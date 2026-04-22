The 2026 NAB Show Wraps with Proof the Future of Media and Entertainment is Expanding Beyond Broadcasting

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 NAB Show wrapped today, welcoming more than 58,000 registered attendees and reaffirming its place at the center of the global media and entertainment evolution.



Driven by an expanding community of creators, enterprise media teams and leaders in sports media, the Show has brought in new audiences and sparked new collaborations. The 2026 NAB Show didn’t just reflect where the industry is; it pushed it forward, strengthening its status as the must-attend marketplace for the future of storytelling and content innovation.



“The 2026 NAB Show captured the energy and transformation driving today’s media and entertainment landscape, unveiling powerful new tools and technologies that put storytelling in everyone’s hands,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Show.



“This year, we brought together a truly global community to spark innovation, elevate new voices and ignite the conversations shaping what comes next — where anyone, anywhere, can create and share stories that matter.”



Top figures in the creator economy also weighed in on the value of the Show:

“NAB Show is a great place to get both sides of the production workflow. ... [It] is incredibly strong on the content creation process ... [and] there’s several sessions on the business sides of how to manage your content creation business as a general thing.”

—Jonathan Liu, CEO, Zhong



“If you want to connect with all the best and the greatest in broadcast media technology, this is the place to be. … [T]his is where you will get your lay of the ground, build your community, and also talk directly to the folks who are building the products.”

—Nicki Sun, CEO, Nicki Sun Media and NAB Creator Council member

Global Reach



NAB Show attendees hailed from 146 countries, underscoring its expanding international footprint. Almost one in four participants traveled from outside the U.S. (22%), while 48% were first-time attendees — almost half of the total audience. This surge highlights the event’s growing global appeal and its increasing relevance as a destination for storytellers worldwide.



Expanded Audiences



Three audience areas in particular are driving growth that reveals not just an evolving media landscape, but also an evolving NAB Show:

Content Creators: The number of registered attendees who are content creators increased 140% over 2025, with NAB Show’s Content Creator VIP Program and other initiatives poised to expand that universe.

Enterprise: More than 13,000 attendees reported that they are corporate media professionals, almost double the 2025 number.

Sports: The 2026 NAB Show included attendees from about 75 professional sports teams, 22 professional leagues and governing bodies, 30 sports venues, 15 esports/gaming organizations, 35 collegiate athletic departments, and 15 sports content producers/distributors.

Show Trends, Exhibits and Connections



The NAB Show defined the future of the evolving media and entertainment landscape, with key trends such as artificial intelligence, creator economy and the intersection of sports and technology at the forefront. The Show featured more than 1,100 exhibitors from around the globe, spanning the equivalent of nearly eight soccer fields and highlighting 132 first-time participants showcasing their innovations. Global brands included Sony, Canon, Ross, Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Google Cloud, AT&T and AWS.



Exhibitors from around the world brought the latest breakthroughs to life on a dynamic Show floor. The exhibition became a high-energy hub of discovery, connection and opportunity, reinforcing NAB Show’s position as the global epicenter for industry professionals and where business gets done.



“At NAB Show, we talk to studios, to the broadcasters, longstanding customers, but at the same time, we’re able to engage with developers and content creators,” said Gaby Ferreres, head of Industry Marketing, M&E, Sports, Games and Advertising at AWS. “It’s a broad swath of different audiences that we get to meet with and engage with at NAB.”



Other highlights of the show were new and enhanced networking environments, including a Networking Lounge with curated meetups and happy hours, and an invite-only Executive Lounge for high-level meetings and conversations.

Top Speakers and Sessions



NAB Show brought together a broad spectrum of thought leaders, including representatives from major corporations like Microsoft, NBC Sports, FIFA, Warner Bros. Discovery and Netflix. Top speakers included:

Nate Bargatze, television host and comedian, Nateland

Akela Cooper, screenwriter of "M3GAN” and “Malignant”

Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier, YouTuber and filmmaker

Anna Gomez, commissioner, Federal Communications Commission

Marcus Jones, All-Pro Cornerback, New England Patriots

Jon Miller, president, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports

Jeff Probst, host and executive producer, “Survivor”

Jen Psaki, anchor, MS NOW

Eric Robles, showrunner, Netflix’s “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85”

Mo Rocca, “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent and author

JB Smoove, actor and comedian

Olivia Trusty, commissioner, Federal Communications Commission

NAB Show delivered more than 530 conference sessions featuring some 900 speakers from across the global media and entertainment ecosystem. An influx of new voices and emerging topics underscored NAB Show’s commitment to championing innovation and driving forward-looking conversations.

Highlights of Key Program Tracks

Expanded Sports Summit: The four-day program was open to all attendees, convening leagues, teams, broadcasters, streamers, venues and tech leaders to explore rights, production, distribution and fan engagement.

Enterprise Video Track: This track is programmed for Fortune 1000 and enterprise teams building in-house studios.

Business of Media and Entertainment: In partnership with The Ankler, this program moved to the Show floor and was open to all attendees for greater access to executive insights on strategy, investment and monetization.

Creator Economy Growth: Significantly expanded Creator Lab sessions focused on AI, business strategy, monetization and audience development—highlighting creators as full-scale media businesses and NAB’s commitment to this segment.

AI and Innovation Focus: There was a strong emphasis on AI, cloud workflows and media asset protection, featuring two dedicated AI Pavilions and hundreds of exhibitors showcasing real-world applications across the content lifecycle.

Media Resources



Visit the NAB Show gallery and speaker headshots to download photos. View a 2026 NAB Show highlights video. For additional digital assets, visit NAB Show’s press resources.



Stay Connected



For a detailed recap of the 2026 NAB Show, including key statistics and highlights, download the PDF.



NAB Show returns to New York Oct. 21–22, 2026 and the 2027 NAB Show returns to Las Vegas, April 3–7, 2027 (exhibits April 4–7, 2027). Stay connected with the NAB Show community and follow NAB Show on YouTube, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok and Threads.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today s multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.com.

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