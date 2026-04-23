6th Asian Beach Games opens in Sanya

SANYA, China, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 6th Asian Beach Games opened on Wednesday evening in China's tropical resort city of Sanya, with the opening ceremony held at the seaside Yasha Park.





Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin declared the Games open after 45 delegations marched in for the continental Games, which had previously been scheduled to be held in 2020.

After having twice been postponed, chiefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sanya Games has drawn around 10,000 participants, including 1,790 athletes.

The Games marks the first time Hainan has hosted a continental-level beach sports event. It is also the first major international sporting event since the island-wide Hainan Free Trade Port was inaugurated last December.

Scheduled from April 22 to 30, the Games features 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 62 events. It is the second time that China has hosted the Asian Beach Games, after the 2012 edition in Haiyang, Shandong Province.

China has sent a delegation of 255 members, including 171 athletes, competing in 13 sports and 60 events, marking the country's highest participation in Asian Beach Games history.

Source: The 6th Asian Beach Games Sanya 2026 Organizing Committee

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55c4b30c-5b66-4741-a8f8-f6b77dc76b2b