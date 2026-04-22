Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Gemini (GEMI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired (a) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. (“Gemini” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GEMI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 18, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Gemini had overstated the viability of its core business as a crypto platform; (ii) Gemini had overstated its commitment to and/or the viability of growing its business through expanding its international operations; (iii) accordingly, Gemini's post-IPO financial and business prospects were overstated; (iv) all of the foregoing raised a non-speculative risk that Gemini was poised for an expensive and disruptive restructuring; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Gemini shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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