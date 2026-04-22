Univest Securities, LLC Ranked 5th in the Q1 2026 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions

New York, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced that it has been ranked 5th in the Q1 2026 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions, according to PlacementTracker.

During the first quarter of 2026, Univest completed 9 transactions, raising an aggregate of approximately $65.5 million in capital across Registered Direct Offerings, PIPE transactions, and Private Placement offerings. The breadth of these transactions reflects the firm’s continued execution capabilities spanning both private and public capital markets.

The Q1 ranking builds on Univest’s 7th-place finish in the full-year 2025 league table and signals continued upward momentum heading into 2026. The results reflect the firm’s growing standing as a trusted advisor and placement agent for issuers seeking flexible and efficient capital solutions in evolving market conditions. The firm’s ability to consistently structure and execute diverse financing transactions underscores its commitment to delivering tailored capital markets strategies, supported by disciplined execution and a client-focused approach.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.7 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About PlacementTracker

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is a leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker’s league tables are widely used by issuers, investment banks, and institutional investors to assess market activity and transaction trends. For more information, please visit: www.placementtracker.com.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 25A

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us