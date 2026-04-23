CaoCao’s Robotaxi Hosts 1,000 International Guests, Showcasing Safe, Stable, and Scalable Operations

Hangzhou, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 22, about 1,000 international guests from around the world visited CaoCao Inc. to learn more about the company’s Robotaxi development path and operating model. Through test rides conducted throughout the day, the group experienced first-hand the stability and safety of CaoCao’s Robotaxi in real urban traffic conditions.

During the rides, CaoCao’s Robotaxi demonstrated precise perception of its surroundings and smooth control in scenarios such as complex intersections, pedestrian crossings, and vehicles merging or making U-turns. Many guests said the ride felt smooth and comfortable throughout, with the relaxed experience gradually easing their initial nervousness about driverless technology. “This is the future. I feel really safe!”







Throughout the visit, guests frequently took out their phones to take photos with CaoCao’s Robotaxi and capture the moment.





“Amazing!” Several international guests gave CaoCao’s Robotaxi a thumbs-up after their ride.





As Geely Holding Group’s primary commercial platform for Robotaxi operations, CaoCao has built an integrated ecosystem centered on “intelligent purpose-built vehicles + intelligent driving technology + intelligent operations”, making it one of the few global technology mobility platforms equipped with full Robotaxi capabilities.

Currently, CaoCao’s Robotaxi fleet in Hangzhou has reached 100 vehicles, with more than 3,600 virtual pick-up and drop-off points in operation. Meanwhile, the Company has launched the world’s first Green Intelligent Mobility Hub in Hangzhou, and plans to further expand the fleet size and operating areas. More recently, CaoCao became the first company in Hangzhou authorized to conduct driverless road testing of Robotaxis, marking a new phase of driverless operations.

Looking ahead, CaoCao will continue advancing large-scale Robotaxi operations, gradually expanding into more cities across China and launching commercial operations globally.