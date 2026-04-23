ELV INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Investigates Potential Claims Involving Elevance Health, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP continues its investigation on behalf of Elevance Health, Inc. (“Elevance” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ELV) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws and other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On March 2, 2026, Elevance disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it “was notified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (‘CMS’) of its intent to impose intermediate sanctions suspending enrollment of Medicare beneficiaries into the Company’s Medicare Advantage-Prescription Drug (‘MA-PD’) plans and suspending certain communication activities to Medicare beneficiaries.” Elevance said that “CMS has indicated that the proposed sanctions relate to alleged noncompliance by the Company with certain Medicare Advantage risk adjustment data submission requirements for dates of service prior to April 3, 2023” and that “[t]he sanctions are scheduled to take effect on March 31, 2026 unless CMS determines that the issues identified have been satisfactorily addressed.” On this news, the price of Elevance shares declined by $25.93 per share, or approximately 8.1%, from $320.00 per share on February 27, 2026 to close at $294.07 on March 2, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Elevance of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com