common stockholders’ equity. Tangible book value per common share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. For comparison, book value per common share is calculated by dividing common stockholders’ equity by common shares outstanding, less restricted common shares not vested. This approach is consistent with the treatment applied by bank regulatory agencies, which generally exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides information considered important to investors and is useful in understanding the Company’s capital position. Calculations of tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share to the corresponding GAAP measures of common stockholders’ equity and book value per common share are presented below.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Summary Balance Sheet Data as of: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Cash equivalents and time deposits $ 93,286 $ 134,309 $ 124,358 $ 193,105 $ 227,136 Available for sale (AFS) securities 439,115 444,965 453,855 460,844 462,930 FHLB/FRB membership stock 18,863 18,552 18,489 18,500 18,269 Loans held for sale 1,033 1,271 277 431 — Loans receivable, gross 4,322,360 4,226,556 4,191,743 4,100,590 4,023,509 Allowance for credit losses 55,937 54,465 52,081 51,629 54,940 Loans receivable, net 4,266,423 4,172,091 4,139,662 4,048,961 3,968,569 Bank-owned life insurance 77,155 76,793 76,240 75,691 75,156 Intangible assets 71,329 72,049 72,866 73,721 74,677 Premises and equipment 93,366 94,560 95,211 95,982 95,987 Other assets 80,894 79,797 55,374 52,372 53,772 Total assets $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 $ 5,019,607 $ 4,976,496 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,812,314 $ 3,781,765 $ 3,778,605 $ 3,773,258 $ 3,747,964 Noninterest-bearing deposits 528,601 526,569 501,885 508,110 513,418 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,000 20,000 20,000 15,000 15,000 FHLB advances 105,033 102,041 102,029 104,052 104,072 Other liabilities 78,758 73,417 50,371 51,287 44,057 Subordinated debt 23,248 23,235 23,221 23,208 23,195 Total liabilities 4,567,954 4,527,027 4,476,111 4,474,915 4,447,706 Total stockholders’ equity 573,510 567,360 560,221 544,692 528,790 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,141,464 $ 5,094,387 $ 5,036,332 $ 5,019,607 $ 4,976,496 Equity to assets ratio 11.15 % 11.14 % 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.63 % Common shares outstanding 11,015,112 11,142,733 11,290,667 11,299,467 11,299,962 Less: Restricted common shares not vested 50,525 49,075 48,675 50,163 50,658 Common shares for book value determination 10,964,587 11,093,658 11,241,992 11,249,304 11,249,304 Book value per common share $ 52.31 $ 51.14 $ 49.83 $ 48.42 $ 47.01 Less: Intangible assets per common share 6.51 6.49 6.48 6.55 6.64 Tangible book value per common share (1) 45.80 44.65 43.35 41.87 40.37 Closing market price 63.94 59.12 52.56 54.78 52.02

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure.

Nonperforming asset data as of: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Nonaccrual loans $ 30,135 $ 29,655 $ 26,031 $ 23,040 $ 21,970 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 30,135 29,655 26,031 23,040 21,970 Other real estate owned (OREO) 1,795 1,536 1,006 625 1,775 Personal property repossessed 23 5 45 32 56 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,953 $ 31,196 $ 27,082 $ 23,697 $ 23,801 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.47 % 0.48 % Total nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.70 % 0.70 % 0.62 % 0.56 % 0.55 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 185.62 % 183.66 % 200.07 % 224.08 % 250.07 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.37 % Performing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty $ 31,672 $ 32,048 $ 27,072 $ 26,642 $ 23,304





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Summary Income Statement Data: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest income: Cash equivalents $ 659 $ 1,059 $ 1,114 $ 1,698 $ 1,585 AFS securities and membership stock 4,902 5,198 5,456 5,586 5,684 Loans receivable 65,398 65,975 66,460 63,354 62,656 Total interest income 70,959 72,232 73,030 70,638 69,925 Interest expense: Deposits 26,172 27,699 28,940 28,644 28,795 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 200 204 200 191 189 FHLB advances 1,070 1,080 1,081 1,080 1,076 Subordinated debt 362 379 391 390 386 Total interest expense 27,804 29,362 30,612 30,305 30,446 Net interest income 43,155 42,870 42,418 40,333 39,479 Provision for credit losses 2,080 1,680 4,500 2,500 932 Noninterest income: Deposit account charges and related fees 2,331 2,429 2,365 2,156 2,048 Bank card interchange income 1,592 1,614 1,530 1,839 1,341 Loan servicing fees 245 250 263 167 224 Other loan fees 27 164 194 917 843 Net realized gains on sale of loans 226 167 175 143 114 Net realized gains on sale of AFS securities — — — — 48 Earnings on bank owned life insurance 677 552 548 533 512 Insurance brokerage commissions 353 345 319 368 340 Wealth management fees 944 936 851 825 902 Other noninterest income 695 319 328 332 294 Total noninterest income 7,090 6,776 6,573 7,280 6,666 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,054 13,651 13,065 13,852 13,771 Occupancy and equipment, net 4,040 3,834 3,788 3,745 3,869 Data processing expense 2,770 2,666 2,513 2,573 2,359 Telecommunications expense 308 309 347 312 330 Deposit insurance premiums 495 600 620 601 674 Legal and professional fees 521 478 1,075 1,165 603 Advertising 553 538 614 551 530 Postage and office supplies 373 333 300 336 350 Intangible amortization 709 808 857 857 889 Foreclosed property expenses, net 108 31 58 (18) 37 Other noninterest expense 2,292 2,022 1,814 2,002 1,979 Total noninterest expense 26,223 25,270 25,051 25,976 25,391 Net income before income taxes 21,942 22,696 19,440 19,137 19,822 Income taxes 4,181 4,546 3,790 3,351 4,139 Net income 17,761 18,150 15,650 15,786 15,683 Less: Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities 81 79 67 71 71 Net income available to common shareholders $ 17,680 $ 18,071 $ 15,583 $ 15,715 $ 15,612 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.60 $ 1.62 $ 1.39 $ 1.40 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per common share 1.60 1.62 1.38 1.39 1.39 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.23 0.23 Average common shares outstanding: Basic 11,041,000 11,153,000 11,247,000 11,250,000 11,238,000 Diluted 11,075,000 11,179,000 11,272,000 11,270,000 11,262,000





For the three-month period ended Quarterly Average Balance Sheet Data: Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 2025 2025 Interest-bearing cash equivalents $ 68,374 $ 103,156 $ 97,948 $ 151,380 $ 143,206 AFS securities and membership stock 469,515 478,219 493,125 498,491 508,642 Loans receivable, gross 4,235,274 4,181,158 4,118,859 4,018,769 4,003,552 Total interest-earning assets 4,773,163 4,762,533 4,709,932 4,668,640 4,655,400 Other assets 342,334 321,042 302,630 299,217 290,739 Total assets $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 $ 4,967,857 $ 4,946,139 Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,793,242 $ 3,782,764 $ 3,741,361 $ 3,727,836 $ 3,737,849 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,000 20,000 18,043 15,000 15,000 FHLB advances 103,556 102,046 102,410 104,053 106,187 Subordinated debt 23,241 23,228 23,215 23,201 23,189 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,940,039 3,928,038 3,885,029 3,870,090 3,882,225 Noninterest-bearing deposits 528,820 541,110 533,809 524,860 513,157 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 74,431 51,411 41,937 37,014 31,282 Total liabilities 4,543,290 4,520,559 4,460,775 4,431,964 4,426,664 Total stockholders’ equity 572,207 563,016 551,787 535,893 519,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,115,497 $ 5,083,575 $ 5,012,562 $ 4,967,857 $ 4,946,139 Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.27 % 1.29 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 12.6 % 12.8 % 11.3 % 11.8 % 12.2 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.57 % 3.57 % 3.47 % 3.44 % Net interest spread 3.17 % 3.05 % 3.02 % 2.93 % 2.91 % Efficiency ratio 52.2 % 50.9 % 51.1 % 54.6 % 55.1 %



