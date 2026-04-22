Mirastar Federal Credit Union Launches Community Needs Assessment Survey to Deepen Community Listening and Advance Inclusive Financial Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirastar Federal Credit Union has launched a Community Needs Assessment Survey to better understand the most pressing financial needs, barriers, and service gaps experienced by individuals and families in the communities it serves. The survey builds on the work of Mirastar’s Community Advisory Board, which was created to bring together diverse voices and lived experiences to help guide more inclusive, community-informed financial solutions.

The survey is intended to gather broader input directly from members and neighbors so Mirastar can identify patterns, themes, and unmet needs that can help inform future products, services, and outreach strategies. According to Mirastar, the initiative is designed to ensure that decisions are grounded in real experiences, including what is working, what is not, and what may be missing for people who have historically been underserved by traditional financial institutions.

“At Mirastar, our mission is clear: to make prosperity accessible to all,” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “To truly live that, we must understand, honestly and deeply, what our members and neighbors are experiencing in their financial lives.”

Mirastar launched its Community Advisory Board last summer, bringing together members, community partners, and team members with diverse perspectives and lived experiences. The credit union describes the board as a bridge between Mirastar and the community, helping surface financial challenges, identify opportunities to do more, and provide strategic insight that informs the organization’s evolving approach to service.

“Building on that work, we’re launching a Community Needs Assessment Survey as a way to listen more intentionally and gather broader input,” said Reynolds Lytle. “Most importantly, it ensures our decisions are grounded in real experiences—what’s working, what’s not, and what may be missing.”

The survey is brief and available in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese, with language options available when participants begin the survey. Mirastar said responses will be kept confidential and aggregated to support community-focused planning and the future recommendations of its Community Advisory Board.

Community members can learn more about the initiative and access the survey through Mirastar’s website: https://www.mirastarfcu.org/mirastar-community-advisory-board/

Mirastar Federal Credit Union

Mirastar Federal Credit Union (formally Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union) is a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. Since 1950, Mirastar Federal Credit Union has dedicated itself to serving its members and communities with affordable, high-quality financial services that empower them to achieve their goals. A pinnacle of the credit union’s efforts is a community outreach program which provides free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to local nonprofit organizations. Mirastar Federal Credit Union believes that when our communities thrive, we all succeed. For more information about Mirastar Federal Credit Union and their commitment to exceptional member service, please visit Mirastarfcu.org or call 408.282.0700.

Amy Ivey

SVP Marketing

Mirastar Federal Credit Union

aivey@mirastarfcu.org

www.mirastarfcu.org